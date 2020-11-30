 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   CDC advisors may prioritize giving coronavirus vaccine to obese Americans. Though that doesn't really narrow things down very much   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deciding vaccine distribution is a weighty matter
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Lots of Farkers will like that news, I know I do.
 
IamSporko
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They want to easy targets first to warm up for the marathon runners.
 
ansius
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
And then they put the vaccination centres at the top of some stairs.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Why? They obviously don't care about their own health.
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This is going to piss off all the farkers that feel obesity should be ridiculed and punished at every opportunity - For the fatty's own good of course.

Not because people love rationalizations that give them license to be assholes.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So another Lizzo album is on the way ... yeah
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Why? They obviously don't care about their own health.


Maybe because the calculus says that it will result in the lowest ICU utilization and the greatest number of lives saved?

Also, username checks out.
 
Anayalator
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm just assuming that as a relatively healthy, relatively well-off white guy whose job isn't classified as essential, I'm close to the back of the line. And I'm okay with that.
 
GasDude
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's a way to justify Trump getting the vaccine before everyone else
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Why? They obviously don't care about their own health.


Well if I learned anything about my My 600lb Life that my wife watches we just need to tell them they have to put down the spoon to get the life saving medical procedure and watch them flop and go back to manipulation of someone to bring them the food.
 
imapirate
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm gonna be more pissed when people decline to be vaccinated.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

JesseL: abhorrent1: Why? They obviously don't care about their own health.

Maybe because the calculus says that it will result in the lowest ICU utilization and the greatest number of lives saved?

Also, username checks out.


Or, hear me out, we don't vaccinate them and save trillions on future healthcare costs?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

JesseL: abhorrent1: Why? They obviously don't care about their own health.

Maybe because the calculus says that it will result in the lowest ICU utilization and the greatest number of lives saved.


Make the ICU doors smaller.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

JesseL: This is going to piss off all the farkers that feel obesity should be ridiculed and punished at every opportunity - For the fatty's own good of course.

Not because people love rationalizations that give them license to be assholes.


I'm old. I smoke too much, I drink too much and while I'm not fat, I'm terribly out of shape.
The difference is I don't expect special treatment or expect to be accommodated because of my poor life choices.

I can fix the problems I have if I really wanted to. They're choices I make, just like fatties.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
JesseL: abhorrent1: Why? They obviously don't care about their own health.

Maybe because the calculus says that it will result in the lowest ICU utilization and the greatest number mass of lives saved?

ftfy
 
wingnut396
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If you are too stupid to stop putting excess food in your pie hole, my bet is you are too stupid to get a vaccine.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: JesseL: abhorrent1: Why? They obviously don't care about their own health.

Maybe because the calculus says that it will result in the lowest ICU utilization and the greatest number of lives saved?

Also, username checks out.

Or, hear me out, we don't vaccinate them and save trillions on future healthcare costs?


And we can serve them as food to alleviate meat shortages! What can go wrong with this modest proposal?
 
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Medical personnel and first-responders would like to have a word with those CDC advisors.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

erewhon the opinionated: If you are too stupid to stop putting excess food in your pie hole, my bet is you are too stupid to get a vaccine.


Oh no, these farkers are selfish as fark from My 600lb Life. They will get the vaccine just because it's limited supply and the state will likely pay someone to drive there and do it.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: JesseL: abhorrent1: Why? They obviously don't care about their own health.

Maybe because the calculus says that it will result in the lowest ICU utilization and the greatest number mass of lives saved?

ftfy


how do i nominate a comment for some fark of the year award?
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I knew I shouldn't have lost all that weight during the shutdowns. Good news: it's much easier to get it back.
 
comrade
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
And they need four doses so it's going to be 2022 before us svelte non-farkers are immunized.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Difficulty: Obese often correlates to anti-vax.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

JesseL: Maybe because the calculus says that it will result in the lowest ICU utilization and the greatest number of lives saved?


By that measure, prisoners should be bumped up the list, too. I don't see that happening though. Too many people masturbate to the idea inmates being abused.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Dodo David: Medical personnel and first-responders would like to have a word with those CDC advisors.


You mean the medical personnel and first-responders who are certain to be at the very top of the list?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So as a person of healthy weight I get pushed to the back of the line?

Can't a healthy white male catch a break once in a while? Sheesh
 
Salmon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Can't we just vaccinate cows and then let the burgers do the work for us?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Salmon: Can't we just vaccinate cows and then let the burgers do the work for us?


We should just load up the water supply with it
 
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Dodo David: Medical personnel and first-responders would like to have a word with those CDC advisors.

You mean the medical personnel and first-responders who are certain to be at the very top of the list?


That would mean the CDC advisors were prioritizing medical personnel and first-responders, not obese Americans.
 
dark brew [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Dodo David: Medical personnel and first-responders would like to have a word with those CDC advisors.

You mean the medical personnel and first-responders who are certain to be at the very top of the list?


Medical personnel will be at the very top, as they should.  First responders may or may not be, depending upon the state.  In my state, I'm 1b as a paramedic, same grouping as the elderly and school teachers.  Kind of bitter about it since I have to spend 10-20 minutes with Covid patients in a small space 3x per week but I'm also fat so maybe that will bump me up to 1A :)

/not morbidly obese but you'd avert your gaze if you saw me in a pickle sling
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Salmon: Can't we just vaccinate cows and then let the burgers do the work for us?

We should just load up the water supply with it


Mountain Dew at Taco Bell. One of the biggest sources for my added pounds.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
article: 'One population they may consider prioritizing: Americans who are obese'

note the words 'MAY consider'... its just one factor in their decisions
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

JesseL: This is going to piss off all the farkers that feel obesity should be ridiculed and punished at every opportunity - For the fatty's own good of course.

