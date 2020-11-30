 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   COVID field hospitals in Rhode Island in December. Doesn't sounds very warm   (twitter.com) divider line
40
    More: Sick  
•       •       •

‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If only you could cover part of your body that is normally exposed, that would keep you warm.
 
zez
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
How many Rhode Islands is that?
 
6nome
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

zez: How many Rhode Islands is that?


1.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I suggest taking a look at the profile of commenter Jivka Dobreva from that Twitter thread. I don't even know how to describe it.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
storage.googleapis.comView Full Size


media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Looks like a repurposed warehouse. I'd be more worried about the ventilation than the cold.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I hope the USA counts deploying troops for Covid as a tour of duty. For whatever deployment, insurance, and retiurement benefits that are relevant, spending weeks of months in field hospitals during a pandemic has got to be rough enough to count.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

holdmybones: I suggest taking a look at the profile of commenter Jivka Dobreva from that Twitter thread. I don't even know how to describe it.


LOL some kind of bot?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

holdmybones: I suggest taking a look at the profile of commenter Jivka Dobreva from that Twitter thread. I don't even know how to describe it.


How about don't go on twitter?  The world would be a much better place is twitter just farked off.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

lolmao500: holdmybones: I suggest taking a look at the profile of commenter Jivka Dobreva from that Twitter thread. I don't even know how to describe it.

LOL some kind of bot?


Hello. I like what you write. Thank you.
 
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
morg:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Looks like a repurposed warehouse. I'd be more worried about the ventilation than the cold.

Somebody is going to have huge heating bills.
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
OMG 9/11 many thousand died for a right cause because we hated Islam Which we do not hate.
Lets go to war world wide !
Today OMG many millions die because trump did nothing ..his followers mm MEH lets go party.
That is the republican mindset. when oh when can we put these people and their offspring in camps ?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

TheSwizz: If only you could cover part of your body that is normally exposed, that would keep you warm.


Good thing I got me one of them fancy chin warmers I've been seeing people wearing. No more exposed chin.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's just like the flu.
 
werbito
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It'll go away after the election.
 
GaperKiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

morg: [Fark user image image 850x478]
Looks like a repurposed warehouse. I'd be more worried about the ventilation than the cold.


They turned the ground floor of the parking garage of a nearby hospital into a COVID ward back in the spring, to the tune of several million dollars. Seemed like overkill at the time, took on its first patients 2 weeks ago.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Idiot Stick Bearer: OMG 9/11 many thousand died for a right cause because we hated Islam Which we do not hate.
Lets go to war world wide !
Today OMG many millions die because trump did nothing ..his followers mm MEH lets go party.
That is the republican mindset. when oh when can we put these people and their offspring in camps ?


Just nuke the right wing media machine from orbit, string up all the scumbags on there who spread lies and disinfo on purpose.

Then do the same to republicans in congress and the 50 states legislatures and you'll be well on your way.

At least 70% of anti-maskers wouldnt exist if it wasnt for Trump and the right wing media machine.
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Is it possible the hospitals are at "capacity" because of the hypertensive diabetic obesity epidemic in the United States? I think this whole thing is nothing but theater.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

werbito: It'll go away after the election.


*If election lasts for more than four weeks it is an emergency
 
stuartp9
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

morg: [Fark user image 850x478]
Looks like a repurposed warehouse. I'd be more worried about the ventilation than the cold.


username seems somewhat relevant..
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

morg: [Fark user image image 850x478]
Looks like a repurposed warehouse. I'd be more worried about the ventilation than the cold.


Convention Center.

I can tell because looking at that picture, my first thought is to scan for what looks like an out of the way bathroom.
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Idiot Stick Bearer: OMG 9/11 many thousand died for a right cause because we hated Islam Which we do not hate.
Lets go to war world wide !
Today OMG many millions die because trump did nothing ..his followers mm MEH lets go party.
That is the republican mindset. when oh when can we put these people and their offspring in camps ?

Just nuke the right wing media machine from orbit, string up all the scumbags on there who spread lies and disinfo on purpose.

Then do the same to republicans in congress and the 50 states legislatures and you'll be well on your way.

At least 70% of anti-maskers wouldnt exist if it wasnt for Trump and the right wing media machine.


Smarted ya sai it better thanks
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Is this another Red State with lots of Republicans where we say its' their fault and all deserve to die and make fun of them for dying?  If not, it will be a shorter comment thread.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: Is it possible the hospitals are at "capacity" because of the hypertensive diabetic obesity epidemic in the United States? I think this whole thing is nothing but theater.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myk Ox
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Doing the same thing here in Missourah.  Yes Missourah because now it's a cold day hell
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
shiat, my Dad sold trees, which meant I spent November and December outside.

Wait, I think I swore a thousand times that tje same thing should never happen to anyone else.

Get heaters, and for fark's sake a milk jug cut in half is not a bathroom.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: I hope the USA counts deploying troops for Covid as a tour of duty.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: Is it possible the hospitals are at "capacity" because of the hypertensive diabetic obesity epidemic in the United States? I think this whole thing is nothing but theater.


