 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Everyone on Tender is commiting a felony   (twitter.com) divider line
49
    More: Giggity  
•       •       •

1719 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Nov 2020 at 2:40 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



49 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Unless a woman is close to 5'11", most assume that is about avg guy height. So most guys just go with it and say they're 5'11".
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not "felony," subs; it's "felt a knee."
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tender?!?
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looks like a variation of the facebook hoax...

"Don't forget tomorrow starts the new Facebook rule where they can use your photos. Don't forget Deadline today!!! It can be used in court cases in litigation against you. Everything you've ever posted becomes public from today Even messages that have been deleted or the photos not allowed. It costs nothing for a simple copy and paste, better safe than sorry. Channel 13 News talked about the change in Facebook's privacy policy. I do not give Facebook or any entities associated with Facebook permission to use my pictures, information, messages or posts, both past and future. With this statement, I give notice to Facebook it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, or take any other action against me based on this profile and/or its contents. The content of this profile is private and confidential information. The violation of privacy can be punished by law (UCC 1-308- 1 1 308-103 and the Rome Statute. NOTE: Facebook is now a public entity. All members must post a note like this. If you prefer, you can copy and paste this version. If you do not publish a statement at least once it will be tacitly allowing the use of your photos, as well as the information contained in the profile status updates. FACEBOOK DOES NOT HAVE MY PERMISSION TO SHARE PHOTOS OR MESSAGES."

People are dumb.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: Unless a woman is close to 5'11", most assume that is about avg guy height. So most guys just go with it and say they're 5'11".



I think that just maybe you're missing the real point.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: Tender?!?


After awhile, very much so.
 
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Tender?!?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah sure. Whats next, lying in the comments on any website is a felony?
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so what you're saying is I have to petition NIST to change what "8 inches" means.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why I have a 1-foot tall statue of Rachmaninoff.  It makes it easy to claim "typo".
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Tender?!?


It's like Tinder, but even more transactional. Cash up front kinda thing IYKWIM.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
CFAA is bad law?

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Yeah sure. Whats next, lying in the comments on any website is a felony?


Me and my very attractive Canadian girlfriend funnied this post.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Jackson Browne - Tender Is The Night (original video)
Youtube er1SCSOaTb4
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Tender?!?


Tinder for fat people.
 
neglogon [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Is Tender Trump's new social networking platform?
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
congrats on your cheap green, subby  your tender dates have a lot to look forward to
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Lying in Fark posts still  ok? I'm asking for a friend.

/full disclosure: that "friend" part was a lie
//no it wasnt
///slashies don't lie
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark: Where articles aren't greenlit because of the article, but because of a headline in the title.
 
mjbok
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Does this apply to weight as well?  If so many people might be farked, and not in a good way.
 
keldaria
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Oh no, I lied and told fark I live in the state of confusion... am I a criminal?? It's all so very confusing
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm not lying, I hate you all.
 
Element65 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

physt: SpectroBoy: Tender?!?

Tinder for fat people.


I interpreted it as Tinder for bureaucrats. "Putting yourself out for tender" as it were.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Thank You Black Jesus!: congrats on your cheap green, subby  your tender dates have a lot to look forward to


Geotpf: Fark: Where articles aren't greenlit because of the article, but because of a headline in the title.


Lighten up, Francis. We're having a tender moment here.
/not subby
//not a lie
///really
 
apoptotic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Around here I would thinking that 'Farking while at work is a felony' would be the bigger issue.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

physt: SpectroBoy: Tender?!?

Tinder for fat people.


I thought it was for railroad enthusiasts.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Tender must be the app for finding lonely chicken strips in your area.
Surprised I don't have it already.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: I'm not lying, I hate you all.


username is not a lie either, checks out completely
 
freidog
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Using all 6'3 of my muscular 2% body fat frame to present my Harvard law degree as credence, I would submit being anything less than honest online could be considered a form of fraud.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
<edits Fark profile furiously>
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"It's going down, I'm yelling "Tender"...."
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bughunter: <edits Fark profile furiously>


<makes screenshots of bughunter's Fark profile>
 
ajgeek
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bughunter: <edits Fark profile furiously>


Pfft. Way ahead of you...

I never even set up a Tender profile. Or Tinder! And I deleted Facebook... Jesus 10 years ago now.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I don't use Tender or Grendr for that matter....
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Excuse me, but writing "a key excerpt from the briefs" does not tell us who write the brief or if it is some kind of amicus brief, or a factum from the government, or what. J.R. is a bad writer or a manipulative writer, and in this situation it doesn't matter which. His post is not useful.

However, we all know from the past, that the Republican legislators in the USA have tried to make online aliases illegal. We also know that dating websites are very dangerous. That particular concept - lying ona  dating website - is related to any large number of sexual assaults and sexually transmitted infections, meaning it has a valuable debate ongoing in sexual assault protections and public health circles.

That Titter user is kind of being a shiatheel.
 
The_EliteOne
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

litespeed74: I don't use Tender or Grendr for that matter....


it's all about Howler and Scruff these days.
 
mod3072
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

physt: SpectroBoy: Tender?!?

Tinder for fat people.


Tender is where you lie about your weight.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

neglogon: Is Tender Trump's new social networking platform?


For people with tender egos?
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Acording to the CFAA, tender lies have been illegal for some time. It's just that it's not worth the time and hassle to actually press charges for stupid shiat like claiming to be a chad when one is but a mere manlet. It's dumb, and should be amended.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So if I say it's a legit 6.5 I could be committing a felony?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Tender is my app for finding McNugget buddies
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Just have tinder audits.  Make a new federal government agency that audits people and their dating profiles.  Including sting operations.  Send everybody lying on tinder (or whatever other sites) to gitmo, for life.

Problem solved.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's a crime because it's against the TOS of the private company? Hey Drew, quick, add "mandatory TF" to your TOS, then offer to settle with the criminals on Fark Lite. BOOM. Rev. N. UE
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Yeah sure. Whats next, lying in the comments on any website is a felony?


It seems that you may be incorrect in your assessment or maybe you did commit that crime at some date.

I suggest that you may wish to be more creative in the way you write.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Tennnnder

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Firm Tautology [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is a parody post and is therefore still subject to Fair Use.
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.