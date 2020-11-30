 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Tacky Freedom
radiovox [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meh...

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

radiovox: Meh...

[i.pinimg.com image 800x800]


I loved those commercials.
"Opulence, I has it."
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This thing was practically made for committing insurance fraud.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Statue was last seen pursued by a bald, obese man, an effeminate man with bulging eyes and a European accent, and a woman with multiple-personality disorder.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I bet if you break it open, there is a black, plaster Maltese falcon inside.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Check the White House.
You'll find it.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Only $1 million? is it really small or did they use subpar diamonds?
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Statue was last seen pursued by a bald, obese man, an effeminate man with bulging eyes and a European accent, and a woman with multiple-personality disorder.


vudukungfu: I bet if you break it open, there is a black, plaster Maltese falcon inside.


*shakes tiny black plaster wing*
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Came for Dashiell Hammett, leaving happy.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"The eight-kilogram gold creation studded with 763 diamonds and appraised at $930,000 was going to be the final prize in an international cancer fundraiser."

Wouldn't $930,000 in research do more to find a cure than some gawdy trinket a rapper might buy and trump wishes he could afford?  This is why we can't have nice cures for cancer.
 
waxbeans
‘’ less than a minute ago  

FarkingSmurf: "The eight-kilogram gold creation studded with 763 diamonds and appraised at $930,000 was going to be the final prize in an international cancer fundraiser."

Wouldn't $930,000 in research do more to find a cure than some gawdy trinket a rapper might buy and trump wishes he could afford?  This is why we can't have nice cures for cancer.


Charities are scam the results out front should have told you
 
