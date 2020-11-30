 Skip to content
(We Are Central PA)   If you are in a stolen SUV and run out of gas, call the police for help like this guy did. You can be sure of a prompt response   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Cheech and Chong Car Scene
Youtube wnZnjM8mrEQ
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He directly called the state police for assistance but didn't want the police to respond?  Did he think dispatch was just going to ring up Bob at the 7-11 and then wipe their hands of it?
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rizzo?!!
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they used to hang you for stealing a man's horse.
 
morg
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: He directly called the state police for assistance but didn't want the police to respond?  Did he think dispatch was just going to ring up Bob at the 7-11 and then wipe their hands of it?


Maybe he called a roadside assistance number not knowing that cops usually have extra gas in their trunks for stranded motorists? It's really dumb otherwise.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Keep your AAA paid up.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

morg: C18H27NO3: He directly called the state police for assistance but didn't want the police to respond?  Did he think dispatch was just going to ring up Bob at the 7-11 and then wipe their hands of it?

Maybe he called a roadside assistance number not knowing that cops usually have extra gas in their trunks for stranded motorists? It's really dumb otherwise.


"Daniel M. Rizza, 20, of McKeesport, called state police and asked for assistance after running out of gas"
 
