(Some Guy)   Oh sure, Oklahoma. I'm sure that will work just fine   (governor.ok.gov) divider line
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Thought and prayers always work. Masks and staying home? Scoff!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hence the old joke,
Why doesnt Texas slip into the Gulf

Oklahoma sucks.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suppose Buddhist Farkers could dedicate their merit from practicing at one of the local OKC temple webpages : http://www.ctbuddhamind.org/?lang=e​n
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That's Oklahoma AF.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Oh ffs.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You guys should really stop electing religions wack jobs to government positions.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: You guys should really stop electing religions wack jobs to government positions.


I would also say that electing old people causes this kind of religious nutty crap

I'm 46 and the older I get the more silly I get about wanting to convert to goddy god
 