You could look up hospitalization rates and how they've spiked during the pandemic, but I'm sure you find it easier to just choose to believe whatever you want.

/And no, there has not been a sudden massive surge of diabetes in the last few months
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

holdmybones: I suggest taking a look at the profile of commenter Jivka Dobreva from that Twitter thread. I don't even know how to describe it.


Holy moly ... "XOYN BUM SEX JOMEN, BEBE" ... I even corrected the odd spacing. That's flat weird right there ...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Dodo David: morg:

[Fark user image 850x478]

Looks like a repurposed warehouse. I'd be more worried about the ventilation than the cold.

Somebody is going to have huge heating bills.


I dunno; packing it full of feverish patients will give you ~50kW of free heat as a baseline. Throw in some electronics and onsite food prep, and you will probably do better than a medium office building for oil/gas use.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: holdmybones: I suggest taking a look at the profile of commenter Jivka Dobreva from that Twitter thread. I don't even know how to describe it.

Holy moly ... "XOYN BUM SEX JOMEN, BEBE" ... I even corrected the odd spacing. That's flat weird right there ...

[Fark user image image 595x364]


Demonic possession.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Chain Smokes Freely: holdmybones: I suggest taking a look at the profile of commenter Jivka Dobreva from that Twitter thread. I don't even know how to describe it.

Holy moly ... "XOYN BUM SEX JOMEN, BEBE" ... I even corrected the odd spacing. That's flat weird right there ...

[Fark user image image 595x364]

Demonic possession.


Or someone trying to make a markov chain bot and only giving it inputs from Youtube video comments.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: Is it possible the hospitals are at "capacity" because of the hypertensive diabetic obesity epidemic in the United States? I think this whole thing is nothing but theater.


I realize you are Just Asking QuestionsTM, but if you asked the right people, say, who work in Emergency Rooms in NYC and Philly, they will, after sighing and resisting the urge to punch you square on the nose, assure you that this is very real. Just the other day my cousin's wife (ER nurse in Philly) said on a Tday Zoom that it's starting to feel like it felt in springtime when they had people dying in the hall.

If you want theater, you should check out the "Hearings" Rudy G is having, which at face value, are too ridiculous to describe.
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

toraque: Chain Smokes Freely: Is it possible the hospitals are at "capacity" because of the hypertensive diabetic obesity epidemic in the United States? I think this whole thing is nothing but theater.

You could look up hospitalization rates and how they've spiked during the pandemic, but I'm sure you find it easier to just choose to believe whatever you want.

/And no, there has not been a sudden massive surge of diabetes in the last few months


My wife is a nurse. I have to hear all about it because she constantly complains about work. One thing is beyond debate ... there is definitely an epidemic of morbidly obese people in the United States. This condition alone should be considered a pandemic.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I seriously don't understand everyone's logic.
We are completely opposed to universal health Care.
We're also opposed to even the idea of letting citizens buy Medicare.
the emergency room can't let you die but once they stabilize you they can send you home to die.
we're perfectly content to let people not have healthcare even if that shortens their life and/or causes amputations.
Given the above facts undeniable actual effects this doesn't match our behavior of bothering with field hospitals.
Are you going to still charge me an arm and a leg for visiting a field hospital?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 minute ago  

waxbeans: I seriously don't understand everyone's logic.
We are completely opposed to universal health Care.
We're also opposed to even the idea of letting citizens buy Medicare.
the emergency room can't let you die but once they stabilize you they can send you home to die.
we're perfectly content to let people not have healthcare even if that shortens their life and/or causes amputations.
Given the above facts undeniable actual effects this doesn't match our behavior of bothering with field hospitals.
Are you going to still charge me an arm and a leg for visiting a field hospital?


Given the above facts undeniable actual effects

Should read
Given the above facts, the  undeniable, actual FACTS
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: toraque: Chain Smokes Freely: Is it possible the hospitals are at "capacity" because of the hypertensive diabetic obesity epidemic in the United States? I think this whole thing is nothing but theater.

You could look up hospitalization rates and how they've spiked during the pandemic, but I'm sure you find it easier to just choose to believe whatever you want.

/And no, there has not been a sudden massive surge of diabetes in the last few months

My wife is a nurse. I have to hear all about it because she constantly complains about work. One thing is beyond debate ... there is definitely an epidemic of morbidly obese people in the United States. This condition alone should be considered a pandemic.


This is not a new problem that has spiked in the last few months.

Unless the argument you're making is 'Covid isn't dangerous, it only kills people I don't like' which says more about you than the ongoing pandemic.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

NathanAllen: morg: [Fark user image image 850x478]
Looks like a repurposed warehouse. I'd be more worried about the ventilation than the cold.

Convention Center.

I can tell because looking at that picture, my first thought is to scan for what looks like an out of the way bathroom.


Imagine having the job of taking care of the bathroom of a COVID infected warehouse full of patients? I wouldnt do that job without an astronaut suit thats for sure.
 
