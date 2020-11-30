 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Monoloaf   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
25
    More: Sick  
•       •       •

1581 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Nov 2020 at 12:44 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid hipsters ruin everything? Again?
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People like to poop outdoors, I'm not defending it...
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So when we finally get the reveal for whatever crappy viral stunt this was, they will surely be charged for restoration and cleanup of the area right?
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The aliens leave us another monolith and all we do is poop on it.  No wonder they only ever show up to probe our anuses.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Digging a cathole doesn't require a lot of effort, but some people are too lazy even for that.
 
radiovox [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
On a dark desert highway,
cool wind in my hair.
Warm smell of the feces,
rising into the air.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning:

cologuardtest.comView Full Size
 
drayno76
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Safe to say, they were assholes.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
These problems occur when internet people are "influenced" to go outdoors.

It's, probably lucky  (or unlucky depending on your perspective) they weren't retrieving bodies.

There is a beautiful overlook around here that had to be shut down becuase someone made a tik tok video there that went viral.  The place was completely trashed.
 
wiredroach
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Alien species, terrestrial feces.
 
Stibium
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Robo Beat: Digging a cathole doesn't require a lot of effort, but some people are too lazy even for that.


People who don't dig a hole are just people who haven't slipped on someone else's and fell into their own.

/don't want that to happen to me
//so I dig a hole
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Robo Beat: Digging a cathole doesn't require a lot of effort, but some people are too lazy even for that.


You don't do that in rocky or dry desert climate. The waste won't decompose because there is not enough moisture to maintain decomposition with natural bacteria.

If you are in that kind of geography and climate, you defecate on a flat rock and use a stick or another rock to smear it around. You want it to dry out and for the wind to basically blow it away once it's dried up and flaked into dust.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: People like to poop outdoors, I'm not defending it...


sometimes i poop on my neighbors lawns
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Thus Shat Zarathustra
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Someone that brings the tools and skills to erect a monolith in the desert but can't be bothered to dig a tiny ditch to cover their own poop is someone that deserves to be dragged into a court and made an example of.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Murflette: So when we finally get the reveal for whatever crappy viral stunt this was, they will surely be charged for restoration and cleanup of the area right?


I don't follow that logic.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Scrap metal hunters, amirite?
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: Someone that brings the tools and skills to erect a monolith in the desert but can't be bothered to dig a tiny ditch to cover their own poop is someone that deserves to be dragged into a court and made an example of.


The erectors and the poopers are two different groups.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: Someone that brings the tools and skills to erect a monolith in the desert but can't be bothered to dig a tiny ditch to cover their own poop is someone that deserves to be dragged into a court and made an example of.


Someone DNRTFA. This is from people heading to the area to check it out. And this is the whole reason that they didn't tell anyone where exactly it was.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Persnickety: The aliens leave us another monolith and all we do is poop on it.  No wonder they only ever show up to probe our anuses.


Well, that and the signs.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I would do anything for love, but I won't do scat.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: Scrap metal hunters, amirite?


Could be. Aluminum is at $1/lb.
 
Ol' Derpy Bastard [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Someone DNRTFA. This is from people heading to the area to check it out. And this is the whole reason that they didn't tell anyone where exactly it was.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: The erectors and the poopers are two different groups.


This is one of the best "no context" quotes I've seen here on Fark.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.