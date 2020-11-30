 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Scientists "accidentally" discover that wombats can glow in the dark. Whoops I guess?   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scientists already knew that wombats poop cubes, still can't explain that either.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That looks like they could have just rolled around in their own urine.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The Wombat
Youtube dVWgwrTP5q4
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They're like Cyalumes, just bang 'em on a rock to activate.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

UberDave: That looks like they could have just rolled around in their own urine.


Fark is not your personal erotica site.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Great, raver marsupials and monotremes
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Yes, but do they glow in...plaid?
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sounds like some was checking to see if they left their body fluids on the animals they just banged
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fluorescence is not "glowing in the dark". It's "glowing in a different color than the light I'm shining on it" and there doesn't need to be an evolutionary reason for it. Human fingernails, teeth, and certain fluids also fluoresce, for random chemical reasons.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If you dip anything in Radium paint they will glow as well.
 
mmojo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What Abe Vigoda dressed as a Wombat looks like.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
old news is so exciting,

https://gimletmedia.com/shows/science​-​vs/xjhd3od/platypuses-get-a-glow-up
 
TheOtherPrefect42
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
As I thought, someone noted the recent report on biofluorescent platypus pelts and pulled out a black light to wand over their collection of Australian fauna.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sources say the Scientists remain a mixture of excited and bewildered, with one unnamed source on record as saying "We Didn't even WANT to study them mating!"
 
the_rhino
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Scientists already knew that wombats poop cubes, still can't explain that either.


We aren't so different after all...
 
