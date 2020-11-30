 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Church of the Holy Worm opens in London. Schism expected later this year over whether the Blood of Our Savior is gold or silver   (foxnews.com) divider line
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Made up bulldhit is just as valid whether it's 2 minutes or 2 thousand years old.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I know the pieces fit
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

phrawgh: Made up bulldhit is just as valid whether it's 2 minutes or 2 thousand years old.


religion = cult + time
 
apathy2673
‘’ 1 minute ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
