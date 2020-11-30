 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFMZ Allentown)   Former college student pleads guilty in heavy metal poisoning of roommate. Off to cell block E, jail cell 5   (wfmz.com) divider line
29
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

712 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Nov 2020 at 4:05 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I subjected my college roommate to a lot of heavy metal but I don't think I poisoned him.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Lita Ford would have killed for this idea
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
One way ticket to midnight, indeed.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
He was breaking the law, breaking the law.
 
Okieboy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
His defense attorney Janet Jackson wants to know what he has done for her lately....
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Why anyone would use a heavy metal as a poison (on humans) is beyond me.  They are trivial to detect with even the simplest tests and hang around long after death.

Get a welding bottle of dry nitrogen and a mask- hold it gently over the victim's mouth while they sleep and they simply won't wake up, and nothing is left to detect.

/Except the bottle and mask
//And the receipt
///And the videotape of you buying it
////And the guy at the store who remembers you
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Okieboy: His defense attorney Janet Jackson wants to know what he has done for her lately....


Being nasty, perhaps?

Miss Jackson?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You know, a minimally competent journalist would have at least cribbed a bit from Wikipedia:

Among the distinctive effects of thallium poisoning are peripheral nerve damage (victims may experience a sensation of "walking on hot coals") and hair loss (which led to its initial use as a depilatory, before its toxicity was properly appreciated). However, hair-loss generally only occurs with low doses; with high doses, the thallium kills before this can take effect. Thallium was once an effective murder weapon, before its effects became understood and an antidote (Prussian blue) discovered. It has been called the "poisoner's poison" since it is colorless, odorless, and tasteless; its slow-acting, painful and wide-ranging symptoms are often suggestive of a host of other illnesses and conditions.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thalliu​m​_poisoning
 
Rattlehead
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


/not really heavy metal
 
GansoBomb
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hehe... E5

I've never slipped on a guitar solo, but I've tripped on a power chord.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Why anyone would use a heavy metal as a poison (on humans) is beyond me.  They are trivial to detect with even the simplest tests and hang around long after death.

Get a welding bottle of dry nitrogen and a mask- hold it gently over the victim's mouth while they sleep and they simply won't wake up, and nothing is left to detect.

/Except the bottle and mask
//And the receipt
///And the videotape of you buying it
////And the guy at the store who remembers you


Fark user imageView Full Size


Nobody expects the nitrogen asphyxiation!
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Why anyone would use a heavy metal as a poison (on humans) is beyond me.  They are trivial to detect with even the simplest tests and hang around long after death.

Get a welding bottle of dry nitrogen and a mask- hold it gently over the victim's mouth while they sleep and they simply won't wake up, and nothing is left to detect.

/Except the bottle and mask
//And the receipt
///And the videotape of you buying it
////And the guy at the store who remembers you


And the semen on his rectum.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

METAL IS POISON!!! Told ya so!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Thallium is not a heavy metal
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Why anyone would use a heavy metal as a poison (on humans) is beyond me.  They are trivial to detect with even the simplest tests and hang around long after death.

Get a welding bottle of dry nitrogen and a mask- hold it gently over the victim's mouth while they sleep and they simply won't wake up, and nothing is left to detect.

/Except the bottle and mask
//And the receipt
///And the videotape of you buying it
////And the guy at the store who remembers you


...and the book tgat says that it's "your bag (baby)"

/with apologies to Mike Myers
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Why anyone would use a heavy metal as a poison (on humans) is beyond me.  They are trivial to detect with even the simplest tests and hang around long after death.

Get a welding bottle of dry nitrogen and a mask- hold it gently over the victim's mouth while they sleep and they simply won't wake up, and nothing is left to detect.

/Except the bottle and mask
//And the receipt
///And the videotape of you buying it
////And the guy at the store who remembers you


And all the cameras on the road and your cellphone...
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bughunter: You know, a minimally competent journalist would have at least cribbed a bit from Wikipedia:

Among the distinctive effects of thallium poisoning are peripheral nerve damage (victims may experience a sensation of "walking on hot coals") and hair loss (which led to its initial use as a depilatory, before its toxicity was properly appreciated). However, hair-loss generally only occurs with low doses; with high doses, the thallium kills before this can take effect. Thallium was once an effective murder weapon, before its effects became understood and an antidote (Prussian blue) discovered. It has been called the "poisoner's poison" since it is colorless, odorless, and tasteless; its slow-acting, painful and wide-ranging symptoms are often suggestive of a host of other illnesses and conditions.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thallium​_poisoning


Ah, long ago and far away. 

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
katzrc [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Heavy Metal Poisoning - Styx
Youtube DWe1T5OdfrQ
 
drumhellar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The5thElement [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Should have stuck to gangster rap.
/MC Gusto
//Dead Mike
///Stab Master Arson
 
Vern [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Glockenspiel Hero: Why anyone would use a heavy metal as a poison (on humans) is beyond me.  They are trivial to detect with even the simplest tests and hang around long after death.

Get a welding bottle of dry nitrogen and a mask- hold it gently over the victim's mouth while they sleep and they simply won't wake up, and nothing is left to detect.

/Except the bottle and mask
//And the receipt
///And the videotape of you buying it
////And the guy at the store who remembers you

And the semen on his rectum.


That really doesn't mean much. If I've learned one thing from cop shows and media investigations, it's that human semen ends up on pretty much everything.

http://www.cc.com/video-clips/mzjbh8/​u​pright-citizens-brigade-hidden-health-​hazards

Yeah, the only place I could find the clip is from Comedy Central's site, sorry. Still funny though.
 
hammettman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Had a great long time roommate who, unfortunately, was really into the hair metal scene.  Never poisoned her though.  May have forgot to tell her of a late-night booty call maybe.  She liked to occasionally cook liver and onions.  Stunk up the place for a good 3 days.  I guess we called it even.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Vern: Prof. Frink: Glockenspiel Hero: Why anyone would use a heavy metal as a poison (on humans) is beyond me.  They are trivial to detect with even the simplest tests and hang around long after death.

Get a welding bottle of dry nitrogen and a mask- hold it gently over the victim's mouth while they sleep and they simply won't wake up, and nothing is left to detect.

/Except the bottle and mask
//And the receipt
///And the videotape of you buying it
////And the guy at the store who remembers you

And the semen on his rectum.

That really doesn't mean much. If I've learned one thing from cop shows and media investigations, it's that human semen ends up on pretty much everything.

http://www.cc.com/video-clips/mzjbh8/u​pright-citizens-brigade-hidden-health-​hazards

Yeah, the only place I could find the clip is from Comedy Central's site, sorry. Still funny though.


Remind me to never visit Vern's house.
 
schubie
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Jesus farking Christ.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Perineum Falcon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

katzrc: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/DWe1T5Od​frQ]


Glad to see someone was on the same page.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

cretinbob: Thallium is not a heavy metal


?
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.