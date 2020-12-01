 Skip to content
(Metro)   Forget about checking the couch cushions for change, here's why you should open up your old tumble dryer before chucking it away   (metro.co.uk) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wish I could find treasure in my dryer.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i check it to see if i can fix it first anyway, but then again i also check my pockets before doing laundry
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Live rounds.
Packed in lint,
Next to a heating element.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yet still no trace of the missing socks.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing that's what happens when you don't do your own laundry
 
Thisbymaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is also a Coin trap in your washing machine, but most of the time it is a pain in the butt to get to. I had to pull mine off because it was completely blocked and refused to empty anymore. But getting it back on was a struggle, it must have been designed to be handled by an octopus with x-ray vision.
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: i check it to see if i can fix it first anyway, but then again i also check my pockets before doing laundry


No kidding. Who doesn't do this?

Maybe that dryer was used exclusively by college freshmen who'd never done their own laundry before, but then you'd expect to see a lot more unused condoms in the cache.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is not how money laundering works
 
Eegah [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I recently opened up my dryer to clean out built-up lint and how much money did I find? Zero! Bupkis! Nada! In fact, there was nothing but lint!

This story lies.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wish I was rich so I could leave wads of cash in my pant pockets then absent-mindlessly chuck them in the laundry.
'Hang on a tick! I seem to remember having $400 in cash somewhere. Oh well.'
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"But where dem socks at?"

lol

I have a 1984 Kenmore dryer. I've replaced the belt once and the heating element twice. We looked at a new one and the salesman said you can't beat the on you have as long as it works. So we keep it.

I guarantee nothing good is slipping through any cracks because there aren't any cracks. They really don't make them like that anymore.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This looks like a best case scenario. Also, if stuff is escaping the drum, then your dryer is broken.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean... Ocassionally I'll find a buck or two in very dusty lint covered quarters and dimes, but mostly what I find when I open up a dryer is lint.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not in my dryer.  That person was an idiot and desperately needs a wallet.
 
RatBomb
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Who the hell loses track of that much money?
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This needs a disclaimer at the bottom like Deal Dash.

*Results not typical*
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

RatBomb: Who the hell loses track of that much money?


You sound poor.
 
phedex
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
When i was in college, multiple times I washed whole pouches of beech nut chewing tobacco.

as a much older adult, I still accidentally leave chewing gum in my gym sweatpants and wash them once in a while.

The last time I opened my dryer, I found about 10 metal collar stays and a hell of a lot of toothpicks.  Maybe a few quarters but no paper cash.

/why yes, I'm single
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Live rounds.
Packed in lint,
Next to a heating element.


Found that...  8-  22LR & 11-  9MM...  corroded, and in the flex between the dryer and vent...  rental property in a shooty part of town...  also lots of coin and a few bills in most repairs.  Home owners and tenants are happy to get it back... not so much the mice and roaches.
 
tuxq
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I've left money in my pocket before, but it usually ends up in the drum and is still there after the dry cycle. How the fark did the dollar bill sized items get past those tiny inlet/outlet holes? I'm calling bullshiat.
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Found this in ours when replacing it..no folding money though..
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Live rounds.
Packed in lint,
Next to a heating element.


One of my brothers was out shooting his .22, and two live rounds somehow made it into the wash with his pants. Guess they're safer than I thought.

My mom still gives him shiat about that.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

RatBomb: Who the hell loses track of that much money?


All of maybe 50 bucks over the lifespan of a clothes dryer?

Besides, what are you going to do?  "Mom!!!! I lost a $20 bill and can't find it and I've looked everywhere!!!!"
 
MythDragon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: I wish I could find treasure in my dryer.


Maybe that's where all my missing sock pairs are.
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I opened my dryer to replace the front drum bearing and drum slides (20 yo GE front loading), but all I found was some lint.
 
EVERYBODY PANIC
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I own an appliance repair company. On older Maytag machines. I sometimes would ask for a coffee cup from the customers before breaking down the drying machines. I've filled those cups with coins a lot of times, to their amazement. Occasional paper money too, trapped higher up in machines, especially in older model Whirlpools.

Okay, about the socks: when you overfill a  top loader washing machine, the water swirls in the spin cycle and the socks get lifted from he drum and ejected into the tub (the outer plastic section). I've made thousands retrieving them. So always overfill your washers and keep my number handy.

/I only own older model Whirlpool appliances. For reasons.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: Dead for Tax Reasons: i check it to see if i can fix it first anyway, but then again i also check my pockets before doing laundry


No kidding. Who doesn't do this?


Me.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

RatBomb: Who the hell loses track of that much money?


The US during a pandemic?
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Hassan Ben Sobr: [Fark user image image 850x637]Found this in ours when replacing it..no folding money though..


Must be a relief to know your homemade midget clown porn was in your dryer the whole time instead of in the hands of a potential blackmailer.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x637]


tuxq: I've left money in my pocket before, but it usually ends up in the drum and is still there after the dry cycle. How the fark did the dollar bill sized items get past those tiny inlet/outlet holes? I'm calling bullshiat.


...or the lint screen.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That's 100% true. I decided to fix my own with help from repairclinic and found like $40 in the muthafarker. The part that need to be replaced was only $37.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

El Dudereno: Hassan Ben Sobr: [Fark user image image 850x637]Found this in ours when replacing it..no folding money though..

Must be a relief to know your homemade midget clown porn was in your dryer the whole time instead of in the hands of a potential blackmailer.


