(BBC-US)   Italy fines Apple over advertising iPhones as water-resistant, then acting like iPhones are Mogwai when it actually matters   (bbc.com) divider line
25
    More: Hero  
•       •       •

posted to Main » and STEM » on 30 Nov 2020 at 4:57 PM



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Idiots obviously didn't download the waterproofing app
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good

now other jurisdictions
 
sefert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well.  There's 5 minutes of profits gone.
 
Oreminer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjjt: Idiots obviously didn't download the waterproofing app


*only available in the Apple App Store
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WAiP
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sefert: Well.  There's 5 minutes of profits gone.


It's sad when they make these penalties so low they make violating the law a smart business decision.

If it were up to me, in addition to the fine I'd say any customer that has their phone damaged under conditions covered by the "waterproof" claim gets a new phone for free.  At the very least.
 
Likwit
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

elaw: sefert: Well.  There's 5 minutes of profits gone.

It's sad when they make these penalties so low they make violating the law a smart business decision.

If it were up to me, in addition to the fine I'd say any customer that has their phone damaged under conditions covered by the "waterproof" claim gets a new phone for free.  At the very least.


Except they didn't make a "waterproof" claim, that's not what the Italian authority took issue with, and that's not how IP ratings work.
 
Crypto Dentist
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Mogwai is my favorite band.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They were fined the retail value of almost 12,000 of their phones if you put the average cost of the models listed at 1k.

Is the Iphone market in Italy that small?


I guess it's better than the nothing that passes for consumer protection in North America though.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Likwit: elaw: sefert: Well.  There's 5 minutes of profits gone.

It's sad when they make these penalties so low they make violating the law a smart business decision.

If it were up to me, in addition to the fine I'd say any customer that has their phone damaged under conditions covered by the "waterproof" claim gets a new phone for free.  At the very least.

Except they didn't make a "waterproof" claim, that's not what the Italian authority took issue with, and that's not how IP ratings work.


You did not read the article slowly enough, good sir.
 
Trevt
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Call me when the Rossman video drops on this one.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I have trudged through creeks, rivers and swamps for hours with Samsung phones. (Fark it, I have insurance) and since the S7 never had one up and die on me for exceeding the IP68 rating. (S7 edge, S8 Active. S20+)

Now they all die from other stuff.. but yeah water damage ain't one of em.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

elaw: sefert: Well.  There's 5 minutes of profits gone.

It's sad when they make these penalties so low they make violating the law a smart business decision.

If it were up to me, in addition to the fine I'd say any customer that has their phone damaged under conditions covered by the "waterproof" claim gets a new phone for free.  At the very least.


They're not penalties.  They're shakedowns.  Europe does this a lot.  A country makes a claim about something and then settles for a pittance.  It's extortion, there is no concern for the consumer.

That aside, as much as I hate the bloatware my past two samsungs have been waterproof enough.  Apparently I jump out of kayaks into the ocean with the phone in my pocket more often than I'd like.  Never had a problem.
 
dkulprit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Likwit: elaw: sefert: Well.  There's 5 minutes of profits gone.

It's sad when they make these penalties so low they make violating the law a smart business decision.

If it were up to me, in addition to the fine I'd say any customer that has their phone damaged under conditions covered by the "waterproof" claim gets a new phone for free.  At the very least.

Except they didn't make a "waterproof" claim, that's not what the Italian authority took issue with, and that's not how IP ratings work.


Except they did.  They specifically said the phone was safe for up to 4m under water for 30 minutes.

That's exactly what happened.

Same shiat that happened with Samsung recently.

What they didn't say was it only applies to pure H2O with 0 contaminates or chemicals.

The reason they got fined though was because they weren't honoring warranties for very minor damage that didn't even come close to the 4m or 30 minutes and said there phone wasn't safe in any liquid, so the person was SoL.  Evem though they specifically claimed 4m for up to 30 minutes.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If you're expecting your phone to provide personal water resistance then I suggest more points in Hydrosophist.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: elaw: sefert: Well.  There's 5 minutes of profits gone.

It's sad when they make these penalties so low they make violating the law a smart business decision.

If it were up to me, in addition to the fine I'd say any customer that has their phone damaged under conditions covered by the "waterproof" claim gets a new phone for free.  At the very least.

They're not penalties.  They're shakedowns.  Europe does this a lot.  A country makes a claim about something and then settles for a pittance.  It's extortion, there is no concern for the consumer.

