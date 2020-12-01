 Skip to content
(CBC)   Well, there it is. The most racist thing I'm gonna read all day   (cbc.ca) divider line
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
ID? ID! We don't need your stinkin' Indian status cards.   You're obviously South Asian.

Sorry, we've hired some real dumb dumbs here at this bank.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Day ain't over yet

Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Reminds me of something I saw the other day..

Palm Beach, Florida had a law up until '85 requiring all of the service workers (the servant class) to be fingerprinted by the police and issued identity cards . This comic strip about it sparked so much outrage the state legislature passed a bill banning it. It was named the Doonesbury bill
Mocking the powerful really can get changed sometimes

yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wow, they managed to be racist in different ways at the same time, eh.

Seriously, if you're suspicious, isn't they're a way to "run the id" through the database to verify identity? "Sorry, no fault of yours, eh, but we've suffered some fraud lately so I need a moment to verify, can you wait? Eh"
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Now THAT is a fark up. I can see how the Fraudy Senses were triggered with the bad card, but there were several other ways to handle it discreetly.

I can tell the guy is Native and I live in the southeastern US. The South Asiain bit was BS.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'll be happier when I'm no longer worried that my president will top that today.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They had the cops called. In America, people of color are getting f*cking killed on a daily basis. This is not by any stretch the most racist thing you will read today, unless you intentionally avoid stories of that nature.
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If we didn't abuse indigenous people we would stop being Canada.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The manager said she was also concerned about a large sum of money Johnson had in his account "

It's about to get much larger, thanks to you.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does "South Asian" mean something specific in Vancouver?  To me, it means India and Pakistan.  Maybe as far east as Bangladesh.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
BMO?!?!? Noooooo!!!!

Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Subby must be Australian.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
so they tried to be racist to asian's and that's ok but turn out they where natives and that's not ok got it.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

PaulRB: ID? ID! We don't need your stinkin' Indian status cards.   You're obviously South Asian.

Sorry, we've hired some real dumb dumbs here at this bank.


To be fair those are some pretty weakly designed ID cards. Those are definitely due to get a modern makeover.
 
Armchair_Invective [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's truly moving that we share a bond with both our southern and our northern cousins.  Stronger than the bonds of liberty, trust, cooperation... all three nations have institutionalized genocide of Native Americans on an impressive scale.

However, only America has kept slavery, changing it subtly after the Slavery War into wage slavery and enforced poverty.  So you know... we got that going for us.
 
davynelson
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
When this happened I was dumbfounded and wishes them $$$$.

Can you imagine a bank employee making $40k or twice that who doesn't know what an Indian Status Card is, and who calls the cops instead of finding out what an Indian Status Card is.

Give ME her job, Massive FAIL from my own bank.
 
buntz [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"The most racist thing you're gonna to read all day so far."

BafflerMeal
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

buntz: [Fark user image image 407x405]


Dammit!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The one on the left is the ugliest girl I have ever seen.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So, from the article (I know) the bank called a phone number on the ID card and the govt agency that issued the card said confiscate the card and call the police

The bank kinda sucks but the govt really, really sucks

So, same as it ever was. Carry on there buds, but must try harder, Canada
 
Shotgun Justice
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Does "South Asian" mean something specific in Vancouver?  To me, it means India and Pakistan.  Maybe as far east as Bangladesh.


It's the Canadian version of "Hispanic" in the US.  You know - likely illegal, brown skin, probably got there in a container...all of the racist tropes.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: PaulRB: ID? ID! We don't need your stinkin' Indian status cards.   You're obviously South Asian.

Sorry, we've hired some real dumb dumbs here at this bank.

[Fark user image image 780x643]

To be fair those are some pretty weakly designed ID cards. Those are definitely due to get a modern makeover.


I wonder if they are just paper cards, like the social security cards we have down here, and individuals just laminate their own cards as they see fit.  That would explain the uneven edges and conditions.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
But I was told Canada was a land of progressive tolerance! Sorry, eh!
 
cefm
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Don't worry, the US can do the same and do it better:
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/​b​lack-man-michigan-tried-deposit-checks​-his-bank-manager-called-n1122011
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Representative of the unwashed masses:

We got a makeover last year, but we can't replace them with the new ones until they are expired.

