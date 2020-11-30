 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Man charged with murder after fight started by putting his hands in Thanksgiving leftovers. See, this is why you drink the gravy from the gravy boat, you damn philistines   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
4
    More: Sick  
•       •       •

184 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Nov 2020 at 3:02 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I think this is the first death over Thanksgiving leftovers I've ever heard of.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"If it's gonna be that kind of party, I'mma stick my dick in the mashed potatoes"
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Did the leftovers' sandwich have a slice in the middle that was dipped in the gravy?

nerdist.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I need to know where his hands were before sticking them in the leftovers before I pass judgement here...
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.