(Voice of San Diego)   Anti-cheating software monitoring students through their webcam. What could go wrong?   (voiceofsandiego.org) divider line
    More: Creepy  
•       •       •

theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
How about we start giving students meaningful work where there cannot be cheating?
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I just thought of a way for many of the students to get their education paid for.
Unfortunately, uggos will still have to pay.

as is tradition
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

theteacher: How about we start giving students meaningful work where there cannot be cheating?


Well, with lab classes being canceled, since everything is digital, I guess we will have to come to the conclusion that people who work on a computer all day are not doing anything useful.

/oh, it felt so good to type that
 
Phony_Soldier
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

theteacher: How about we start giving students meaningful work where there cannot be cheating?


Like chopping wood?
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

theteacher: How about we start giving students meaningful work where there cannot be cheating?


If it's worth doing it's worth cheating at
 
KoreanZombie
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So subby nothing went wrong.  Student was flagged for not following prearranged rules, strange behavior (talking to himself makes it seem like he is talking to someone  off camera). He gets warning then it happens again and he gets failed.  There is an appeal process and it works he gets to explain himself and the grade he earned is awarded.   So again nothing goes wrong.  Works as designed.
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

theteacher: How about we start giving students meaningful work where there cannot be cheating?


Easier said than done.  I teach math.  Many of my students are subscribers of paid "homework help" sites that promise that if you just upload a question there'll be a full solution posted within 60 minutes.

What this means in practice is that any time I give an exam, every question finds its way onto Chegg, Bartleby, and similar sites within the first few minutes of the exam, and students just copy the posted solutions as their answers.  The same holds true with more open-ended/exploratory questions when I give them out as homework.

I haven't used proctoring software or required webcams to be on (for the privacy reasons mentioned in the article), and I've just accepted as a consequence of this that cheating is going to be rampant.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If they can use a computer to get the answers, why do they even need to go to school?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Begoggle: If they can use a computer to get the answers, why do they even need to go to school?


🤔
 
waxbeans
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Begoggle: If they can use a computer to get the answers, why do they even need to go to school?


Mostly because we all know that's going on and we want to put on airs that it isn't going on.
and also it's a good way to force people out who can't afford to get the answers they need .
Same thing goes on with companies that drug test but not frequently enough to actually catch anyone.

Selective enforcement is another good example.

As the same gimmick behind homeowners association and job applications they're not really looking for people they're just keeping certain people out
 
Sam's Club Sandwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This seems like it create a whole host of invasion of privacy issues and there could end up being lawsuits. There are all kinds of ways the AI could end up making mistakes and getting students in trouble or kicked out of school for supposed cheating. I don't advocate cheating but if you were going to do it, wear a hat, a mask, and sunglasses. Problem solved.
 
powhound
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kevinatilusa: theteacher: How about we start giving students meaningful work where there cannot be cheating?

Easier said than done.  I teach math.  Many of my students are subscribers of paid "homework help" sites that promise that if you just upload a question there'll be a full solution posted within 60 minutes.

What this means in practice is that any time I give an exam, every question finds its way onto Chegg, Bartleby, and similar sites within the first few minutes of the exam, and students just copy the posted solutions as their answers.  The same holds true with more open-ended/exploratory questions when I give them out as homework.

I haven't used proctoring software or required webcams to be on (for the privacy reasons mentioned in the article), and I've just accepted as a consequence of this that cheating is going to be rampant.


I teach math also ... high school. The go to for our students is photomath. And now we are putting pretty much everything on Canvas so of course cheating will be rampant. I teach to the 10-20% who care. Honors classes may be a bit higher. The sluggards who are determined to cheat will. And just for fun:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dark brew [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Sam's Club Sandwich: I don't advocate cheating but if you were going to do it, wear a hat, a mask, and sunglasses. Problem solved.


From the proctoring company's website

Make sure your face is well-lit, not in shadow; the exam video recorder uses facial recognition to track and flag activity for instructors to check.

Wearing a mask and sunglasses would be an auto fail.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

theteacher: How about we start giving students meaningful work where there cannot be cheating?


The only thing you can't cheat at is work that extends the domain of human knowledge. It takes decades of learning just to reach the point that you understand the limits of human knowledge, let alone extend it.
 
