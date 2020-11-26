 Skip to content
(WSBTV)   Well, the kid in the back said 'everyone attack' and it turned into an Atlantic Station blitz   (wsbtv.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Police said the fight broke out around 6:30 p.m. among a group of boys near the bowling alley.

Fark user imageView Full Size


his girlfriend gave up her toe
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Second time in a week(ish) we've tried to put a square lyric peg into a round headline hole.   This one is better than the last one at least.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
300 kids brawl, one goes to hospital. Lemme guess....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should have all been carrying guns.
An armed society is a polite society.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why didn't the cops just mow them down?
300 people brawling the cops shooting no one.
One idiot refuses to get in the back of a police vehicle they kill him.

An idiot sell cigarettes they choke him out.

One idiot runs towards a car he gets shot.

One guy shoots unannounced Intruders and his girlfriend gets shot
Along with random belongings in the neighbors surrounding houses.

I'm sorry if violence is appropriate in these one-on-one confrontations I have a hard time understanding why violence doesn't happen in a brawl involving 300 people this only further proves that the police are utterly stupid
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: They should have all been carrying guns.
An armed society is a polite society.


It's Atlanta, I'm surprised they weren't all CCP holders.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Galileo's Daughter: Begoggle: They should have all been carrying guns.
An armed society is a polite society.

It's Atlanta, I'm surprised they weren't all CCP holders.


If 300 people can be calmed down without shooting any of them then you don't ever need a gun in general.
Period.
 
SirMadness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There needs to be something in place where a child needs to be if there 17 and older, if a child is 13 and 14 years older, they do not need to be there," Smith said.

Ummm.....what??
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirMadness: There needs to be something in place where a child needs to be if there 17 and older, if a child is 13 and 14 years older, they do not need to be there," Smith said.

Ummm.....what??


I think they mean children under 16 should be accompanied by adults at all times?????????
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The large group began fighting over what appears to be an ongoing dispute between the males,"

I read that in David Attenborough's voice.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: SirMadness: There needs to be something in place where a child needs to be if there 17 and older, if a child is 13 and 14 years older, they do not need to be there," Smith said.

Ummm.....what??

I think they mean children under 16 should be accompanied by adults at all times?????????


Adults, such as themselves, who weren't there.
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See, this is why we need Black Friday. To get this shiat out of peoples' systems in a semi-contained environment.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Second time in a week(ish) we've tried to put a square lyric peg into a round headline hole.   This one is better than the last one at least.


Would you have preferred : "Suddenly brawl"?
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: Police said the fight broke out around 6:30 p.m. among a group of boys near the bowling alley.

[Fark user image 554x345]

his girlfriend gave up her toe


She's real cute in her braces and boots
A handful of grease in her hair.
 
SirMadness [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: New Rising Sun: Second time in a week(ish) we've tried to put a square lyric peg into a round headline hole.   This one is better than the last one at least.

Would you have preferred : "Suddenly brawl"?


Wouldn't "bowling blitz" have scanned?
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

SirMadness: There needs to be something in place where a child needs to be if there 17 and older, if a child is 13 and 14 years older, they do not need to be there," Smith said.

Ummm.....what??


It's local news. We can't be sure if the reporter has a listening comprehension problem, or is playing the "deliberately misquote the black person" game.

She's in the video, at the 45 second mark. While her words aren't spoken in the most eloquent matter, you can at least understand what she's saying.
 
RedComrade
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Why didn't the cops just mow them down?
300 people brawling the cops shooting no one.
One idiot refuses to get in the back of a police vehicle they kill him.

An idiot sell cigarettes they choke him out.

One idiot runs towards a car he gets shot.

One guy shoots unannounced Intruders and his girlfriend gets shot
Along with random belongings in the neighbors surrounding houses.

I'm sorry if violence is appropriate in these one-on-one confrontations I have a hard time understanding why violence doesn't happen in a brawl involving 300 people this only further proves that the police are utterly stupid


So just to be clear. Your objection is that the police do NOT immediately open fire are a large group of minors ( who are children) sending them home in body bags?

You are directly advocating for the shooting deaths of children at the hands of the state, you realize that right?

Or is it okay because based on the quote in the article they are likely 'those' people?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Apparently "Atlantic Station" is a shopping mall.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Blame everyone else except your bad parenting.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
fastly.syfy.comView Full Size
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The fact the 300 kids were even out right now shows we are totally farked
 
SirMadness [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: SirMadness: There needs to be something in place where a child needs to be if there 17 and older, if a child is 13 and 14 years older, they do not need to be there," Smith said.

Ummm.....what??

It's local news. We can't be sure if the reporter has a listening comprehension problem, or is playing the "deliberately misquote the black person" game.

She's in the video, at the 45 second mark. While her words aren't spoken in the most eloquent matter, you can at least understand what she's saying.


I'm out of the country so all I get is "error something went wrong" messages.

Care to parse the actual gist of the message for me?
 
khatores
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"The large group began fighting over what appears to be an ongoing dispute between the males," police said.
That's been the story of life, right?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SirMadness: There needs to be something in place where a child needs to be if there 17 and older, if a child is 13 and 14 years older, they do not need to be there," Smith said.

Ummm.....what??


Every quote in that article is horrible
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Donovan / Atlantis
Youtube 9AUEjzVQwKo
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

RedComrade: waxbeans: Why didn't the cops just mow them down?
300 people brawling the cops shooting no one.
One idiot refuses to get in the back of a police vehicle they kill him.

An idiot sell cigarettes they choke him out.

One idiot runs towards a car he gets shot.

One guy shoots unannounced Intruders and his girlfriend gets shot
Along with random belongings in the neighbors surrounding houses.

I'm sorry if violence is appropriate in these one-on-one confrontations I have a hard time understanding why violence doesn't happen in a brawl involving 300 people this only further proves that the police are utterly stupid

So just to be clear. Your objection is that the police do NOT immediately open fire are a large group of minors ( who are children) sending them home in body bags?

You are directly advocating for the shooting deaths of children at the hands of the state, you realize that right?

Or is it okay because based on the quote in the article they are likely 'those' people?


that's EXACTLY what he's saying! Shun him! Shun him!
Or maybe he's using absurdity to make a point?
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: Apparently "Atlantic Station" is a shopping mall.


Sort of.

It's a big open-air development on an old steel mill property just north of Georgia Tech. The big claim to fame is i was where Cirque Du Soleil pitched their tent for years.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: 300 kids brawl, one goes to hospital. Lemme guess....

[Fark user image 850x478]


They definitely weren't kung fu fighting.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Rare "Mangled lyrics to '70's era proto-metal song that has been shoe-horned into a submission link" trifecta in play.

Fark user image
last post 2020-11-26[Politics] And the man in the White House says "Boys I wanna make a mess and forgive their crimes" and it turned into a presidential pardon blitz, pardon blitz. IT'S IT'S A PARDON BLITZ

It's a great one hit wonder song that has inspired myriad cover versions, but I still love the original.
Sweet - The Ballroom Blitz (Official Video)
Youtube ewFBuYHldeY
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Those Trumpers still refusing to socially distance I imagine.
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I don't think kids should get beaten up, but if some "abrasions" and "swelling" are the worst things you can describe, that doesn't exactly sound like a "brutal beating".

Sounds more like someone getting shoved/slipping and faceplanting onto a sidewalk.

/ I am Canadian
// I fight the brutal slippiness yearly
/// I know what of I speak
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Those Trumpers still refusing to socially distance I imagine.


Jeebuz Hieronymus Chrysler.
At least TRY.
 
