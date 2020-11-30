 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   You would think that a body building dude could do better than a girl with fake boobs and other fake stuff (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he could do worse.


Of course, if they kidnap her and start sending pieces and parts to him, he ain't gonna like it.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His wife is number 1 sex doll in all of Kazakhstan.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll bet she does butt stuff but I'm guessing she doesn't swallow.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When he takes too much steroids and can't get it up he'll slap her around, the police will be called, and it's going to be... awkward.

/i sure hope someone gets video
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Would have been hilarious if she declined his proposal.
 
overthinker [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
As a kid, it was imaginary friends.
As adults, it's imaginary partners...
And that's only because the crazy, lazy, flunky, junkie, newport smoking, saturn driving, karen-haired types are all that remain as you get older.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Better not use her to drive in the HOV lane.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
She doesn't swallow but she also doesn't laugh when he takes off his pants and shoes her how the roids shrunk his junk!
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"The wedding was earlier delayed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and an attack on Yuri"

Just me, or is anyone else imagining the attack was other sex dolls who didn't want one of their own marrying a biological?

Also:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Surprisingly good movie. Very sweet.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"I TOLD YOU IT'S NOT A SEX DOLL! IT'S A SEX ACTION FIGURE!!!!!"
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

offacue: I'll bet she does butt stuff but I'm guessing she doesn't swallow.


I think blow jobs are involved, though.
 
stuffy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
How did she say "I do"?
 
wantingout
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
how long before this offends the 'woke' crowd because she couldn't actually consent to the marriage?
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
She is the only one that loves him for who he is.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: "I TOLD YOU IT'S NOT A SEX DOLL! IT'S A SEX ACTION FIGURE!!!!!"


The collectible value plummets when you take it out of the packaging though.

Also now my head hurts that I read that.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

stuffy: How did she say "I do"?


Well she didn't say, "I don't" so he assumed consent?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: The collectible value plummets when you take it out of the packaging though.


It plummets even more when you fill it up with spooge.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"They first met at a nightclub"


This just keeps getting weirder...
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: he could do worse.


Of course, if they kidnap her and start sending pieces and parts to him, he ain't gonna like it.


he can just re-assemble her on the installment plan like that.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
He's probably had a few of these...

starecat.comView Full Size
 
scotzrewl
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I think I have had enough internet for today. Thanks.
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Dude has bigger breasts than the doll.  Lay off the roids.
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He first met her at a night club


So many questions......
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I left my GF in the car and she melted!
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
One of these days society is going to need a meaningful discussion on our relationship with things that are not "real".

/because many things that are not real impact what is. Corporations, superPACs, stocks, Waifu. This stuff is getting more important every day and we don't even have good terminology to describe it.

//Back to the article, can a man marry a object. What does that mean legally? Is there such a thing as a one party marriage?

///Oh well back to arguing if masks exist or if voting is fraud
 
Cary Granite
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SuburbanCowboy: He first met her at a night club


So many questions......


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Representative of the unwashed masses: The collectible value plummets when you take it out of the packaging though.

It plummets even more when you fill it up with spooge.


Some people will pay extra for that
 
severedtoe
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
no-one is getting hurt or exploited, so good for him?  i dunno, is this a bad thing?

wasn't there a futurama episode about this?
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: One of these days society is going to need a meaningful discussion on our relationship with things that are not "real".

/because many things that are not real impact what is. Corporations, superPACs, stocks, Waifu. This stuff is getting more important every day and we don't even have good terminology to describe it.

//Back to the article, can a man marry a object. What does that mean legally? Is there such a thing as a one party marriage?

///Oh well back to arguing if masks exist or if voting is fraud


Where does the WWE fall under things in terms of reality?

Also, I'm sure there's some redneck asshole claiming this is a direct result of letting gays get married.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm going to start a business to provide an essential service for today's older generation. My company will, upon your death, immediately dispatch a team to your house to remove any sex dolls, dildoes, vibrators, etc... before your kids find them. We'll also burn your laptop and/or porntab, for a small extra fee. Still looking for a catchy name for the website.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

wantingout: how long before this offends the 'woke' crowd because she couldn't actually consent to the marriage?


Too late.  There are people that want sex dolls and futuristic sex robots to have to give consent beforehand.  Something about without requiring consent it "teaches men they don't need to get consent".  I don't think it is rule 34, but we need a rule similar.  If you can imagine a woke person enraged over a topic, it has already happened.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I got a girl with a little rubber head,
Rinse her out every night just before I go to bed.
She never talks back like a lady might do,
looks like she loves it every time I get thru.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: I'm going to start a business to provide an essential service for today's older generation. My company will, upon your death, immediately dispatch a team to your house to remove any sex dolls, dildoes, vibrators, etc... before your kids find them. We'll also burn your laptop and/or porntab, for a small extra fee. Still looking for a catchy name for the website.


2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Curt Blizzah
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Is this a religious thing?  So he'd be cleared from sin every time he banged the doll?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Given that every married man's dream is for her to please just shut the hell up for a moment and give me some peace and quiet for a change, this makes perfect sense.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

overthinker: As a kid, it was imaginary friends.
As adults, it's imaginary partners...
And that's only because the crazy, lazy, flunky, junkie, newport smoking, saturn driving, karen-haired types are all that remain as you get older.


I in no way have anything in common with that description.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

stuffy: How did she say "I do"?


vanachteren.netView Full Size
Yuri spoke directly to his brain
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"I love being tortured, I can endure a lot of pain. I love to dominate too. Margo is capable of what other people are not capable of," he added.

Sounds like he may have tested the limits of human women.
 
sid244
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Wasn't there a politician that said something to the effect of , if you want to marry a toaster I'll let you.
Or am I making that up.
 