/Ojibwe
 
tinyarena
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [i.cbc.ca image 780x439]

The one on the left is the ugliest girl I have ever seen.


And she's got quite a package, are you sure it's a girl
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: Wow, they managed to be racist in different ways at the same time, eh.

Seriously, if you're suspicious, isn't they're a way to "run the id" through the database to verify identity? "Sorry, no fault of yours, eh, but we've suffered some fraud lately so I need a moment to verify, can you wait? Eh"


You didn't read TFA?

The police report outlines four reasons why the branch manager found the attempt to open a new account "suspicious": the clerical error on Tori-Anne's Indian Status card; a recent large money deposit; Johnson changed his phone number on the account the day before; and Johnson's Indian Status card didn't match the one on the BMO database.

Pretty sure under most banking regs, that's enough red flags to create an issue.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

cefm: Don't worry, the US can do the same and do it better:
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/b​lack-man-michigan-tried-deposit-checks​-his-bank-manager-called-n1122011


I remember that one quite well.  It felt like years ago, which is astonishing as it happened in January 2020.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Does "South Asian" mean something specific in Vancouver?  To me, it means India and Pakistan.  Maybe as far east as Bangladesh.


jjorsett
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: Wow, they managed to be racist in different ways at the same time, eh.

Seriously, if you're suspicious, isn't they're a way to "run the id" through the database to verify identity? "Sorry, no fault of yours, eh, but we've suffered some fraud lately so I need a moment to verify, can you wait? Eh"


Sounds like they did, and the transposed digits on one of the cards caused the check to fail.

The police report outlines four reasons why the branch manager found the attempt to open a new account "suspicious": the clerical error on Tori-Anne's Indian Status card; a recent large money deposit; Johnson changed his phone number on the account the day before; and Johnson's Indian Status card didn't match the one on the BMO database.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: They had the cops called. In America, people of color are getting f*cking killed on a daily basis. This is not by any stretch the most racist thing you will read today, unless you intentionally avoid stories of that nature.


Bingo. subby went all sensational. There is a better than 50% chance one or more unarmed or innocent brown people will be shot to death in america today. It's another day ending in "y".
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: PaulRB: ID? ID! We don't need your stinkin' Indian status cards.   You're obviously South Asian.

Sorry, we've hired some real dumb dumbs here at this bank.

[Fark user image image 780x643]

To be fair those are some pretty weakly designed ID cards. Those are definitely due to get a modern makeover.


Idk. Looks legit. 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

cefm: Don't worry, the US can do the same and do it better:
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/b​lack-man-michigan-tried-deposit-checks​-his-bank-manager-called-n1122011


And a 10 month old story just to shoe horn the US into the thread.....US exceptionalism, ladies and gentlemen!!
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Wasn't the money in the account from a PREVIOUS civil rights suit that they won?

This dude is just raking it in, I wonder how much he is going to get from this farkup as well.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

cefm: Don't worry, the US can do the same and do it better:
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/b​lack-man-michigan-tried-deposit-checks​-his-bank-manager-called-n1122011


Blame BSA and KYC.

If you don't know what those are, you probably should look into them before commenting on bank practices.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: So, from the article (I know) the bank called a phone number on the ID card and the govt agency that issued the card said confiscate the card and call the police

The bank kinda sucks but the govt really, really sucks

So, same as it ever was. Carry on there buds, but must try harder, Canada


I don't think they should have been cuffed, but there were a few warning signs that should have given any bank manager pause...the incorrect number on one of the cards, the changing of a phone number the day before, the card not matching what was on file and an unusually large deposit amount in the account.  While there were reasonable explanations for all of these, they're all signs of possible fraud that banks have to look out for.
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Did they at least say they were soorry?
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Now THAT is a fark up. I can see how the Fraudy Senses were triggered with the bad card, but there were several other ways to handle it discreetly.

I can tell the guy is Native and I live in the southeastern US. The South Asiain bit was BS.


It wasn't just the bad card; it was two bad cards/numbers, the large deposit and the last-minute phone number change. That checks a lot of identity theft boxes.

But, yes, their reaction was way over the top. Seems like someone who is a bank manager would be used to people coming in with wacky documentation/issues on a regular basis. You send them on their way and tell them to come back when they have things properly organized; you sure as hell don't try to lock them down and wait for the cops. If someone actually is a criminal trying to pull this off, you stand a high risk of escalating the situation toward violence.

