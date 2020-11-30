 Skip to content
(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for November 30 is 'ambient' as in: "Last night the walrus took me on an adventure I don't remember, and now my bathtub is filled with soup and there's chocolate milk on the ceiling. Oh my god, I've been ambient"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Thanks, Nappien™!
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Actually, a bathtub full of soup and chocolate milk everywhere sounds like Chuck Tingle was involved somehow.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coo coo ka choob.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Now, this feels like Thanksgiving!"
 
Johnny Bananapeel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media4.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size

Not amused.
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oopsboom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2.
Hurry up Marv you gotta see this!
AH SAID AM'BE'IEN'T-A MINNIT, WOMAN!
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I guess you had to be there.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i2.wp.comView Full Size

i.imgur.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Obligatory, the original one:

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
PunkTiger
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dereksmalls: [Fark user image 301x300]


Good album. I'm also a fan of the Fripp/Eno collab "(No Pussyfooting)".
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
dereksmalls:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The KLF - Chillout (1080p)
Youtube iTYaAy64hgQ
 
jeroendehaan
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
img.discogs.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jeroendehaan: [img.discogs.com image 600x600]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Crocheted Doughnut Ring - Nice
Youtube PHakxUVEceU

/guess the year
 
PunkTiger
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There's an internet radio station I listen to quite often called "Ambient Sleeping Pill." It really is perfectly suited to be go-to-sleep music, and I'll use it for background music when I'm reading or cruising the net.

https://ambientsleepingpill.com/
 
