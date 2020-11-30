 Skip to content
 
(The Drive)   Bon voyage, Bonhomme Richard   (thedrive.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
30 mil to scrap it?
Put it on Craig's list and tweaker will have it gone tomorrow
 
Mokmo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I was reading around the time of the fire that the fleet was pretty stretched as the Bonhomme Richard would be out of commission way past the time it was supposed to be. 
Its scrapping isn't good for the fleet. Hope the navy is working on a replacement.
 
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Perhaps one of the new America class ships?
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Tow it and park it on a beach in Bangladesh and let nature take it's course
 
jtown
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Seemed crazy how they kept insisting, "It's still good!  It's still good!"

Mock26
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Shame they can not sink it as a reef. At least get some positive use out of it other than just scrapping it.
 
powhound
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

The article mentions there is one under construction now but I'm guessing that was a planned addition, not a replacement, ship.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
More like au revoir... adieu... reposer en paix...

/tragic loss
 
MBooda
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Movie set?
alienated
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mock26: Shame they can not sink it as a reef. At least get some positive use out of it other than just scrapping it.


Its too toxic at this point, based on the chemicals used to make it and to fight the fire.

Great thought, but, alas .

At least the damn Navy has good enough PR to say " this farks us 2 ways from sunday" as they scrap the good man.
Yes, setback. No further comment.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

They have plenty of boats as it is. Fark that bullshiat.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

This. We have more aircraft carriers than everyone else on the planet combined.

MAKE IT STOP
 