And Indigenous Services shouldn't be off the hook either, and not just because of their recommendation to call the cops. Based on the other article, it sounds like that whole system has been a long-running clusterfark that routinely leads to these sorts of problems.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
NM Volunteer:

Pretty much this, I love my new card
 
asciibaron
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
sinko swimo:
Bingo. subby went all sensational. There is a better than 50% chance one or more unarmed or innocent brown people will be shot to death in america today. It's another day ending in "y".

in your mind does unarmed mean not dangerous?  it seems that the "unarmed" statement is used to declare the shooting to be illegal, excessive, and unjust.  a violent person attacking a police officer with their fists and overpowering the officer, while unarmed, would make the shooting legal and acceptable, no?

instead of "unarmed" how about you make the argument for "illegal use of deadly force"  which i can 100% get behind.  and if you are only concerned about the illegal use of deadly force against people of color, and not everyone, well, are you championing human rights or just virtue signaling?
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

davynelson: When this happened I was dumbfounded and wishes them $$$$.

Can you imagine a bank employee making $40k or twice that who doesn't know what an Indian Status Card is, and who calls the cops instead of finding out what an Indian Status Card is.

Give ME her job, Massive FAIL from my own bank.


The manager did call the agency that issues Indian Status Cards and they were the ones that told the manager to call the police. Sounds like the government agency that issues these cards caused a lot of this, It issued a card with incorrect numbers on it which led to this, and then they told the bank to call the cops.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Turns out the ancestors of Native Americans migrated here from Asia and so often bear a striking resemblance to Asian people.  Who knew?
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
gar1013:

Not when all government settlements to our groups come with a letter for us to give to our banks to avoid these issues.

When I deposited mine this year I had the bank manager sign a copy for my records.

Cheque was held up for 15 days, I pulled out my copy and said theirs should be scanned into the system, if they feel it's fraud call the police asap since I'm in the branch.

Manager gets called, ( comes out with security,)

Mngr "Funds are not released Aural?"

Me " Yup, teller is also saying the cheque is fake"

Teller " well he's never deposited this much before, and he doesn't have an Indian name"

Mngr " Security, take teller to my office, aural I'll release the funds"

Me " thanks"

Mngr " I've also changed your account into a no fee for this hassle"


Me "ok"

Still changed banks though.
 
evilmrsock [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: Wow, they managed to be racist in different ways at the same time, eh.

Seriously, if you're suspicious, isn't they're a way to "run the id" through the database to verify identity? "Sorry, no fault of yours, eh, but we've suffered some fraud lately so I need a moment to verify, can you wait? Eh"


They did. And neither card matched the data on record. One had two numbers transposed, the other had a different indigenous status.

The manager may well have been a racist dingdong but there were multiple fraud flags triggered during the transaction.

Nobody should be biatching about a fraud check occurring, just about how it was handled.
 
krafty420
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hey, but just yesterday the Canadian federal government pledged 1.5 billion dollars towards bringing clean drinking water to all indigenous communities.  In others news, which should not be news anymore to most Canadians, we're a G7 nation with communities that don't have clean drinking water.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
BretMavrik:

Indian affairs Canada is a cluster fark.
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: They had the cops called. In America, people of color are getting f*cking killed on a daily basis. This is not by any stretch the most racist thing you will read today, unless you intentionally avoid stories of that nature.


...maybe we should stop playing "racist misery poker" and start fighting all of this bullshiat...
 
someonelse
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

evilmrsock: yohohogreengiant: Wow, they managed to be racist in different ways at the same time, eh.

Seriously, if you're suspicious, isn't they're a way to "run the id" through the database to verify identity? "Sorry, no fault of yours, eh, but we've suffered some fraud lately so I need a moment to verify, can you wait? Eh"

They did. And neither card matched the data on record. One had two numbers transposed, the other had a different indigenous status.

The manager may well have been a racist dingdong but there were multiple fraud flags triggered during the transaction.

Nobody should be biatching about a fraud check occurring, just about how it was handled.


I'm pretty sure it's the handcuffing, and the bank manager being an effing clueless idiot that people ARE biatching about. Not them questioning the transposed numbers.
 
