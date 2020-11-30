 Skip to content
 
(KRQE News)   Add intimacy coordinator to the movie credits   (krqe.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We want to foster a safe environment where everyone's safety and comfort issues can be adresse...WTF? Franco! Put that AWAY! Nobody cares if it looks or sounds like a helicopter! Pull your pants back up! You! HR! Now!"
 
morg
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Can regular people use this service because I just make it up as I go along. I feel like I could use some structure.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I once temporarily lost an ex-girlfriend's confidences to an aspiring fight choreographer. She said the bottom of his commode was pitch black. Rich kid.

I'm thinking someone along the lines of the Simpson's character voiced by Jon Lovitz will be the low end of the market in three years time, but I hope not.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"You can't just shove it in. Here, let me show you."
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I would apply for that job. But I lack intimacy experience.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

morg: Can regular people use this service because I just make it up as I go along. I feel like I could use some structure.


How about a relief pitcher instead? EIP
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Students will learn utilizing lectures, readings, experiential practices, homework assignments, quizzes, and mentorship.

I'll say
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The Deuce famously used one of these, what with all the nudity, farking, and nude people farking. Did they invent this profession or does it go back farther than that?
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Need more greenlights today.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
IIRC, Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman needed an intimacy coordinator to have onscreen chemistry (for Far and Away).

Difficulty: They were married at the time.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Yo Brando, I think maybe a little more butter next take, yes?"
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

