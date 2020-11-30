 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Returning Thanksgiving travelers told to quarantine. Considering they were told not to travel in the first place, I can see this working well   (kiro7.com) divider line
FirstNationalBastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
BUT.

MUH.

FREEDUMBS!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sniderman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Americans are self-centered idiots.

/American
 
PapermonkeyExpress [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FirstNationalBastard: BUT.

MUH.

FREEDUMBS!


Why do you hate the Constitution?
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody likes slavery BUT IT GETS SHIAT DONE!

If we don't develop some sense of responsibility for our actions as a society, some mega a$$hole is going to take over like Mussolini and we will welcome him with open arms because he got the trains to run on time.

We will all be slaves and follow the rules though.
 
blasterz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live in a tiny blue island of sanity, but many cow orkers live in surrounding red counties and it shows. My CEO imposed a preemptive 2½ week quarantine for all employees following Thanksgiving. No employees allowed back in the building until 12/14 at the earliest.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FirstNationalBastard: BUT.

MUH.

FREEDUMBS!


You're free to die in agony as your lungs slowly fill with pus.  You are not free to be a selfish piece of shiat and infect those around you.

(yeah, I know you were being sarcastic)
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is another one of those "Wow, we totally live in a bubble" kind of things.

I don't actually know anyone who traveled for Thanksgiving.  Everyone stayed put, and even avoided Friendsgivings... even with people with whom they'd regularly had outings or gatherings in recent weeks.  It's as if they wanted to maintain their prerogative to claim the moral high ground by explicitly NOT doing anything on TG.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blasterz: I live in a tiny blue island of sanity, but many cow orkers live in surrounding red counties and it shows. My CEO imposed a preemptive 2½ week quarantine for all employees following Thanksgiving. No employees allowed back in the building until 12/14 at the earliest.


Poor cows.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My block was filled with neighboring state license plates on Thursday.
 
Gramma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My sister usually hosts Thanksgiving. She uninvited everyone because of the pandemic.
On Friday after Thanksgiving, her son (still lives at home) tested positive.

Had we had our usual get together, it would have been Covid for Christmas for the whole lot of us.

/listened to the advice
//dodged bullet
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: FirstNationalBastard: BUT.

MUH.

FREEDUMBS!

Why do you hate the Constitution?


I don't hate the Constitution. I hate it when disingenuous asshats, and bad faith jerkwads use it to backstop crappy arguments for why we shouldn't listen to actual scientists and not politicians about science related matters.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The neighbors out back had a bunch of people over, but at least they attempted to not be a complete plague-fest.  They set up a tent in their back yard, and had their thanksgiving dinner outside.

Of course it was forty degrees and drizzly and wet here, so if the 'rona don't get 'em the pneumonia might.  Did I mention that they're very elderly?  And they apparently had people over from a couple of states away?
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Invincible: blasterz: I live in a tiny blue island of sanity, but many cow orkers live in surrounding red counties and it shows. My CEO imposed a preemptive 2½ week quarantine for all employees following Thanksgiving. No employees allowed back in the building until 12/14 at the earliest.

Poor cows.


Yeah, who's going to ork them while everybody's gone?
 
gadian
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I don't understand people who just can't stay home.  Like, I fundamentally don't understand that urge and drive because I don't have it.  For me its like, oh, we can't go out or we'll get very sick, oh well, I wasn't doing much anyway.  But apparently, for some, it's a compulsion that they must be "out".  All we had to do was just stay home and away from each other.  I respect that some couldn't do it because of their jobs, but everyone else can just get farked.  I'm sorry you're wired the way that you are, but that is your biology wanting you to get sick or die, essentially.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

GranoblasticMan: Invincible: blasterz: I live in a tiny blue island of sanity, but many cow orkers live in surrounding red counties and it shows. My CEO imposed a preemptive 2½ week quarantine for all employees following Thanksgiving. No employees allowed back in the building until 12/14 at the earliest.

Poor cows.

Yeah, who's going to ork them while everybody's gone?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

blasterz: I live in a tiny blue island of sanity, but many cow orkers live in surrounding red counties and it shows. My CEO imposed a preemptive 2½ week quarantine for all employees following Thanksgiving. No employees allowed back in the building until 12/14 at the earliest.


Lucky... My work still requires us to be in the office.  Came in this morning and getting the feeling I'm the only one who actually did the "Thanksgiving home alone" thing.

/Half hoping I do catch it from a co-worker.  I'll go all Poltergeist in here.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

blasterz: I live in a tiny blue island of sanity, but many cow orkers live in surrounding red counties and it shows. My CEO imposed a preemptive 2½ week quarantine for all employees following Thanksgiving. No employees allowed back in the building until 12/14 at the earliest.


Smart guy/gal.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What if we said "pretty please?" when asking them to quarantine...would that work?
 
Optimus Primate [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I ordered a solo Thanksgiving feast from a local restaurant and it was fantastic.
The lack of leftovers was sad, but I got over it.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

blasterz: I live in a tiny blue island of sanity, but many cow orkers live in surrounding red counties and it shows. My CEO imposed a preemptive 2½ week quarantine for all employees following Thanksgiving. No employees allowed back in the building until 12/14 at the earliest.


No orking for 2-1/2 weeks. Are the cows going to be okay?
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

1funguy: Nobody likes slavery BUT IT GETS SHIAT DONE!

If we don't develop some sense of responsibility for our actions as a society, some mega a$$hole is going to take over like Mussolini and we will welcome him with open arms because he got the trains to run on time.

We will all be slaves and follow the rules though.


But the media and Fark told me that was Trump. There's someone else?
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: 1funguy: Nobody likes slavery BUT IT GETS SHIAT DONE!

If we don't develop some sense of responsibility for our actions as a society, some mega a$$hole is going to take over like Mussolini and we will welcome him with open arms because he got the trains to run on time.

We will all be slaves and follow the rules though.

But the media and Fark told me that was Trump. There's someone else?


Yes, the competent version of Trump, which is going to be  MUCH more scary.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm sure that people who ignored safety advice can be trusted to follow safety advice.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The governor's order where I live says you don't need to quarantine if you have a negative test within 72 hours before arrival.
 
ChubbyTiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ZAZ: The governor's order where I live says you don't need to quarantine if you have a negative test within 72 hours before arrival.


Your governor doesn't science much, does he?
 
pedrop357
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I wish this level of energy had been around when NY's government was complaining about other states trying to quarantine NY resident travelling into their state, and even advising New Yorker's to lie or avoid the restrictions.

Then again, most of the people very very upset about Thanksgiving celebrations were much lower energy when it came to speaking out about rioting, looting, arson, and the massive, dense street celebrations.

Sorry that the average person is refusing to follow the "Do as I say, not as I do" edicts of people like Newsom, Lightfoot, Schumer, Pelosi, Hancock (Denver), Cuomo (Fredo, not Governor), etc.
 
