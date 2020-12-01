 Skip to content
(Good Morning America)   NOT NEWS: woman gives birth. SORT OF NEWS: via in vitro fertilization. HOLY CRAP: with an embryo that had been frozen since 1992, when the mother was a year old   (goodmorningamerica.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This story has some SNL "Meet your second wife" skit type vibes going on.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this mean that any ensuing progeria is a feature and not a bug?
 
forteblast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I guess this couple got the embryos for their kids from a place that stores donated ones.

I wonder why this practice isn't more common among the pro-life crowd. Obviouslythey want to force every pregnant woman to term but the thousands of extra embryos made at the fertility clinic, yeah, we don't need those, destroy them. Or even better, donate them to medical research... the same thing they vilified Planned Parenthood for.
 
Burchill
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

forteblast: So I guess this couple got the embryos for their kids from a place that stores donated ones.

I wonder why this practice isn't more common among the pro-life crowd. Obviouslythey want to force every pregnant woman to term but the thousands of extra embryos made at the fertility clinic, yeah, we don't need those, destroy them. Or even better, donate them to medical research... the same thing they vilified Planned Parenthood for.


They don't store embryos.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A 28 year old jizz popsicle?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [i.kym-cdn.com image 494x575]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: A 28 year old jizz popsicle?

what smells like bleach?
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So much for sex being a sexually inherited trait.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: [Fark user image 299x259]


Me am play gods!
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: So much for sex being a sexually inherited trait.


What?
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Burchill: forteblast: So I guess this couple got the embryos for their kids from a place that stores donated ones.

I wonder why this practice isn't more common among the pro-life crowd. Obviouslythey want to force every pregnant woman to term but the thousands of extra embryos made at the fertility clinic, yeah, we don't need those, destroy them. Or even better, donate them to medical research... the same thing they vilified Planned Parenthood for.

They don't store embryos.


Yes, they do. It's in TFA.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

forteblast: So I guess this couple got the embryos for their kids from a place that stores donated ones.

I wonder why this practice isn't more common among the pro-life crowd. Obviouslythey want to force every pregnant woman to term but the thousands of extra embryos made at the fertility clinic, yeah, we don't need those, destroy them. Or even better, donate them to medical research... the same thing they vilified Planned Parenthood for.


The pro-life crowd certainly don't rescue homeless children from the street, either. Nope, they only care about the life of the blastocyst while it's still nothing but an arsehole.
 
Burchill
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

uttertosh: Burchill: forteblast: So I guess this couple got the embryos for their kids from a place that stores donated ones.

I wonder why this practice isn't more common among the pro-life crowd. Obviouslythey want to force every pregnant woman to term but the thousands of extra embryos made at the fertility clinic, yeah, we don't need those, destroy them. Or even better, donate them to medical research... the same thing they vilified Planned Parenthood for.

They don't store embryos.

Yes, they do. It's in TFA.


Embryos are fertilised eggs. Are you suggesting they fertilised the egg when she was one? Perhaps don't trust info from something called Good Morning America. They stored  her egg(s).
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Burchill: uttertosh: Burchill: forteblast: So I guess this couple got the embryos for their kids from a place that stores donated ones.

I wonder why this practice isn't more common among the pro-life crowd. Obviouslythey want to force every pregnant woman to term but the thousands of extra embryos made at the fertility clinic, yeah, we don't need those, destroy them. Or even better, donate them to medical research... the same thing they vilified Planned Parenthood for.

They don't store embryos.

Yes, they do. It's in TFA.

Embryos are fertilised eggs. Are you suggesting they fertilised the egg when she was one? Perhaps don't trust info from something called Good Morning America. They stored  her egg(s).


Narrator: those weren't her eggs.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
FTFA:
"We were meant to be parents and we were meant even more to be parents to Brian"

nothing happens for a reason. Infinite causes, sure, but it's all numerical chaos. This bullshiat wishful thinking is what's preventing our species from having a pleasant, or at least not as dire, immediate future.

Fertility Warriors? Really? At what price and consumption of desperately needed resource during a time of plague? If they're warriors they're farking fighting for the wrong army.

Adopt a kid who's already breathing and probably suffering. There's millions. Ice cubes don't need love, living babies do, and there are plenty needy ones to choose from. Your uterus doesn't have to have that workout for you to be a mother. Nor does your baby need to be lily white to be a great child.

I'm pro IVF, it's one path to become Culture, however this waste of resources is almost as criminal as Republicans. How much money and freezer space (again, during a time of plague and global warming-i doubt these freezers are solar powered) are we using to preserve this jism+ovum collection?

Oh yeah, fark pro life precious snowflake quiverful entitlement white supremacists for white babies fark faces too. If you attach the word "warrior" to your ill advised concepts of procreation on an overpopulated world where actual living babies are starving... fark off.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Burchill: uttertosh: Burchill: forteblast: So I guess this couple got the embryos for their kids from a place that stores donated ones.

I wonder why this practice isn't more common among the pro-life crowd. Obviouslythey want to force every pregnant woman to term but the thousands of extra embryos made at the fertility clinic, yeah, we don't need those, destroy them. Or even better, donate them to medical research... the same thing they vilified Planned Parenthood for.

They don't store embryos.

Yes, they do. It's in TFA.

Embryos are fertilised eggs. Are you suggesting they fertilised the egg when she was one? Perhaps don't trust info from something called Good Morning America. They stored  her egg(s).


It was someone else's embryo.

Or is this just bad journalism?

Also, theoretically what you propose is possible.
 
mrparks
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I liked this argument better when it was about Frog Lady.
 
