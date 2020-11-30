 Skip to content
(The Verge)   Do not taunt Happy Fun Ball
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It is distressingly described as having "real heft" and being "reassuringly solid." And in case anyone still has the urge to chuck one at their least favorite friend, The Wand Company has an ominous warning: "This Poké Ball must never be thrown."

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That toy will cause more concussions than football and cheerleading combined.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I can't see anything else other than the lawsuits with that thing. Pokeballs get thrown. A label saying the pokeball must never be thrown isn't going to stop anyone.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I bet their lawyers are prepping for the first lawsuit as we speak
 
Warthog [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So it's a painted metal ball with a white LED inside?  For $100?  Basement dwelling nerdvirgins and their money are soon parted.
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Happy Fun Ball - SNL
Youtube GmqeZl8OI2M
 
oopsboom [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Would stringing several of these together and then shoving them in your ass give you special poke powers?
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
High tech pet rock
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: Would stringing several of these together and then shoving them in your ass give you special poke powers?


That's a strangely specific question.
 
tuxq
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: Would stringing several of these together and then shoving them in your ass give you special poke powers?


No, you'd just get +1 candy from the professor.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: Would stringing several of these together and then shoving them in your ass give you special poke powers?


Sigh...

>zip<
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

tuxq: WhiskeySticks: Would stringing several of these together and then shoving them in your ass give you special poke powers?

No, you'd just get +1 candy from the professor.


Someone should test it anyway.

Just in case.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: Would stringing several of these together and then shoving them in your ass give you special poke powers?


If you can make them fit without rupturing something, then you already have a "special" power.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: WhiskeySticks: Would stringing several of these together and then shoving them in your ass give you special poke powers?

If you can make them fit without rupturing something, then you already have a "special" power.


The power of goat seeing?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Private_Citizen: WhiskeySticks: Would stringing several of these together and then shoving them in your ass give you special poke powers?

If you can make them fit without rupturing something, then you already have a "special" power.

The power of goat seeing?


Yes, and a +10 resistance to mind bleach.
 
inelegy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size

Goofy Ball's still cool, though?
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
avratt
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What is the actual purpose of this thing, if any?
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Spinal Tap - Don't Touch!!
Youtube P-NgeXl-PPA
 
