(WJLA Washington DC)   Fight for right to party versus right to bear arms ends in draw after shootout   (wjla.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Don't you draw to start a shootout?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Everything is scary and deserves the death penalty according to some people.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus, people are unhinged in this silly country. In their minds if something angers, startles, or scares you the answer is to shoot it.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grandma packing heat doesn't sound like a good idea at all. How is her vision? Can she see more than 50'? If not, she shouldn't be armed.

Fortunately, after her felony conviction, we won't have to worry about her getting another gun.

OR DO WE????
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mom you're just jealous it's the Brrt Brrt Boys
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police say Blough fired several shots at the vehicle, striking it as it attempted to leave the area.

I guess just taking a picture of the license plate and calling the cops doesn't occur to the average 74-year-old.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The drunk driver is a cutie-patootie.
 
emonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the car had a subwoofer I would totally understand.
 
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not exactly the gunfight at the OK Corral, which didn't actually take place there.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Everything is scary and deserves the death penalty according to some people.


If you TOUCH anybody's property, it gives them the right to kill you.
I saw it in the movies.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More like Yosemite Gram, amirite? Is this thing on?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
when we lived in Galloway Ohio USA the two times people smashed into parked cars near our street they both tried real hard to start their engines and take off. that must be standard procedure these days.
 
Jean Genetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a libby lib, but I say I this case, give the gun-nut old lady a pass. Stupid drunk driver is a menace to the public. Shoot away, granny, shoot away.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old bag with a gun?


thisdistractedglobe.comView Full Size
 
threehammers
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I dunno man I see you folks piling on the older lady but to me the drunk driver should have been charged heavier and the older lady should have been charged leaner.  There seems like maybe there's more to it right? Like maybe the younger woman dated a cop or the older one has a history.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

morg: More like Yosemite Gram, amirite? Is this thing on?


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

threehammers: I dunno man I see you folks piling on the older lady but to me the drunk driver should have been charged heavier and the older lady should have been charged leaner.  There seems like maybe there's more to it right? Like maybe the younger woman dated a cop or the older one has a history.


For the sake of fairness, let's just stone them both to death.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

MarciusDecimus: Jesus, people are unhinged in this silly country. In their minds if something angers, startles, or scares you the answer is to shoot it.


Right?
But.
Maybe, that is how it should be?
This big truck got really close to me and it entered the convenience store and as I exited the convenience store parking lot.
No I personally seem to POV of a truck and considering how close he got to me I did disappear from his view momentarily.
Knowing that startled me.
Should I stay there for a moment mad Dogging him.
and this made him walk over to me without a mask across the parking lot and to the end of the convenience stores property where I was standing on the sidewalk next to the street.

I repeatedly asked him to not get any closer cuz he didn't have a mask.
He then asked me what was wrong with me.
My answer to that was how would you like to be ran over?
He proceeded to get really irate and wanted to fight me.
So I crossed the crosswalk and then he started calling me the p word and that I was some kind of scaredy cat.

I'm not a scaredy-cat I tried to tell him I just have no interest in catching a virus unnecessarily and you're not wearing a mask I told him.

What do you seem to really really irate I walked off and he again passed me in his truck instead of getting gas he jumped in his truck passed by me and haunt as I was in the second crosswalk.

I think we're in the point in history where each of us should have just shot each other all things considered.

I should have shot him for walking so close to me without a mask and for getting so close to me with his car guaranteeing that I was in his blind spot.

and I guess he would have shot me because he didn't like me telling him that he was wrong to do that.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Jean Genetic: I'm a libby lib, but I say I this case, give the gun-nut old lady a pass. Stupid drunk driver is a menace to the public. Shoot away, granny, shoot away.


Was the car still moving when she started shooting her gun?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

threehammers: I dunno man I see you folks piling on the older lady but to me the drunk driver should have been charged heavier and the older lady should have been charged leaner.  There seems like maybe there's more to it right? Like maybe the younger woman dated a cop or the older one has a history.


You might be able to shoot people for stealing your property you can't really shoot people for destroying your property


I don't know if I necessarily agree or disagree but that is what the law is
 
Special Guest
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Pocketninja, you ain't.
 
