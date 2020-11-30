 Skip to content
Video Call Mr. Plow, that's my name. That name again is Mr. Pl--AAAAUGHHHH
25
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jesus!

Here you go buddy, I imagine you need this:

i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Play stupid driving too fast games on a snowy day win stupid driving too fast on a snowy day prizes.
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snowplows are a farking menace.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never tell me the odds.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it looked like the top of the blade detached and came down forcing the truck to change lanes.
oops makes it an accident.
 
GoBadgers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Landine said he was amazed he walked away largely unscated.
Being covered with shiat would add insult to injury.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Once got nearly run off the road by a snowplow near DCA, 30 years ago.  He was going the wrong way on one of those idiot loops connecting the GW parkway to the airport perimeter road & the parking lots.

It was really early in the morning, still dark out, and we were lucky that everybody was crawling along.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That would be traumatizing.
 
minorshan
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This is what happens you play with Obama's time machine.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/check the date stamp on the video
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

FreakyBunny: Play stupid driving too fast games on a snowy day win stupid driving too fast on a snowy day prizes.


Well we know he was going at least 88 mph as the video was dated 2021.  Honestly it looked like he wasn't going too fast.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
looks like the shovel failed or collapsed
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm confused ... the ad before the video showed some medical charity asking for donations. I thought healthcare was free in Canada and the rest of the free world?!
 
Pinner
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

minorshan: This is what happens you play with Obama's time machine.
[Fark user image 421x750]
/check the date stamp on the video


This crash hasn't happened yet.
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Pinner: minorshan: This is what happens you play with Obama's time machine.
[Fark user image 421x750]
/check the date stamp on the video

This crash hasn't happened yet.


Quck! Somebody warn him!!!
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
There's a reason plows generally stay off of forbidding Widow's Peak.

(It's the forbiddingness.)
 
psychicdeath99 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Mr. Plow is a loser,
And I think he is a boozer.

flimspringfield.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Suddenly, snowplow
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Mr Plow episode had a brilliant little scene where Homer was going over the cliff but he turned the dial on his (analog) radio back to the left and truck stabilised accordingly.

(That's the price of progress - you couldn't do that with one of those new-fangled digital radios)
 
wxboy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: looks like the shovel failed or collapsed


My first impression (subsequently backed up by an opinion in TFA) was that the plow struck or caught on something in the road underneath the snow.  It would explain why it flipped forward suddenly, and then the truck was basically almost running over it, which caused it to swerve uncontrollably.
 
mononymous
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

will.i.ain't: Pinner: minorshan: This is what happens you play with Obama's time machine.
[Fark user image 421x750]
/check the date stamp on the video

This crash hasn't happened yet.

Quck! Somebody warn him!!!


Don't change the timeline or Baby Hitler will kill us all!
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I do have are a very particular set of skills; skills I have acquired over a very long career. Skills that make me a nightmare for people like you
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mononymous: will.i.ain't: Pinner: minorshan: This is what happens you play with Obama's time machine.
[Fark user image 421x750]
/check the date stamp on the video

This crash hasn't happened yet.

Quck! Somebody warn him!!!

Don't change the timeline or Baby Hitler will kill us all!


Just don't let little Hitler smoke weed and it should be OK

WKUK Little Hitler
Youtube jNDZ9EKJLJs
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Lakes District Maintenance does that stretch of Highway 16. They are terrible every winter. Yes, it's a tough stretch of road, but your plow blades shouldn't fall off when you hit something. I've been through there when the road has been a sheet of glossy ice.
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ltdanman44: looks like the shovel failed or collapsed


I noticed this too. Equipment failure for sure.
 
