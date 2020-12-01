 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   New poll shows 37% of Republicans won't take the new vaccines. Wait that's not right, 37% of doctors and nurses   (npr.org) divider line
41
    More: Sick  
•       •       •

602 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Dec 2020 at 9:05 AM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
...and these are the people that will keep the pandemic going.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ah, but are those medical professionals Republican or Libertarian?
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Ah, but are those medical professionals Republican or Libertarian?


Idiots.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What if the real pandemic is the one that exists inside of our heads?  What if disease is on the rise because we have forsaken Jesus Christ, the son of God?  What if we use nuclear weapons to eliminate the humans who have become the primary vector for COVID-19?

These are the questions that will have to be answered in the coming days and weeks.  The enlightened human realizes that the only way to stop man-made diseases is to eliminate man.  It is the selfishness of survival that causes this pandemic to continue.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mike_LowELL: What if the real pandemic is the one that exists inside of our heads?  What if disease is on the rise because we have forsaken Jesus Christ, the son of God?  What if we use nuclear weapons to eliminate the humans who have become the primary vector for COVID-19?

These are the questions that will have to be answered in the coming days and weeks.  The enlightened human realizes that the only way to stop man-made diseases is to eliminate man.  It is the selfishness of survival that causes this pandemic to continue.


What if the real pandemic was the friends we made along the way?
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: What if the real pandemic was the friends we made along the way?


If this is the case, then there is a good chance I am immune to this pandemic.  I will look further into the topic.  The vaccine may very well be the degree to which I stomp on the buttons when I am playing dance-themed videogames, though you have to understand I am a hardcore gamer who is simply trying to play for the highest score possible.  It is a shame that women do not understand this.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mike_LowELL: What if the real pandemic is the one that exists inside of our heads?  What if disease is on the rise because we have forsaken Jesus Christ, the son of God?  What if we use nuclear weapons to eliminate the humans who have become the primary vector for COVID-19?

These are the questions that will have to be answered in the coming days and weeks.  The enlightened human realizes that the only way to stop man-made diseases is to eliminate man.  It is the selfishness of survival that causes this pandemic to continue.


My name is AquaTatanka, And I support this message.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mike_LowELL: What if the real pandemic is the one that exists inside of our heads?  What if disease is on the rise because we have forsaken Jesus Christ, the son of God?  What if we use nuclear weapons to eliminate the humans who have become the primary vector for COVID-19?

These are the questions that will have to be answered in the coming days and weeks.  The enlightened human realizes that the only way to stop man-made diseases is to eliminate man.  It is the selfishness of survival that causes this pandemic to continue.


I thought the real pandemic were the friends we didn't make along the way during quarantine.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is part of the general dipshiatery in America of wanting to be a free rider. If everybody else gets the vaccine that will make them safe.

We are a nation of sociopaths.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I too will wait for v2.0
 
Corvus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yes subby many of these people are stupid too. I personally know one who was telling people that we shouldn't try not to get it because we are all going to get it sooner or later. (He has changed his mind on this now)
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Let those 37% work in the covid wards so they can get herd mentality.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Merltech: BizarreMan: Ah, but are those medical professionals Republican or Libertarian?

Idiots.


Same thing.
 
Armchair_Invective [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They are understandably wary I guess.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mike_LowELL: What if the real pandemic is the one that exists inside of our heads?  What if disease is on the rise because we have forsaken Jesus Christ, the son of God?  What if we use nuclear weapons to eliminate the humans who have become the primary vector for COVID-19?

These are the questions that will have to be answered in the coming days and weeks.  The enlightened human realizes that the only way to stop man-made diseases is to eliminate man.  It is the selfishness of survival that causes this pandemic to continue.


Jeez, Mike. You're lifting material straight from Facebook comments now.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Ah, but are those medical professionals Republican or Libertarian?


If you RTFA then you'll note distrust for the Cheeto's politicization and promises of a fast, free vaccine.

🤔
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

kbronsito: I thought the real pandemic were the friends we didn't make along the way during quarantine.


I bet you're one of those noobs who thinks that mass-scale modern technology and its consequences, pandemics included, have led to gross distortions of reality that then conflict with the psychology of the human beings who evolved for a world that no longer exists.

