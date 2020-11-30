 Skip to content
(Mational Day Calendar)   Today is National Mousse Day, which I assume is what happens when you breed a moose with a mouse   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alternative fact:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Moose, mooses, meese?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
mousse is roadkill moose
 
mainsail
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Sweet moussetery of life at last I've found you?
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Chocolate mousse mouse

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

swankywanky: [media-amazon.com image 850x624]


Damn you!
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That means either a very disappointed moose or a very sore mouse.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Don't eat it!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Scoobie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
No mousse for you ..
untappd.akamaized.netView Full Size
 
Snarfangel
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Moose, mooses, meese?

[Fark user image 425x317]


"Erwin, what's the plural for ox?"

"Oxen. The farmer used his oxen."

"Brian?"

"What?"

"Brian, what's the plural for box?"

"Boxen. I bought 2 boxen of doughnuts."

"No, Brian, no! Let's try another one. Erwin, what's the plural for goose?"

"Geese. I saw a flock... of geese."

"Brian!"

"Wha-at?"

"Brian, what's the plural for MOOSE?"

"MOOSEN!! I saw a flock of moosen! There were many of 'em. Many much moosen. Out in the woods-in the woodes-in the woodsen. The meese wantin' the food. Food is to eatenesen! THE MEESE WANT THE FOOD IN THE WOODENESEN! THE FOOD IN THE WOODYENESEN!"

"BRIAN! Brian... you're an imbecile."

"Imbecilen!"
 
