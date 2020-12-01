 Skip to content
(PR Newswire)   In honor of Giving Tuesday the Oregon Humane Society receives a donation of 3,336 bags of kibble, ensuring dogs taken in by them will have enough food to last them through the holidays and into 2021. Welcome to this week's Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (prnewswire.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
laulaja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
https://imgur.com/gallery/Jutb2c0  believe these to be hamsters?
i.imgur.comView Full Size

fetch 3.3.17, may not've saved who by.   Snow on ground here but not cover everything; melted off paving
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Hi Woofday people! Getting a slow start over here today. Didn't sleep well last night. Hope you and your fur friends all have a great day!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Jack is getting so big!!!

Today--
Fark user imageView Full Size


November 8th--
Fark user imageView Full Size


October 20th--
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 484x600]


Bribery is everywhere :-)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Gave Sasha a shave and a haircut on Thanksgiving.  Had to pull out a sweater for her.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


MR Otera picked it out!!! I do NOT spoil her!! I'm the one twlling everyone to stop giving her human food as though she were lab sized!!!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 422x750]

MR Otera picked it out!!! I do NOT spoil her!! I'm the one twlling everyone to stop giving her human food as though she were lab sized!!!


So cute, should I really buy that you do not spoil her?
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Speaking of spoiling, a couple times when I had no treats to give my poor Andrew I gave him a dab of whip cream out of the can, now whenever we spray whip cream out of the can he comes running
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Otera: [Fark user image 422x750]

MR Otera picked it out!!! I do NOT spoil her!! I'm the one twlling everyone to stop giving her human food as though she were lab sized!!!

So cute, should I really buy that you do not spoil her?


There are more ways to spoil a pet than just feeding people food ;-)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Fark that Pixel: Otera: [Fark user image 422x750]

MR Otera picked it out!!! I do NOT spoil her!! I'm the one twlling everyone to stop giving her human food as though she were lab sized!!!

So cute, should I really buy that you do not spoil her?

There are more ways to spoil a pet than just feeding people food ;-)


For sure, I certainly try to spoil my babies. Andrew and Sammy occasionally get people food but the other cats don't. If you remember we stacked up two dog beds for Sammy because she's a princess. And the dog bed Our bedroom is probably thicker than the two other dog beds put together. Although it's funny yesterday for some reason or another she decided that the kitchen linoleum floor on the way out the back sliding glass door to go outside for her business what is lava or something it was weird
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
The wife just went to get a slice of pumpkin pie and when she open up the whip cream can Andrew come running, Thundering herd of kitty paws
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
I admit the main reason I started giving Andrew people food was I started feeling him whenever he asked for food because he doesn't eat with the other cats and then they eat all of his food. So quit putting food out for him so the other cats would stop getting fatter and started giving food so sometimes if I was eating something that the cat would like I'd give him a little bit so now he expects treats. Shame on me I know
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: I admit the main reason I started giving Andrew people food was I started feeling him whenever he asked for food because he doesn't eat with the other cats and then they eat all of his food. So quit putting food out for him so the other cats would stop getting fatter and started giving food so sometimes if I was eating something that the cat would like I'd give him a little bit so now he expects treats. Shame on me I know


I didn't sound like, I always give him a little bit of crunch ease. Only occasionally give him people food treat
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Fark that Pixel: I admit the main reason I started giving Andrew people food was I started feeling him whenever he asked for food because he doesn't eat with the other cats and then they eat all of his food. So quit putting food out for him so the other cats would stop getting fatter and started giving food so sometimes if I was eating something that the cat would like I'd give him a little bit so now he expects treats. Shame on me I know

I didn't sound like, I always give him a little bit of crunch ease. Only occasionally give him people food treat


Damn auto correct I watched it spell out crunchies. And then when I hit send it changed to crunch ease aargh
 
usedtolurk [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

7 months already! Bakugo decided that he should be included in the pic as well because cat.
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



I put Dyson up on the house.  Not a happy camper but I got a photo


How substantial is the house?   It will be down....probably before Christmas and probably multiple times

The top level is held up by cardboard 'racks'.   I've also used duct tape to hold it together.
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
And some doggie, looks at tootsie, had to pee at 3am.  At least he went outside vs peeing on the Christmas tree.  Yeah, he did.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 640x478]


That news team would win awards
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Good evening everyone.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]
Good evening everyone.


Good evening oh amazing one, how you been doing?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
@ FtP. I'm fine.  Decent day at work.  Plan to have the cards and presents done by this weekend.  And the exterminators spray for the last time this Thursday morning.  Can FINALLY stop yanking on furniture and dragging half my possessions out on the back deck every two weeks!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Best part - another A1C test first thing on the 8th.  Which means I can finally have beers after 2 months of low carb diet!

How about you guys?  How's YOUR blood pressure or sugar levels lately (not meaning to pry)?
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Best part - another A1C test first thing on the 8th.  Which means I can finally have beers after 2 months of low carb diet!

How about you guys?  How's YOUR blood pressure or sugar levels lately (not meaning to pry)?


doing okay, blood sugars okay, pressure okay. O2 saturation a little Low yesterday at appointment.
 
laulaja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
MUST fetch this in!  Actually 2; needs Very Tall photo.
FangQ furr all so furr --
i.imgur.comView Full Size

Silken Windhund Cleo, from BoredPanda.  Need Another of her Standing to demo Giraffe Dog nickname
 
laulaja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size

Silken Windhound actually.  Resembles but isn't Borzoi
 
laulaja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fabiosa video
 
laulaja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Cartoon, man ties dog to park bench & plot proceeds --  actually replaces Fabiosa video above, came off FarceBork.  Eventual Happy Conclusion!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