You're the worst kind of human being.  I'd hit you with my Dale Earnhardt Limited Edition Intimidator Corn Fritters if I was not saving them in their original packaging, in order to maintain their value for the purposes of long-term investment.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
RTFA.  The concern is that the vaccine has the stink of Trump all over it since he has been pressuring the FDA to approve something, anything so that he can claim credit.  Kamala Harris said pretty much the same thing during the debate.
 
someonelse
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Wild guess here -- commenters didn't read the article. Some of these physicians are pro-vaccine, but wary of the speed and conditions under which this is being developed. And if they were around for the "there is no downside to giving this Oxycontin to your patients" times, I can at least understand some of the wariness.
 
darthaegis [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Not everyone graduated at the top of their class?
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Persnickety: RTFA.  The concern is that the vaccine has the stink of Trump all over it since he has been pressuring the FDA to approve something, anything so that he can claim credit.  Kamala Harris said pretty much the same thing during the debate.


Yep - FTFA: "But the speed of COVID-19 vaccine development, along with concerns about political interference with the process, has left some health care workers on the fence about COVID-19 vaccines."
I mean, that was pretty much what a lot of people were saying on FARK before there was even a vaccine.
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It seems ridiculous, but... let's look at it from their perspective for a moment and you might not think it to be all that ridiculous...

The vaccines have been fast tracked in order to get distributed out as quickly as possible. This means that the normal long term effects testing that most medications are required to go through have been bypassed.

Given what we've seen from big pharma, even when they say they do long term testing, they have been shown to fudge numbers or cut corners in the testing, release a product that ultimately isn't safe and harms people, and it's not discovered for sometimes years.

Look at the oxycontin issue, or the countless commercials on TV for "Have you or a loved one been one of the millions who have suffered from ___________ as a side effect from ___________? Call 888-888-8888 now because you could be eligible for monetary compensation!"

Now if you were a doctor, and you yourself prescribed a medication that you later found out hurt someone, or a nurse who administered a medication that hurt someone, would you really be chomping at the bit to start injecting people with a medication that skipped many of the testing requirements?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Persnickety: RTFA.  The concern is that the vaccine has the stink of Trump all over it since he has been pressuring the FDA to approve something, anything so that he can claim credit.  Kamala Harris said pretty much the same thing during the debate.


I can see having some concern. And presumably medical people will be in the first groups to be offered the vaccine. The first vaccines aren't always the best, and almost certainly there will be more refined and safer vaccines in the future, for example the new shingles vaccine is a lot better than the old one. Still, I'd get it.
 
darthaegis [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Persnickety: RTFA.  The concern is that the vaccine has the stink of Trump all over it since he has been pressuring the FDA to approve something, anything so that he can claim credit.  Kamala Harris said pretty much the same thing during the debate.

Yep - FTFA: "But the speed of COVID-19 vaccine development, along with concerns about political interference with the process, has left some health care workers on the fence about COVID-19 vaccines."
I mean, that was pretty much what a lot of people were saying on FARK before there was even a vaccine.


Yeah, with something like this it's usually done fast or done right, sometimes you don't get both.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So they'll continue to tie rags around their faces and bathe in hand sanitizer and take their vitamins and do whatever other stuff that hasn't even gone through a double-blind study but just works because they feel like it does...  However when a vaccine goes through a series of controlled studies involving tens of thousands of participants and is proven safe and effective, well they're just not sure.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

madgonad: This is part of the general dipshiatery in America of wanting to be a free rider. If everybody else gets the vaccine that will make them safe.

We are a nation of sociopaths.


Yes, but at least guns are cheap and easily obtained.  The mark of a truly civilized society.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I share those people's concern but I do trust that scientist will ring the alarm if they find a vaccine is not safe by the time mass distribution begins.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

El Dudereno: Jeez, Mike. You're lifting material straight from Facebook comments now.


I apologize for that, it's not really deliberate or intentional, it's not that I'm seeking out Facebook as much that Fark and Facebook are the only two websites I can get on my WebTV player, though it seems I can access ftp.cdrom.com.  May have to download some Doom 2 maps just to confirm.
 
jimjays
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I understand the concern about trusting the vaccine due to Trump's political bastardization of the CDC and the FDA. And of course Republicans (and pols in general) traditional support of big business at the cost of Americans' well-being. I'll be getting the vaccine. But I'll have the luxury of having first seen the medical people, first responders and older, sicker people as guinea pigs before it's available to me that I might change my mind.

People may correct me or argue just because, but as I understand it at this point people will still get the virus after having been vaccinated, they just won't get sick. So they'll still be spreading virus to those that can and will get sick. It's not the panacea we hope for--but will at at least keep the responsible or just the fortunate with access from getting sick.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Why read FA when I can comment based on the headline?

