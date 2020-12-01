 Skip to content
'100% of Americans that want the vaccine will have had the vaccine' by June, says Operation Warp Speed official
42
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Well if you exclude the 73 million people who voted for trump... maybe. But I still doubt it.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

lolmao500: Well if you exclude the 73 million people who voted for trump... maybe. But I still doubt it.


And us rational folk will have to fight to get affordable yearly doses because of POS Red plague rats.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Cheap Trick - I Want You to Want Me (from Budokan!) [Official Video]
Youtube -qgpewMCVjs
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The official added that he wanted to have the vaccine available by March or April, but that was much too soon, and he cannae change the laws of physics.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well, since this is a guy working for Trump, the odds of him making this up is high.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, we're gonna wait for any substantive dates until after January 20th, then?
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
NPR the other day was talking about all the people that wouldn't take a vaccine, for one reason or another.

I'll take it, but I won't push to be one of the first.  I was socially distant long before it was cool, get it to those poor overworked hospital workers first.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll wait until after Biden gets in for the real schedule and not marketing vaporware.
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh boy, here come the naysayers.
 
Negative! I am a Meat Popsicle!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
June: "Everyone who wants it, gets it!"
July: "No one could've foreseen so many people wanting it!"
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 1 hour ago  

indylaw: Oh boy, here come the naysayers.


NAY! NAY I SAY! NEIGH!!
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: NPR the other day was talking about all the people that wouldn't take a vaccine, for one reason or another.

I'll take it, but I won't push to be one of the first.  I was socially distant long before it was cool, get it to those poor overworked hospital workers first.


And speaking of nurses, here's how one of them has gone this year...

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will get it but I know there are people that need it more than me and I am sure I will be part of the 4th or 5th wave to get it.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well between all the people getting the vaccine by then, and all the people who are gonna catch the Rona this winter, and thus not need it, because of Republican bungling, he may be right.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


ETTD: Everything Trump Touches Dies.
 
MegaLib [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The vaccine needs to be mandatory or we will always be dealing with this.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jume is only two weeks away?
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And here I sit with my body aches, low-grade fever, and lack of smell/taste just hoping this is a really bad sinus infection...

Farking rat lickers.

Negative! I am a Meat Popsicle!: June: "Everyone who wants it, gets it!"
July: "No one could've foreseen so many people wanting it!"


See also: Shingrix launch
 
sniderman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being first in line for one of these rushed COVID vaccines is like buying a PS5 on launch day. I'd rather not be a RRD guinea pig for the rest of y'all.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MegaLib: The vaccine needs to be mandatory or we will always be dealing with this.


Thought about that, but then I realized.

Do I really care? No.

Everyone that can be vaccinated and wants to? Get the vaccine.

Don't want to get the vaccine because you're a special kind of special? Die.

Can't get the vaccine because of medical reasons? A wrench is <$10.  Help take care of the Specials.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

indylaw: Oh boy, here come the naysayers.


Yep. Wish people can be more positive here.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is going to go down in history as one of humanity's great scientific achievements.

The fringe of idiots shrieking about how the earth is flat and the center of the universe will be a footnote.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MegaLib: The vaccine needs to be mandatory or we will always be dealing with this.


Eventually it should be, but I do think we should get all the willing people first, since there will only be a limited number of doses available each month.

We also need a priority system that establishes that people get it based on their vulnerability, and the likelihood they have of passing it.  Front line medical workers get it first, but we need a point system.  High risk factors, the amount of time you spend exposed to the public, and the amount of time you spend living or being with people who are high risk should be factored in.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many sterile syringes do we have?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who gives a shiat what anyone in the lame duck, worst in US history, plague promoting, disaster of an administration says.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

PaulRB: Well, since this is a guy working for Trump, the odds of him making this up is high.


The odds are high that so is he.
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Well between all the people getting the vaccine by then, and all the people who are gonna catch the Rona this winter, and thus not need it, because of Republican bungling, he may be right.


