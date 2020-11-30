 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Fear grips New England town after string of unprovoked street attacks. Suspicion currently rests on a new book by Stephen King   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
17
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

798 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Nov 2020 at 6:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Are the clowns at it again?
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waltham is a city, not a town. None of the attacks was in a nice area but none of the attacks was anywhere I'd be afraid to walk alone.
 
The Brains
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Thanksgiving - Trailer (Grindhouse)
Youtube yaWlI__K5co
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ZAZ: Waltham is a city, not a town. None of the attacks was in a nice area but none of the attacks was anywhere I'd be afraid to walk alone.


Hence, Waltham.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I guess someone read Sutter Cane.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: I guess someone read Sutter Cane.


Lol
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: I guess someone read Sutter Cane.


Well, we still have a month left of 2020. Why not a Lovecraftian monster invasion?
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Mark Whalberg?
 
jimjays
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Great header, subby.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'd read that book.

Again.

/Constant Reader
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
who has time to read with all these murders going on

/construction cranes collapsing in the streets
//good block bad block
 
romulusnr
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Oh, it's only  men being beaten up; nothing to see here, ladies /s
 
kona [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
images.forwardcdn.comView Full Size
 
too2ez [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Meh.  The attacks aren't in Maine.  Find someone else.
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So, send in the BLM counselors and TheRapists...?
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"He said he had just taken out his garbage and was talking on his cell phone while having a smoke when he was clobbered in the head by what he believes was a baseball bat."

Clobbered in the head.  Nice journalism, Lou.
 
LadySusan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yikes, scary. Hope they catch the lunatic quickly and have excellent evidence for conviction. Where's the go fund me?
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.