If the reason for hesitance is based on not trusting the process to be safe and not politically driven I understand completely.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Persnickety: RTFA.  The concern is that the vaccine has the stink of Trump all over it since he has been pressuring the FDA to approve something, anything so that he can claim credit.  Kamala Harris said pretty much the same thing during the debate.

Yep - FTFA: "But the speed of COVID-19 vaccine development, along with concerns about political interference with the process, has left some health care workers on the fence about COVID-19 vaccines."
I mean, that was pretty much what a lot of people were saying on FARK before there was even a vaccine.


And before Biden won.  Now the vaccine is ok, because reasons.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Persnickety: RTFA.  The concern is that the vaccine has the stink of Trump all over it since he has been pressuring the FDA to approve something, anything so that he can claim credit.  Kamala Harris said pretty much the same thing during the debate.


And she was rightfully slammed for pushing anti-vaxxer conspiracy theories without any actual evidence of wrongdoing.  The FDA will not approve a vaccine just because Trump said to do it, that's not going to happen.  Every politician who tries to make hay from spreading fear about Trump and the Covid vaccines contributes to the anti-vaxxer movement.
 
drewsclues
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Never met a medical doctor that I didn't think was a little.... off.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

someonelse: Wild guess here -- commenters didn't read the article. Some of these physicians are pro-vaccine, but wary of the speed and conditions under which this is being developed. And if they were around for the "there is no downside to giving this Oxycontin to your patients" times, I can at least understand some of the wariness.


The human body is a complex system. Throwing new shiat at it doesn't always work out as intended.

Just off the top of my head, I can name valdecoxib, troglitazone, and efalizumab as drugs that performed well in trials and were given the thumbs up by the FDA, only to be recalled later after they were used broadly in the general population. (I'm not *that* smart, I just have the conditions those were supposed to treat)

That said, no therapeutic agent is risk-free. We're going to have to weigh the potential risks/benefits of immunization vs those of potential side effects. Hard to do without sufficient data.

An alternative is to continue mask usage and social distancing, but the Job Creators won't want that.
 
buster_v
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Good. The line will be that much shorter.

I'll take two.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

drewsclues: Never met a medical doctor that I didn't think was a little.... off.


Compared to what, though?

But yeah.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

talkertopc: I share those people's concern but I do trust that scientist will ring the alarm if they find a vaccine is not safe by the time mass distribution begins.


Once Trump is finally out, I suspect that a lot of stuff will be disclosed about how political pressure was applied to the process and corners were cut. I don't know if that will impact the perceived safety or not.
 
fredsnake
‘’ 1 minute ago  
some folks do learn from history
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Boojum2k: BizarreMan: Ah, but are those medical professionals Republican or Libertarian?

If you RTFA then you'll note distrust for the Cheeto's politicization and promises of a fast, free vaccine.

🤔


The media made a hard push to taint any sort of science with a vaccine that would come out during the Trump administration and now this is the fallout. No amount of damage control now is going to be effective.

Now, this is the point where people foam at the mouth and say but but Trump politicized it first1!1 The claim put out there with surveys and op-eds was to intentionally sow fear, not to provide information. It basically amounted to saying any vaccine that came out during Trump's administration or worked on during could not be trusted, or rather until "trusted scientists" could verify it - whatever the fark that means. As if the entire process was not already doing that. There is a big difference in questioning a vaccine released before Phase 3 trials, especially one from an organization backed by the Trump administration, and just casting doubt on the whole thing. You can say that the aim was to only do the first, but the latter was the message that CLEARLY came across.
 
Dakai
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Honestly, I am taking a wait and see approach to the vaccine myself thanks to the AstraZenaca fark-up with their trials.  I'm not an anti-vaxer, I just want to really see how effective the vaccine is before I subject myself to it.
 
Serious Black
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jimjays: I understand the concern about trusting the vaccine due to Trump's political bastardization of the CDC and the FDA. And of course Republicans (and pols in general) traditional support of big business at the cost of Americans' well-being. I'll be getting the vaccine. But I'll have the luxury of having first seen the medical people, first responders and older, sicker people as guinea pigs before it's available to me that I might change my mind.

People may correct me or argue just because, but as I understand it at this point people will still get the virus after having been vaccinated, they just won't get sick. So they'll still be spreading virus to those that can and will get sick. It's not the panacea we hope for--but will at at least keep the responsible or just the fortunate with access from getting sick.


We do not know this yet. The studies Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and others have conducted on their vaccines so far were designed to investigate whether they prevent people from getting sick. A study focusing on whether those vaccines prevent people from transmitting the virus to other people must be designed differently.
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.