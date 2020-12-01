 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NECN Boston)   You got peanut butter in my museum   (necn.com) divider line
10
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

302 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Dec 2020 at 2:30 AM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, you got your museum in MY peanut butter!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got Milk? Aaron Burr Commercial (1993)
Youtube QLJ2Vjv2x18
 
I want that sauce Morty!
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A museum for me!?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Unpopular opinion
F++k y@u and your allergies.
Don't visit. End of story.
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Giggidy
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Prior to our lease, the Boston Children's Museum leased the space to Au Bon Pain and before that McDonald's"

And there you have it. Anyone with severe peanut or tree nut allergies would blow up walking into Au Bon Pain. Their food items are chock full of walnuts, almonds, etc. I haven't checked their site but personal experience tells me that any kid with at least one of the Big 5 allergies couldn't eat at a single restaurant in the Boston Children's Museum food court. But hey, take down the PB&J joint for catering to the majority of the clientele.

For the record, this much is true at Indianapolis Children's Museum, which is why they give zero farks about bringing in your own food to the cafeteria.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

I want that sauce Morty!: A museum for me!?

[Fark user image image 682x708]


You sick puppy.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

I want that sauce Morty!: A museum for me!?

[Fark user image image 682x708]


Funny aside, I really got Bojack's dark humor, even the depression...but I also felt a lot of affinity with the dog.
In the end Bojack's "woe is me" and realistic self-destructive behavior turned me off, so I also did.
 
Burchill
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Unpopular opinion
F++k y@u and your allergies.
Don't visit. End of story.


They're supposed to be accessible, your plan makes this impossible. Can you really not go an hour without peanut butter?
 
I want that sauce Morty!
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: I want that sauce Morty!: A museum for me!?

[Fark user image image 682x708]

Funny aside, I really got Bojack's dark humor, even the depression...but I also felt a lot of affinity with the dog.
In the end Bojack's "woe is me" and realistic self-destructive behavior turned me off, so I also did.


I like him too, but it's probably more of the fact that I love Paul F. Tompkins. From the work he did on Thrilling Adventure Hour and Bajillion Dollar Properties. He's just so good at playing these overly optimistic characters.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.