You know, you could have been a true friend and just let him know you saw him slip it in his pocket before he left your place.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

uttertosh: RatBomb: Who the hell loses track of that much money?

The US during a pandemic?


Or a war in the middle east?
 
tuxq
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

RatBomb: loses


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I found 20 bucks fixing a dryer for the mother of a friend.
 
Gonzo317
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Lochsteppe: Dead for Tax Reasons: i check it to see if i can fix it first anyway, but then again i also check my pockets before doing laundry


No kidding. Who doesn't do this?

Me.

[Fark user image 363x484]


That lesson was learned when my boys were little.   A pocket with 3 crayons in it will leave a large number of streaks around the drum and mark every piece of clothing inside of it.  Not an unrecoverable situation, but a lot of extra work cleaning when you are already exhausted from a full days work and having to care for 2 pre-K kids.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Vitamin_R: I opened my dryer to replace the front drum bearing and drum slides (20 yo GE front loading), but all I found was some lint.


Ditto.  Replaced the belt and found jack.  I did learn the value of a screw though.  The previous owner just slapped an outlet cover with no screw holes around the large round 220 outlet.  When I pulled hard on the plug to begin the repair, the cover slid off the protruding outlet and landed across the posts of the plug to a resounding KABOOM.  It left a nice scorch mark around the outlet.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Eegah: I recently opened up my dryer to clean out built-up lint and how much money did I find? Zero! Bupkis! Nada! In fact, there was nothing but lint!

This story lies.

You might just saved your house from burning the fark up
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Lochsteppe: Dead for Tax Reasons: i check it to see if i can fix it first anyway, but then again i also check my pockets before doing laundry


No kidding. Who doesn't do this?

Me.

[Fark user image 363x484]


My wife and I couldn't stand the noise of anything clanging in the dryer for more than a few minutes.  One of us inevitably gets up to find the offending object.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Your not going to open up the back of your old dryer and find a stash of cash, unless you hid it there.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You're not....
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
in my life experience that's not how it works. a squirrel or an a-hole child is much more likely the culprit. those machines are pretty well sealed in a fashion. they don't eat socks. but don't believe me, pull yours away from the wall, take off the back cover, take off the side panels. I doubt you'll find anything.

BUT SERIOUSLY - while you're home cause of covids replace the damn ventilation line from your dryer to outside. most happy assholes never clean them. over time they fill with fine lint dust. could burn your damn house down. and don't buy the god-awful cheap nylon flexible hose. spend a few bucks, take a few minutes and use the damn aluminum vent pieces like a grown-up. you can disassemble and clean year after year. safety first, motherfarker.
 
Jadedgrl
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Who uses paper money anymore?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
No way. There's a wormhole in there.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: My wife and I couldn't stand the noise of anything clanging in the dryer for more than a few minutes.  One of us inevitably gets up to find the offending object.


This. If I hear clanging in the dryer, I'm off to investigate faster than Usain Bolt. I try to ensure all pockets are clear of stuff before washing and drying, but chapstick and loose change do slip through.

Hell, my cell phone some how made it into the washer once. (I think it was on the bed as I was sorting laundry and inadvertently scooped up with the clothing.) Fortunately, it's water resistant and I realized w/in 5 minutes what happened.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Finding money in a dryer is a normal event... usually just a few coins, which apparently slip through the felt seals between the drum and frame... best one yet was a no heat call, where the gas furnace was short-cycling from overheating... really weak air flow from the vents.. went to the furnace in the basement.. horizontal installed unit, with the heat pump coil mounted after the furnace..  opened the blower compartment and ran the system.. great air flow, so pulled the filter out.. back side of it had a 1/2" layer of bills !  Mostly ones, but quite a few of larger denominations..  customer also had twin 2 year old boys and a 4 year old girl, all of who got great delight from feeding bills through the return grill and watching them get sucked through... the bottom of the return duct was also covered with bills.. close to $400 bucks in total...  seems momma kept stashes of bills all over the house, and kids can be very observant....  the husband was with me when the discovery was made, and hilarity did ensue..  the return grille was replaced with a filtergrille, for preventative measures...  Dad gifted me some really good bud..
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Gonzo317: Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Lochsteppe: Dead for Tax Reasons: i check it to see if i can fix it first anyway, but then again i also check my pockets before doing laundry


No kidding. Who doesn't do this?

Me.

[Fark user image 363x484]

That lesson was learned when my boys were little.   A pocket with 3 crayons in it will leave a large number of streaks around the drum and mark every piece of clothing inside of it.


THIS.  Every parent who does laundy learns rather quickly to check every pocket of males' clothing before putting it in the washer.

Every.  Pocket.  Always.

Even a napkin can make a simple chore into a farking headache.

(Especially those cheap-ass ones from the taco trucks that are indistinguishable from cheap-ass toilet paper.)

/it will pay off later when they get old enough to bring home weed
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

edmo: "But where dem socks at?"

lol

I have a 1984 Kenmore dryer. I've replaced the belt once and the heating element twice. We looked at a new one and the salesman said you can't beat the on you have as long as it works. So we keep it.

I guarantee nothing good is slipping through any cracks because there aren't any cracks. They really don't make them like that anymore.


The socks are usually behind the washer and dryer...  and it seems that new appliances have a 'fail by' date.. the day after the warranty expires.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
When we were taking out a friends parents dryer we found a dead rat. It crawled in through the exhaust vent, that had no cover and got cooked.
 
