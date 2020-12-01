 Skip to content
(The Age (Melbourne))   It's funny how every article about Cardinal George Pell contains a prominent mention of his conviction and later acquittal of child sex crimes. It's almost as if the journalists believe he was really guilty   (theage.com.au) divider line
ghambone
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yeah, weird....

/not really
//fark him
///3
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Maybe he can serve as a consultant to the Mormon Church on how to keep secrets about vast financial holdings.

The book about it will be "Da Deseret Code".
 
Man On Pink Corner [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: Maybe he can serve as a consultant to the Mormon Church on how to keep secrets about vast financial holdings.

The book about it will be "Da Deseret Code".


Other way around.  The Mormons could probably buy the Catholic Church ten times over.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I think the church let's you do some bad things like rape and murder, as long as you pay some money or find a bunch of missing money.

Nothing to see here.  Move along, pleb
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
He was convicted. Twice.

Pell left his job as prefect of the Vatican's economy ministry in 2017 to face charges that he sexually molested two 13-year-old choir boys in the sacristy of the Melbourne cathedral in 1996. After a first jury deadlocked, a second unanimously convicted him and he was sentenced to six years in prison. The conviction was upheld on appeal only to be thrown out by Australia's High Court, which in April found there was reasonable doubt in the testimony of his lone accuser.

The fact that his case was thrown out after being first convicted, and then upheld on appeal, smacks more of a case of "someone high up knew someone high up" than "someone halted a miscarriage of justice."

Fark George Pell.
 
rej1138 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Come Home (Cardinal Pell) - Tim Minchin
Youtube EtHOmforqxk
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Man On Pink Corner: Omnivorous: Maybe he can serve as a consultant to the Mormon Church on how to keep secrets about vast financial holdings.

The book about it will be "Da Deseret Code".

Other way around.  The Mormons could probably buy the Catholic Church ten times over.


Heh. No. $30 billion is a rather large sum, and both religious entities appear neck and neck.
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: He was convicted. Twice.

Pell left his job as prefect of the Vatican's economy ministry in 2017 to face charges that he sexually molested two 13-year-old choir boys in the sacristy of the Melbourne cathedral in 1996. After a first jury deadlocked, a second unanimously convicted him and he was sentenced to six years in prison. The conviction was upheld on appeal only to be thrown out by Australia's High Court, which in April found there was reasonable doubt in the testimony of his lone accuser.

The fact that his case was thrown out after being first convicted, and then upheld on appeal, smacks more of a case of "someone high up knew someone high up" than "someone halted a miscarriage of justice."

Fark George Pell.


Really, nobody should fark Cardinal Pell. He doesn't deserve it.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Man On Pink Corner: Omnivorous: Maybe he can serve as a consultant to the Mormon Church on how to keep secrets about vast financial holdings.

The book about it will be "Da Deseret Code".

Other way around.  The Mormons could probably buy the Catholic Church ten times over.

Heh. No. $30 billion is a rather large sum, and both religious entities appear neck and neck.


just the documents in the vatican library are priceless
 
