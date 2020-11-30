 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Ransomware attack on Baltimore County schools gives 115,000 kids the best Monday ever   (bbc.com) divider line
6nome
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Was the attack via payphones?
 
morg
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Wait, didn't some other Baltimore government orgs get hit just a month ago?
 
Mukster
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Not everyone likes Mondays and schools...
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Attacker genuinely seeking money, or ambitious student who simply wants to disrupt school for a while (or to pay someone to do it for them)?  I can't imagine most public school systems are able to cough up a lot of money even if they wanted to.  "Well, we'd like to pay, but honestly our teachers already have to buy their own supplies and the kids are using kickballs patched with duck tape"
 
the unabomber was right
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Attacker genuinely seeking money, or ambitious student who simply wants to disrupt school for a while (or to pay someone to do it for them)?  I can't imagine most public school systems are able to cough up a lot of money even if they wanted to.  "Well, we'd like to pay, but honestly our teachers already have to buy their own supplies and the kids are using kickballs patched with duck tape"


No way this is some punk kid. The county has sent out warnings to teachers to not even turn on their work laptops. The FBI is involved helping the county, its some serious professionals behind it.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

morg: Wait, didn't some other Baltimore government orgs get hit just a month ago?


It was longer ago than that, but yeah.
 
tinfoil-hat maggie [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

the unabomber was right: New Rising Sun: Attacker genuinely seeking money, or ambitious student who simply wants to disrupt school for a while (or to pay someone to do it for them)?  I can't imagine most public school systems are able to cough up a lot of money even if they wanted to.  "Well, we'd like to pay, but honestly our teachers already have to buy their own supplies and the kids are using kickballs patched with duck tape"

No way this is some punk kid. The county has sent out warnings to teachers to not even turn on their work laptops. The FBI is involved helping the county, its some serious professionals behind it.


School systems here in bama got closed here today because of this.
 
boozehat
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
FTA: But there is no guarantee the cyber-criminals will stick to their word once payment is made and law enforcement urges affected companies not to comply.

True, there is no "guarantee".... but most ransomware organizations are incredibly helpful, even with 24x7 support links to help the victim hand over the bounty.

There is loyalty in these rings, and when they fail to hold up their end of the bargain, that's when the system starts to fail and money isn't paid.
 
jtown
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
At this point, I think most kids would welcome a normal day of school where they don't risk bringing a deadly virus home to their families.
 
