 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KY3 Springfield)   If you're a wanted fugitive you don't want to crash into a police car   (ky3.com) divider line
6
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

211 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Dec 2020 at 12:17 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once they arrived, Deputy Kocka observed a man on a motorcycle who he recognized to be Lewis. Deputy Kocka tried to approached Lewis, who abruptly accelerated away on his motorcycle in the direction of his patrol car, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputy: Hey, Lewis! Come here!

Lewis: Okay
 
Cosmic Cowboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
deputies recovered syringes used to inject methamphetamine

Fark user imageView Full Size


Obviously.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Look, cops may be bad, but criminals are still stupid.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
But did he call them when he ran out of gas?
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.