(Vanity Fair)   The Trump vaccine plan is a clusterfark   (vanityfair.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So his plan is to have the governors make the plans. I live in a state with a functioning government so there likely will be one. But COVID doesn't respect state borders.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The entirety of his plan: "How many times can I get a cut of the action and can you add another step where I get one?"
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Does this look like a guy with a plan?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Punting to the states is not a plan.  No football team plans to punt.
Punting is what happens when your plan is a failure or you had no plan to begin with.
 
chasd00
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
how exactly would it be otherwise? would you go to the federal courthouse to get a shot? vaccinations are always run from the state's department of health and down through counties and enrolled providers.
 
usahole
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Punting to the states is not a plan.  No football team plans to punt.
Punting is what happens when your plan is a failure or you had no plan to begin with.


I live in Tennessee and our governor has punted throughout the pandemic. I have no idea how he's going to approach dispensing the vaccine - punting to the counties or something? He is truly a moran.
 
sleze
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Headline is wrong.  There is no plan.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

sleze: Headline is wrong.  There is no plan.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

usahole: Sorelian's Ghost: Punting to the states is not a plan.  No football team plans to punt.
Punting is what happens when your plan is a failure or you had no plan to begin with.

I live in Tennessee and our governor has punted throughout the pandemic. I have no idea how he's going to approach dispensing the vaccine - punting to the counties or something? He is truly a moran.


The rich first then the peasants.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
the plan is to fight COVID in the courts until it accepts that Donald J. Trump won the election.
 
Klivian [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

chasd00: how exactly would it be otherwise? would you go to the federal courthouse to get a shot? vaccinations are always run from the state's department of health and down through counties and enrolled providers.


Using the military. Set up temporary field hospitals, or use bases as distribution sites. The military is one giant logistics machine, when organized properly.
 
ongbok
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

chasd00: how exactly would it be otherwise? would you go to the federal courthouse to get a shot? vaccinations are always run from the state's department of health and down through counties and enrolled providers.


So the states are supposed to distribute it to themselves? And usually when it comes to things like this, the experts from the federal government creates guidelines on how it is to be distributed and administered, so their is one standard being followed, not 50, so if there are issues with it, a solution can be found more quickly.

The reason why Trump wants to punt to the states is because he effectively purged the federal government of career employees that were experts at this. We now have nobody at the federal level that knows how to get a vaccine mass distributed and administered.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

usahole: Sorelian's Ghost: Punting to the states is not a plan.  No football team plans to punt.
Punting is what happens when your plan is a failure or you had no plan to begin with.

I live in Tennessee and our governor has punted throughout the pandemic. I have no idea how he's going to approach dispensing the vaccine - punting to the counties or something? He is truly a moran.


You spell like a transplant...i figur Ohio. It's pronounced: mowrawn. You seem okay, but get out more.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Pushing distribution decisions to the states makes the most sense, rather than having DC try to make policy for everyone. Biden will do the same thing and suddenly you'll all be fine with it because it won't be a Trump policy any more.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Merltech: usahole: Sorelian's Ghost: Punting to the states is not a plan.  No football team plans to punt.
Punting is what happens when your plan is a failure or you had no plan to begin with.

I live in Tennessee and our governor has punted throughout the pandemic. I have no idea how he's going to approach dispensing the vaccine - punting to the counties or something? He is truly a moran.

The rich first then the peasants.


First the Rich, then the skilled peasants, then the regular peasants.
UCLA nurses threatening to go on strike because the football team is getting all the COVID tests.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

chasd00: how exactly would it be otherwise? would you go to the federal courthouse to get a shot? vaccinations are always run from the state's department of health and down through counties and enrolled providers.


It's more about setting uniform priorities and establishing a system to track who got it and remind them to return for the second dose, if they got a 2 dose version. Leaving it to the states could/will be uneven in competency. There will be problems with people moving between states as well if each state has to build its own tracking system.
 
ssa5
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
In another reality run by adults, these @$$hats would all be rounded up and put on trial for causing mass deaths. But in our reality which is run by petulant children, the children will vote for their fellow children (watch Georgia come January 5th).
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm suspicious of any new vaccine where the wealthy, famous and powerful haven't already gotten it first.
 
goodncold
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I think Canada decided to use the military to coordinate distribution.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: if they got a 2 dose version.


Single Dose vaccines aren't, typically. So you're 1/2 as technically correct but double the functionally factual.
https://www.theverge.com/2020/11/20/2​1​587664/pfizer-moderna-covid-19-coronav​irus-vaccine-two-doses-shots
 
Negative! I am a Meat Popsicle!
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Pushing distribution decisions to the states makes the most sense, rather than having DC try to make policy for everyone. Biden will do the same thing and suddenly you'll all be fine with it because it won't be a Trump policy any more.


*If* Biden does the same thing, it'll be because people with actual knowledge have suggested it as the best possible scenario. Under Trump, it's because the fed gov't has no plan, hopes to lay any bad off on the individual states while claiming any good for itself for its wisdom in laying it off on individual states and/or Trump can somehow get a cut.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

goodncold: I think Canada decided to use the military to coordinate distribution.


Because a large chunk of our population is incapable of coherent critical thinking, and/or is batshiat insane, this will cause a paranoid mass freakout that makes Jade Helm look like child's play. Can you imagine?
 
