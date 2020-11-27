 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   City folks fleeing COVID for homes in the country discover that their charming quarter-mile-long driveway isn't going to plow itself   (nytimes.com) divider line
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
For recent transplants interested in fostering a connection with their new community, an app like Nextdoor is one way to link up with locals to exchange information, goods and services.

lol
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
New homeowners learn why they could afford an old house that needs work.

And "the land needed leveling"? Is that so the BMW can make it across the lawn to pull up to the house?

In late March, the contractor they had been using suddenly disappeared.

I know somebody who had the same problem. Contractor rips out the only bathroom, governor closes the state, contractor vanishes mid project.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The discussions there are usually dumber than on FB.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
For recent transplants interested in fostering racism in their new community, an app like Nextdoor is one way to link up with locals to the KKK. /Personal experience
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They also tend to f*ck with local ordinances and ask for special things that really piss off the locals.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My wife says something similar
 
Rucker10
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Why are you trying to leave anyways. Isn't the point isolation!?
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

1% problems: NextDoor only lets you use one address at a time
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I made a ton of money selling my little starter home to people fleeing the city.  On the market for a whopping 2 days.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

i2.wp.comView Full Size

Prospero throws the best parties
 
Rucker10
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

My partner lived in a city in a super well appointed apartment. Everything was as expensive and as perfect as could be.

Then she made the mistake of falling in love with my broke blue collar ass and moved into my "fixer upper," and there's been some growing pains.

The folks buying up a lot of these rural houses are gonna have it rough if they don't figure out a few of the basics.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm not sure I understand why people are moving way out to the Adirondacks when they could just buy a single family home on Long Island.  I get it that you want to get out of Manhattan because you have to share air with so many people, but this seems like taking it a step too far.
 
rbuzby
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ha Ha! Everyone that lives differently than me is dumb. And I can know all about them just by where they lived before they showed up here.  This confirms all my pre existing beliefs.  I knew it.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

I assume that means the ground needed to be graded near the structure.
 
outtatowner [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The silver lining is that they enable a whole slew of really old, pensionless folks to retire. Before COVID the common advice amongst the old guard around here was to make sure to check the donor box. The funeral is free that way, you see. No, I am not kidding,

It'll revitalize the areas and bring in new money. Plus a lot of local jobs doing all the city landscaping jobs on acreage (snicker). And the ones, like me that stick, will eventually be old timers, the rest brought us money, tried and left.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A smart video doorbell, which cost $300, was also purchased, to help them adjust to no longer having a doorman to greet visitors or accept packages.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The market here is insane.  Lots of homes in decent shape are selling above asking price, and the $1.5M+ homes are selling $200-300k higher than asking.  My wife and I are considering our options for moving since we'll be priced out until the next bubble pop.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Yup. People are talking about a thing in the internet. You caught them red handed.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

It blows me away how many people buy a house and don't even own tools like a drill or some kind of saw.  Had a coworker who was like that.  My gal and I offere3d to come over and fix up a lot of simple things for her but noooo, she went and hired someone to fix things like loose door handles and replacing some electrical outlets.

Her handyman was enamored with her, which may or may not explain why he had to come back to fix something he did for every.  Single.  Job.

/Back to milling maple for a countertop
//I am way on the other end of the spectrum, about the only thing I can't fix is a burned out AC compressor
 
someonelse
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Nextdoor is a great way to find out which of your neighbors are racists.
 
IvyLady [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
First, the outdoor wood-burning furnace didn't provide enough heat for the 1,700-square-foot house


Reminds me of a lesson my dad taught me: Never buy a house with baseboard heat.  I've seen more than one that had electric baseboards for "additional heat on extra cold days".
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I'm not sure I understand why people are moving way out to the Adirondacks when they could just buy a single family home on Long Island.  I get it that you want to get out of Manhattan because you have to share air with so many people, but this seems like taking it a step too far.


Well, let me just say that the skin pigmentation of Long Island has drifted from Egg Shell to Burnt Sienna over the past several decades. Also, property taxes are absolutely f*cking insane, the commute to anywhere is a nightmare. Where did Bloomberg and Giuliani push all the "undesirables" to make NYC more "livable"? Quite a few went to LI...

So, for those looking to stay within their hue and stay in budget, they are prob. doing middle NY, Eastern CT... Maybe deep in NJ because everything else in NJ is unaffordable.

This is not going to last. The boredom is going to kick in and everyone will go right back to the city. If I had money I'd buy as much as I could in NYC now.

But I'm poor so I'll just stay that way.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

"Hi y'all, your life is my vacation since the global pandemic was cramping my style in the city.  Want to be friends of convenience until I get vaccinated before you poors and move back to the city?"
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

outtatowner: The silver lining is that they enable a whole slew of really old, pensionless folks to retire. Before COVID the common advice amongst the old guard around here was to make sure to check the donor box. The funeral is free that way, you see. No, I am not kidding,

It'll revitalize the areas and bring in new money. Plus a lot of local jobs doing all the city landscaping jobs on acreage (snicker). And the ones, like me that stick, will eventually be old timers, the rest brought us money, tried and left.


Bet ya 90% of them move back to the city within 2 years
 
kobrakai
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

LOL
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Nextdoor is a great way to find out which of your neighbors are racists.


Nextdoor is fine here.  it's been pretty nice to see that my neighbors are all around good folks.  

I do think there should be a "Next Door homebuyer peek."  I know that part of ND's appeal is limiting it to neighborhoods, but if you could somehow have access for a limited time period when scoping out a property, it would really help weed out which neighborhoods are worthwhile and which ones are not.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I fix a lot of stuff because I can't afford not to. Given the opportunity I would happily pay somebody to do a lot of this shiat. I don't think these folks need to know how to remodel a kitchen or anything but if they're truly SOL because the handyman can't make it to their house to winterize the lawn sprinklers or something then I expect their country living experience is going to be a negative one.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I'm not sure I understand why people are moving way out to the Adirondacks when they could just buy a single family home on Long Island.  I get it that you want to get out of Manhattan because you have to share air with so many people, but this seems like taking it a step too far.


Houses on long island are going fast.  Brother just upgraded and sold his small house for 25% more than he ever dreamed he could get for it. He was lucky and his new house was actually less than his old one, buyers sold it themselves and did not do any comparisons.  Sold my moms house for a huge sum weeks ago
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Quitter.
 
12349876
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Should have gone with a townhouse or garden home style condo.  There are plenty in the burbs.
 
comrade
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I have a second home/summer cabin in NW Wisconsin and I average about $12/K per year maintenance on it. Sometimes more sometimes less.

It's the fact that it's not in a city that makes it expensive. Creek washes out? Have to hire someone with a backhoe and rock to fix it. Shed starts to settle because of springs underneath? $7500 to raise it and put in proper foundations.

One of these days I have to pay to raise the entire cabin's footings due to settling. Probably a good $20K.

Yeah it's expensive to own property in a rural area and get quality work locally. I usually have workmen come in from about 50 miles away since most of the locals are on meth or opiates and have white supremicist tattoos.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
REMEMBER THIS: The only thing that works in an old house is the owner.
 
