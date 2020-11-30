 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Ain't no love triangle like a San Antonio Thanksgiving dinner shoot out love triangle   (wjactv.com) divider line
14
    More: Stupid  
•       •       •

832 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Nov 2020 at 4:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Captain Eric Hightower?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Holidays sure bring out the fark in people.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, a lot of people had violent thanksgivings.

I just ate food and watched football
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You left us too soon Jerry Jeff...
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah yes, South Side San Antonio.
 
Shirley Ujest
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a reason why the ex is an ex.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I stopped the bleeding with a turkey leg, rinsed it off and ate it later
 
anfrind
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You can't die from COVID if you're already dead from a gunshot wound.
 
weapon13
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Man, a lot of people had violent thanksgivings.

I just ate food and watched football


For Thanksgiving, I went on a date with a friend whom I hadn't seen for 8 years (she just recently moved back 😁).
 
dkulprit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

anfrind: You can't die from COVID if you're already dead from a gunshot wound.


But those liberal doctors are still saying it's covid to get more money!
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

weapon13: pastramithemosterotic: Man, a lot of people had violent thanksgivings.

I just ate food and watched football

For Thanksgiving, I went on a date with a friend whom I hadn't seen for 8 years (she just recently moved back 😁).


So did you get laid?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
one shot in the hand and one...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theguyyousaw
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's Texas. People in Texas have special guns that they only carry to fancy bar-b-cue outings and such. A "Sunday best" kind of thing.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.