Not because people love rationalizations that give them license to be assholes.


What if we don't care about the fatties' own good? Can we still make fun of them?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Put the obese on the bottom of the list.  And ban them from healthcare.  Make america healthy again.  Either they shape up, or they die.  Either way america wins.  If a majority of them get corona and kick the bucket, then home prices will come down.  And food prices.  And doctors will have time to see non obese people.  And health care costs will go down (unless it is full of corruption).  It will be the beginning of a new age of Aquarius.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dark brew: /not morbidly obese but you'd avert your gaze if you saw me in a pickle sling


That's where you are wrong buckoo. I can't help but gaze at flaming wrecks.
 
dark brew [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Dodo David: jaytkay: Dodo David: Medical personnel and first-responders would like to have a word with those CDC advisors.

You mean the medical personnel and first-responders who are certain to be at the very top of the list?

That would mean the CDC advisors were prioritizing medical personnel and first-responders, not obese Americans.


You can prioritize more than one thing ya know.  FTFA

The agency has already laid out four groups that should be considered for priority: health-care personnel, workers in essential and critical industries, older adults, and people with certain underlying medical conditions - including "severe obesity." But it's unclear to what extent the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will prioritize this group.
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

g.fro: JesseL: This is going to piss off all the farkers that feel obesity should be ridiculed and punished at every opportunity - For the fatty's own good of course.

Not because people love rationalizations that give them license to be assholes.

What if we don't care about the fatties' own good? Can we still make fun of them?


If you want to be an asshole without excuses have at it. You'll still be an asshole though, with all the potential health drawbacks that entails.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jaytkay: JesseL: Maybe because the calculus says that it will result in the lowest ICU utilization and the greatest number of lives saved?

By that measure, prisoners should be bumped up the list, too. I don't see that happening though. Too many people masturbate to the idea inmates being abused.


Suppose two people of equal health.  And same everything else (as possible).  Except one rapes children and the other does not.  And you have only one vaccine left.  For a few months.  Who do you give it to?  The child rapist who is on lockdown, no matter what, or the non rapist, who with the vaccine could restart their normal life?
 
Supadope
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Obese people get all the breaks.

I took a Carnival cruise a few years back. I remember the long line to exit the ship at the end of the trip. All the disabled people were rightfully allowed to exit first. I was pretty miffed that "disabled" included many, many, people too big to carry their own weight, scooting to the front of the line on their rascals.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

JesseL: g.fro: JesseL: This is going to piss off all the farkers that feel obesity should be ridiculed and punished at every opportunity - For the fatty's own good of course.

Not because people love rationalizations that give them license to be assholes.

What if we don't care about the fatties' own good? Can we still make fun of them?

If you want to be an asshole without excuses have at it. You'll still be an asshole though, with all the potential health drawbacks that entails.


More like drawbacks that tail-ends! amirite? eh? eh? Ahhhhh whatever.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

JesseL: g.fro: JesseL: This is going to piss off all the farkers that feel obesity should be ridiculed and punished at every opportunity - For the fatty's own good of course.

Not because people love rationalizations that give them license to be assholes.

What if we don't care about the fatties' own good? Can we still make fun of them?

If you want to be an asshole without excuses have at it. You'll still be an asshole though, with all the potential health drawbacks that entails.


I thought posting on fark required you to be an asshole at some level.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: jaytkay: JesseL: Maybe because the calculus says that it will result in the lowest ICU utilization and the greatest number of lives saved?

By that measure, prisoners should be bumped up the list, too. I don't see that happening though. Too many people masturbate to the idea inmates being abused.

Suppose two people of equal health.  And same everything else (as possible).  Except one rapes children and the other does not.  And you have only one vaccine left.  For a few months.  Who do you give it to?  The child rapist who is on lockdown, no matter what, or the non rapist, who with the vaccine could restart their normal life?


I would fumble the vaccine resulting in its breakage but my extrication from any morality-based decision making.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

JesseL: g.fro: JesseL: This is going to piss off all the farkers that feel obesity should be ridiculed and punished at every opportunity - For the fatty's own good of course.

Not because people love rationalizations that give them license to be assholes.

What if we don't care about the fatties' own good? Can we still make fun of them?

If you want to be an asshole without excuses have at it. You'll still be an asshole though, with all the potential health drawbacks that entails.


Or, maybe, the person whose total lack of self-control, self-respect, self-consciousness, and basic discipline causes them to hurt themselves, their family, and their country, and yet expects not only to not receive any negative consequences from it, and not only receive special accommodations, but actually to be celebrated for their self-destructive life-choices is the real asshole
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: AmbassadorBooze: jaytkay: JesseL: Maybe because the calculus says that it will result in the lowest ICU utilization and the greatest number of lives saved?

By that measure, prisoners should be bumped up the list, too. I don't see that happening though. Too many people masturbate to the idea inmates being abused.

Suppose two people of equal health.  And same everything else (as possible).  Except one rapes children and the other does not.  And you have only one vaccine left.  For a few months.  Who do you give it to?  The child rapist who is on lockdown, no matter what, or the non rapist, who with the vaccine could restart their normal life?

I would fumble the vaccine resulting in its breakage but my extrication from any morality-based decision making.


OK, supporting a totally randomized and not priority based vaccine roll out is a way to not have morality involved.  But, prioritizing anybody, involves morality, just different types.  Prioritizing the prisoner involves the morality that all homo sapians are equal.  Prioritizing a non criminal says that all people are not equal.  The one true way is total randomization.  Everybody gets a number there is no priority to who gets it first.
 
