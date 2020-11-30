 Skip to content
(The Conversation)   If laughter really were the best medicine, it would require a prescription and a huge co-pay
NikolaiFarkoff
50 minutes ago  
Like Pepperidge Farm, I remember co-pays -- that's when you used to be able to go to the doctor and just pay a portion of the visit, not the whole thing, right?
 
PaulRB
28 minutes ago  
As this article demonstrates, laughter makes the worst still photos.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That
13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
6 minutes ago  
If prayer were legal it would be against the law.
 
Bennie Crabtree
5 minutes ago  
It does, but you pay for it through staellite tv, or your ISP's monthly bills.

If you want free laughter, you have to tune in to fm radio, or buy a silly pet.
 