Fauci said people who have had covid should still get the vaccine.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Mrs Alt is a nurse, her hospital told them they will start the first round of vaccine by Christmas. Pharma is saying they can have 20 million doses for Dec, 25 million for Jan, there are 20 million Healthcare workers in the US. So if they start there, the general public, most likely people over 65 are next. I am hoping it is available to the general public low risk groups by April.
 
oldfool
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Don't worry it's almost over, by 2030 the human race will be all but extinct.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

indylaw: Oh boy, here come the naysayers.


Fark user imageView Full Size


and this is wrong bc the Trump administration has been such a forthright and accurate broker of information?

step on a farking rake.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: And here I sit with my body aches, low-grade fever, and lack of smell/taste just hoping this is a really bad sinus infection...

Farking rat lickers.

Negative! I am a Meat Popsicle!: June: "Everyone who wants it, gets it!"
July: "No one could've foreseen so many people wanting it!"

See also: Shingrix launch


Fark user imageView Full Size


/Wishing you a full and speedy recovery, for reals
 
Element65 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It will take a few more months to hunt down the other half of the US population with vaccine-filled tranq darts
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: How many sterile syringes do we have?


A lot, for now.  Most immunizations are in prefilled syringes, so we just put on the right size needle before administering (depending on how thin/fat the patient is).  Where I work we have MANY, many syringes with needles, which we use for reconstituted immunizations (Shingrix, varicella, MMR) and will likely use for Covid since it's a live vaccine.  It'll most likely be a powder we store in the fridge/freezer/dry ice, plus a diluent that we mix just before administering.

Still, I hope factories are ramping up production of those single dose vials and syringe/needle combos because they will go quickly.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm curious if they're going to run an antibody test before allowing you to get the vaccine. If you had it and we presume some degree of resistance from reinfection, we shouldn't be using doses on you.
 
Conthan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm ready to steal the vaccine I'm so desperate. My coworkers in our crowded office are horrible with masks, we had five clerks all test positive last week on the same day, and December is hell at the post office and we're all spending more time in the office now. Knowing my luck I'll get sick right before it's vaccine time. Stay safe everyone, we're getting close to being in a much better spot with this, but this is also the most dangerous time with the spread and winter time.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: The official added that he wanted to have the vaccine available by March or April, but that was much too soon, and he cannae change the laws of physics.


Fark user imageView Full Size


The laws of physics has nothing to due to the delay....
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

WithinReason: HighOnCraic: The official added that he wanted to have the vaccine available by March or April, but that was much too soon, and he cannae change the laws of physics.

[Fark user image image 425x667]

The laws of physics has nothing to due to the delay....


Lab techs must have horrible halitosis, based on the amount of mouthwash they always have sitting around in those photos.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Mmmhmm. And 100% of people who wanted a test could get a test. I'll believe it when I see it.

I trust NOTHING coming out of this administration and its "taskforce," other than its ability to lie to us and f*ck things up.
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sigh.

There still is no vaccine. I know this all sounds very good but ....
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I'm curious if they're going to run an antibody test before allowing you to get the vaccine. If you had it and we presume some degree of resistance from reinfection, we shouldn't be using doses on you.


You took immuno classes in Engineering school. Me too!
 
Raymond Perjurytrap [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
1. Delay the transition.

2. Announce an optimistic goal before vaccines are even approved, with no plan in place and no responsibility after 20 Jan.

3. "But we had a foolproof plan to distribute a vaccine to everyone by June and Biden farked it all up!" OR "Biden only followed the Trump plan to distribute the Trump vaccine.  Only reason it was successful"

Profit
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: lolmao500: Well if you exclude the 73 million people who voted for trump... maybe. But I still doubt it.

And us rational folk will have to fight to get affordable yearly doses because of POS Red plague rats.


There's no reason to think you'll need yearly boosters. None.
 
