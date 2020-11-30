 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland))   Survey says one fifth of Irish households with pre-school aged children binge drink weekly due to lockdown stress. Since this is the Sun, it's probably more like 110% drink at least a fifth of booze every night regardless of whether they have kids   (thesun.ie) divider line
posted to Main » on 30 Nov 2020 at 3:14 PM



FirstNationalBastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's the Irish.

Binge drinking is their default state. This study is like saying they're breathing air because of the lockdowns.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So we're saying they've cut back on the booze?

Don't let me down, Ireland.  You're my only hope to justify my bar tab.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I binge drink three nights a week and I dont even have kids.

Im saying im tense.
 
alice_600
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why am I not surprised.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Family Guy - Ireland before whiskey
Youtube eirq4laOhcU
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You're not drunk if you can lie on the floor without holding on." - Dean Martin, but I always want to think that witticism involves an Irishman somewhere
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did a mental double take until I re-parsed the headline correctly.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i do.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are making good progress as a people.
It was higher 60-400 years ago.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least they were using a higher threshold to call "binge drinking"- "six or more standard drinks in one sitting". That's a pretty serious amount. I've seen reports that consider as low as 3 drinks a "binge".
 
TwelveSpongeCakes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Enigmamf: At least they were using a higher threshold to call "binge drinking"- "six or more standard drinks in one sitting". That's a pretty serious amount. I've seen reports that consider as low as 3 drinks a "binge".


They've used pretty dodgy numbers before. "More than 3 drinks in a 6 hour period"
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Enigmamf: At least they were using a higher threshold to call "binge drinking"- "six or more standard drinks in one sitting". That's a pretty serious amount. I've seen reports that consider as low as 3 drinks a "binge".


I'll allow six. Three is a joke.

Even six means little if you aren't chugging them. For some reason "how much are people altering their state and for how long" is an ignored thing.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being locked in your house for four months will do that to you.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
ever since weed was legalized in my state for adult use my drinking has gone to near 0.
An Irish friend of mine once said that God created beer to keep the Irish from taking over the world.  My response was that of all God's inventions that one is definitely working the best.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Aviation Gin Homeschool Edition
Youtube O_KEwLfGjIc
 
Rent Party
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I pick up my daughter at the local NGS every day.  As part of that, I stand around the  school with a bunch of Irish housewives before the teachers bring the girls out for pick up.

So I'm not saying I approve....  but I understand.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

GranoblasticMan: I did a mental double take until I re-parsed the headline correctly.[Fark user image image 425x229]


Man I haven't done good a Jaeger-bomb since I was five years old
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: At least they were using a higher threshold to call "binge drinking"- "six or more standard drinks in one sitting". That's a pretty serious amount. I've seen reports that consider as low as 3 drinks a "binge".


Define "sitting"

Since I work at home drinking at the office is only 20 seconds from drinking in my yard.
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Enigmamf: At least they were using a higher threshold to call "binge drinking"- "six or more standard drinks in one sitting". That's a pretty serious amount. I've seen reports that consider as low as 3 drinks a "binge".

Define "sitting"

Since I work at home drinking at the office is only 20 seconds from drinking in my yard.


I've been drinking "in the office" since March!

/farkin IT
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Moderation is good
 
Kirkenhegelstein [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I go through my monthly alcohol quota about twice a week.
 
