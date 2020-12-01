 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Bored Panda)   What a Luxury Doomsday Survival Bunker looks like. Enjoy, peons   (boredpanda.com) divider line
13
    More: Murica  
•       •       •

269 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Dec 2020 at 4:31 AM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nicholasneko
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Be a shame if someone, in a desperate apocalypse situation, disconnected the external power sources then poured co2 or chlorine gas down that exhaust/intake pipe.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Biggest issue I see is water. Not drinking water, groundwater intrusion, floodwater intrusion. It is underground. It is going to flood at some point. Better have a hell of a reliable pumping system
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Unless you get to kill the people who built it for you there are people who will know where it is and how to take it from you.
 
RanHakubi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That's all well and good for the first five years. But what about when the food starts to run low? Ya can't eat pool tables and big screens.
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Difficulty: reaching the bunker before it is too dangerous to travel.

Also, those sites were not impervious to forced entry, just resistant, so I hope the people that bought the units realize that in a situation where you would want to hide for that long, you have better hope that survivors or hostile forces don't start checking for these, like if there was a revolution and the leadership/roving mob was after people with too much money and too little places left to hide. You would be surprised how easy it would be to locate these places and what time and just one excavator or 100 people with shovels can do.
 
starlost
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
npr.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size
A guard patrols the perimeter of a survival bunker near Concordia, Kansas.
yup. that is the bunker.
 
sheilanagig
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So who's going to do the work of cleaning the condos and running the farm, manning the shops, etc? Surely not the people rich enough to be able to afford a luxury bunker condo. So when it gets sealed up with everybody inside, where do the workers live? Do they get a condo too, or do they get to live in a storage closet? Are these bunkers going to come with an underclass?
 
Norwegian Squirrel
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

starlost: [npr.brightspotcdn.com image 850x566]A guard patrols the perimeter of a survival bunker near Concordia, Kansas.
yup. that is the bunker.


Good thing the bunker has training facilities
 
tuxq
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

nicholasneko: Be a shame if someone, in a desperate apocalypse situation, disconnected the external power sources then poured co2 or chlorine gas down that exhaust/intake pipe.


Lol. Came here for the fark em sabotage tips. Don't forget you can simply weld the doors shut with thermite (Al + FeO2), too! There will be an escape hatch somewhere, so make a day out of it ...it'd be like hunting ground hogs.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

RanHakubi: That's all well and good for the first five years. But what about when the food starts to run low? Ya can't eat pool tables and big screens.


Five years is nothing. You get yourself lots and lots of Jim Baker buckets. These have a shelf life of up to 30 years. The bigger question is what do you do with the poo poo!!!

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

starlost: [npr.brightspotcdn.com image 850x566]A guard patrols the perimeter of a survival bunker near Concordia, Kansas.
yup. that is the bunker.


Holy crap. Meal Team Six on duty
 
AtlanticCoast63 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
TFA:  The bunker can hold up to 75 people (12 families) and has enough resources for them to survive up to 5 years

....Which seems to me very motivational to the first family or two in the bunker to make sure nobody else gets in.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.