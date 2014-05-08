 Skip to content
Bill Gates doesn't need to microchip you because Micro$oft already does all that biz
14
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh goody, I get to use this again

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RanHakubi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Bill Gates and George Soros are gonna chip me and track everything I do!" the paranoid person types out on their phone and posts to Facebook, where Mark Zuckerberg tracks everything they do
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the selling points for a SaaS company I used to work for was the ability to track who looked at the document when it was sent and who only opened it the day before the deadline.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This will be awful...for Fark activity.
 
Corvus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What I find amusing is usually the people who complain the most about tech privacy also use google stuff which is probably the worst company about privacy on the planet.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: One of the selling points for a SaaS company I used to work for was the ability to track who looked at the document when it was sent and who only opened it the day before the deadline.


Nobody in Washington - the entire city - reads World Bank documents at all. Management, of everyone in the city, just does not care if employees know what they are talking about or not. Being a ship of fools is considered the industry standard, and their compelte fark-ups are built into the price, or so Wharton grads would claim. But company memos? Oh yeah, you'd better believe they care if employees read those.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

RanHakubi: "Bill Gates and George Soros are gonna chip me and track everything I do!" the paranoid person types out on their phone and posts to Facebook, where Mark Zuckerberg tracks everything they do


and gets paid handsomely for that tracking
 
waxbeans
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Corvus: What I find amusing is usually the people who complain the most about tech privacy also use google stuff which is probably the worst company about privacy on the planet.


And some women don't want to be stared at while at the same time they might want to be stared at by Johnny Depp?
 
orbister
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ZAZ: One of the selling points for a SaaS company I used to work for was the ability to track who looked at the document when it was sent and who only opened it the day before the deadline.


What does it matter when it was read as long as it was before the deadline? Or was your point that anyone who has time to open it immediately obviously isn't busy enough?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Oh goody, I get to use this again

[Fark user image 442x242]


Judging by his operating systems I seriously doubt that Mr. Gates is fond of simple solutions.
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And Google and Facebook and Twitter and....

they all know exactly where you are as long as you're carrying a gadget.
 
havocmike
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Maybe I'm the idiot asshole garbage person, but the conspiracy theories of "X is just designed to control you, maaaan" never made any farking sense to me.

1. How does wearing a mask / using google / getting a vaccine / having a phone "control" me?
2. I'd say the elites already control 95% of everything, what good are these extra measures going to do? What will they now control that they don't already?
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Oh goody, I get to use this again

[Fark user image image 442x242]


I'd imagine the reply of most people willing to buy this chip conspiracy would be along the lines of: "Well, we can deactivate the gps in our phone/Facebook options so we don't have to worry about that. Why would they lie about that being a real choice, and not the illusion of one?"
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

havocmike: Maybe I'm the idiot asshole garbage person, but the conspiracy theories of "X is just designed to control you, maaaan" never made any farking sense to me.

1. How does wearing a mask / using google / getting a vaccine / having a phone "control" me?
2. I'd say the elites already control 95% of everything, what good are these extra measures going to do? What will they now control that they don't already?


Sounds like they wanted you to say that.
 