That aside, as much as I hate the bloatware my past two samsungs have been waterproof enough.  Apparently I jump out of kayaks into the ocean with the phone in my pocket more often than I'd like.  Never had a problem.


See, salt water is probably where I'd draw the line. Fresh scum water is one thing (the brain eating amoeba came from my phone) but salt is corrosive as all hell and probably where, intelligently, no. Not unless I can give the phone a frigging shower quickly.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Quick Google returns results saying people have really tried to drown these iPhones and it's much harder do than the ratings would indicate

I'm starting to think the Italians are kind of weird, I sure would not want to be caught up in their court system
or trust their judgment about what smart people are doing with technology or scientific stuff

I do kind of like Italian Disco and I do admire the way they dress
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
But will it blend?
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's not my favorite food either it's okay occasionally
 
mateomaui
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Likwit: elaw: sefert: Well.  There's 5 minutes of profits gone.

It's sad when they make these penalties so low they make violating the law a smart business decision.

If it were up to me, in addition to the fine I'd say any customer that has their phone damaged under conditions covered by the "waterproof" claim gets a new phone for free.  At the very least.

Except they didn't make a "waterproof" claim, that's not what the Italian authority took issue with, and that's not how IP ratings work.


Whoever smarted this needs to dock themselves a few points.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: RussianPotato: elaw: sefert: Well.  There's 5 minutes of profits gone.

It's sad when they make these penalties so low they make violating the law a smart business decision.

If it were up to me, in addition to the fine I'd say any customer that has their phone damaged under conditions covered by the "waterproof" claim gets a new phone for free.  At the very least.

They're not penalties.  They're shakedowns.  Europe does this a lot.  A country makes a claim about something and then settles for a pittance.  It's extortion, there is no concern for the consumer.

That aside, as much as I hate the bloatware my past two samsungs have been waterproof enough.  Apparently I jump out of kayaks into the ocean with the phone in my pocket more often than I'd like.  Never had a problem.

See, salt water is probably where I'd draw the line. Fresh scum water is one thing (the brain eating amoeba came from my phone) but salt is corrosive as all hell and probably where, intelligently, no. Not unless I can give the phone a frigging shower quickly.


That's what I did.  Got out of the water, pulled the phone out, and poured bottled water over it.
 
LindenFark
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
On the one hand, nothing is "waterproof" and nothing is marketed that way. It is always "water resistant to rating X" where X is tested using well defined industry standards involving, yes, ideal laboratory conditions because they are consistent. If your takeaway here is that Apple somehow cheated on the tests, you have the wrong takeaway.

On the same hand, 10M euros is nothing to Apple. I'm sure the legal fees exceeded that handily.

On the other hand, if the ads gave the impression of the product being more water resistant than it is, there is a case, but that's getting into subjective territory.
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dkulprit: What they didn't say was it only applies to pure H2O with 0 contaminates or chemicals.


Which conveniently doesn't conduct electricity - unlike almost all water in the "real world".
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mateomaui: Likwit: elaw: sefert: Well.  There's 5 minutes of profits gone.

It's sad when they make these penalties so low they make violating the law a smart business decision.

If it were up to me, in addition to the fine I'd say any customer that has their phone damaged under conditions covered by the "waterproof" claim gets a new phone for free.  At the very least.

Except they didn't make a "waterproof" claim, that's not what the Italian authority took issue with, and that's not how IP ratings work.

Whoever smarted this needs to dock themselves a few points.


I went back and smarted it. I've always wanted a dock!
 
Likwit
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dkulprit: Likwit: elaw: sefert: Well.  There's 5 minutes of profits gone.

It's sad when they make these penalties so low they make violating the law a smart business decision.

If it were up to me, in addition to the fine I'd say any customer that has their phone damaged under conditions covered by the "waterproof" claim gets a new phone for free.  At the very least.

Except they didn't make a "waterproof" claim, that's not what the Italian authority took issue with, and that's not how IP ratings work.

Except they did.  They specifically said the phone was safe for up to 4m under water for 30 minutes.

That's exactly what happened.

Same shiat that happened with Samsung recently.

What they didn't say was it only applies to pure H2O with 0 contaminates or chemicals.

The reason they got fined though was because they weren't honoring warranties for very minor damage that didn't even come close to the 4m or 30 minutes and said there phone wasn't safe in any liquid, so the person was SoL.  Evem though they specifically claimed 4m for up to 30 minutes.


There's a testing procedure for IP ratings. It might be too much to expect consumers to be familiar with it, but it is the standard across the industry.
 
