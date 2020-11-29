 Skip to content
(NYPost)   NYC sends TLC workers to defiant SI bar, tells the owners to STFU and LTFD   (nypost.com) divider line
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So since his license got pulled he thinks he's being clever by pouring drinks for free?

Good luck with all of that, fine sir.
 
radiovox [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This guy is going to freedom and liberty himself right into bankruptcy.
 
SirMadness [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
There are times when people should stand up against government tyranny and fight for liberty.

...This is not it.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

radiovox: This guy is going to freedom and liberty himself right into bankruptcy.


That's his right
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The only good thing that came out of Staten Island was Wu Tang.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

But you guys, he "hereby" declared it! That means it's legal in any courtroom that doesn't have gold fringe on its flag, provided he uses his proper name and not his corporate agent name.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

chitownmike: radiovox: This guy is going to freedom and liberty himself right into bankruptcy.

That's his right


Yup.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Special Guest
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

radiovox: This guy is going to freedom and liberty himself right into bankruptcy.


"fark your money and fark my money too!"
 
DogNamedBox
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

radiovox: This guy is going to freedom and liberty himself right into bankruptcy.


Because he was making so much while being closed for 9 months?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

radiovox: This guy is going to freedom and liberty himself right into bankruptcy.


His plan is to con the rubes on GoFundMe or whatever.
And he will succeed, for awhile.
 
petec
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
TIL NYC has taxi sheriffs

yeah, defund the police is a dumb idea
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Haven't posted this in a while.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
City's being real nice so far.

Health Department is next. Any moderately competent food inspector can shut you down for a variety of minor issues, and then there's revoking your food and victualer's license, and then the loss of a liquor license, and then there's just simple building codes...

I hope this guy got his mortgage met in these last few days, because the city is gonna wreck him, and no amount of Go Fund Me is going to make sh*t go away.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
At some point the city is going to have to come down on him. When they do they're going to have to make an example of him and completely crush and ruin him. I hope he thinks it was worth it.
 
Salmon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
He shouldn't be going and chasing waterfalls.
 
snapperhead
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Oh, really? It's a good thing your 'establishment' isn't on a public street, with all of the governmental goodies associated with that kind of location.

/rubes gotta grift, I guess.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

petec: TIL NYC has taxi sheriffs

yeah, defund the police is a dumb idea


Yeah that's a new one for me.  Apparently they are the meter maids for the taxi and limousine commission.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Sounds like a bunch of people need to go there and tip 5 cents a drink over and over
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
McAlarney said the bar has received an outpouring of support, with "104 [phone] calls yesterday, 70 so far today, [from] all over the country, Ireland, all telling us to keep strong.''

Lol. Sure, Jan. People are calling you to support you, while they stay home and away from your diseased watering hole.

Fark, I may call tomorrow "in support" just to watch what happens when the city actually decides to crack down. I'm sure with a little forensic accounting research, they may just be able to find a reason to take your house first.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

DogNamedBox: radiovox: This guy is going to freedom and liberty himself right into bankruptcy.

Because he was making so much while being closed for 9 months?


Restrictions went in place five days ago...
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Thank you urban dictionary for the meaning of LTFD...new one for me.
 
radiovox [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

DogNamedBox: radiovox: This guy is going to freedom and liberty himself right into bankruptcy.

Because he was making so much while being closed for 9 months?


He's running an underground poker empire out of that place...

/maybe
//probably not
///poker and bourbon anyone?
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Shut off the utilities and see how long those bootstrappy rubes will want to hang around some cold, dark bar with no running water.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: City's being real nice so far.

Health Department is next. Any moderately competent food inspector can shut you down for a variety of minor issues, and then there's revoking your food and victualer's license, and then the loss of a liquor license, and then there's just simple building codes...

I hope this guy got his mortgage met in these last few days, because the city is gonna wreck him, and no amount of Go Fund Me is going to make sh*t go away.


After the health department visit I could see it being immediately followed by a fire marshal and a building inspector along with a notice of the revocation of their certificate of occupancy. I think their liquor license has already been yanked (in NY State, good luck on getting it back without a whole lot of legal fees).
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Have the cops waiting for anybody leaving the bar to make sure they are not driving.
You may be able to claim your "autonomous zone"  bullcrap but try to fight a driving under the influence ticket.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Theaetetus: [Fark user image 850x566]
But you guys, he "hereby" declared it! That means it's legal in any courtroom that doesn't have gold fringe on its flag, provided he uses his proper name and not his corporate agent name.


Yes but he left the street number on his door which means a licensed courier could illicit joinder from him on behalf of an admiralty court.
 
