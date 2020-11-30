 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Doctor in full PPE hugging crying COVID patient who missed his wife on Thanksgiving. Houston we has a sad   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Jackal_N [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hero tag must be sobbing in the corner.
 
enterprise213 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
256 straight days.....true warrior in anyone's book.
 
Salmon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

enterprise213: 256 straight days.....true warrior in anyone's book.


he has the nose of a warrior.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
One of my best friends is a physician, mostly dealing with older people. Almost daily he talks about people whom he's been treating for decades not taking this shiat seriously and how he's had patients drop him because he cautions them on wearing masks and being careful.

Our farking species, man.... what in the actual fark.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
article photo caption: 'prepares to intubate a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patient at the United Memorial Medical Center's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) intensive care unit in Houston, Texas'

Note the photo, that patient does not look old nor particularly obese, yet is still at the point where he needs to be intubated.
 
The Shoveller
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Imagine if people could think of someone other than themselves... what a weird and unrecognizable place that world would be.
 
BlackPete
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark anti-maskers.

Fark anti-vaxxers.

Fark the minimizers (it's just the flu bro)

Fark the conspiracy theorists (Bill Gates will track you thru vaccines)

Fark everyone who are making this pandemic last way longer than it needed to.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.insider.comView Full Size
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

unchellmatt: One of my best friends is a physician, mostly dealing with older people. Almost daily he talks about people whom he's been treating for decades not taking this shiat seriously and how he's had patients drop him because he cautions them on wearing masks and being careful.

Our farking species, man.... what in the actual fark.

[Fark user image image 850x468]


Look on the bright side, this is how natural selection works. The people who can adapt and overcome have a higher probability of passing on their genes than the ones who can't.
 
extroverted_suicide
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
By "has touched Americans" I presume we mean non-Republicans. Or is that overly redundant?
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
 My mom was a nurse. Eventually a flight nurse taking fire. Her life became full of these stories that enthralled me.

Get geared up and hug the first medical personnel you can find. They've been doing it for us forever. My moms is an example from years ago. Vietnam.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BlackPete: Fark anti-maskers.

Fark anti-vaxxers.

Fark the minimizers (it's just the flu bro)

Fark the conspiracy theorists (Bill Gates will track you thru vaccines)

Fark everyone who are making this pandemic last way longer than it needed to.


Pretty much this.

The virus is ruining people's lives and many dipshiats and dumbasses don't even believe it exists.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Doctors and nurses are reaching a tipping point. They are just human beings. 

Months of extra hours, reduced pay, dealing with massive mental stress and trauma, over 1/3rd of america simply not giving a single fark, watching their co-workers become infected. 

And soon, the Thanksgiving surge..

I wont be surprised, or upset when Nurses and Doctors simple stop showing up for work.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I am sad that doctors feel obligated to comfort people who were protesting lockdowns and refusing to wear masks.

:(
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PanicMan [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

enterprise213: 256 straight days.....true warrior in anyone's book.


Jesus. When this is all over, that man should get to retire with a million dollar a year pension, and all the ptsd therapy he needs for free.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

unchellmatt: Our farking species, man.... what in the actual fark.

[Fark user image image 850x468]


*dumbshiat humans
 
