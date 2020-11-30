 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1939, the U.S.S.R. attacked Finland in a bold military strike much like a heavyweight boxer fighting a small dog and getting his nuts bitten off   (history.com) divider line
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Flashmob Finlandia
Youtube jaKko3VGAnY
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
claytonemery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My favorite supposed tactic...  In WW2, Finnish soldiers, all in white, would burrow through the snow for hundreds of feet, come up behind Russian sentries, and slice their throats.  They would then carve out the sentry's LIVER, and vanish back under the snow.  This terror tactic left Russians standing around asking, "The Finns aren't really EATING those livers, are they?"  And then some sergeant would say, "Ivan, you're on sentry duty tonight."  Russians didn't get much sleep on the Finnish front.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Molotov was the number 2 man in Russia and he had one job to do which was to take Finland.

He tried psychological warfare involved trying to convince the Finns they were starving and offered them nearly rotting food.  The Finns response was the Molotov cocktail as the only fitting beverage to go with the food.

They broke quite a few tanks as well.  The tanks would head through the snow with their infantry support but they would hit snow covered bushes slowing down the infantry and leaving the tanks alone long enough to disable them.  They would somehow use logs to break the tracks and then firebomb the tanks so no reports of the technique leaked out.

The Eastern Finnish HQ was at Mikkeli.  A friend lived there and I remember talking to her after she had ridden her bike home for work.  Apparently -40 weather is cycling weather there.
 
Two16
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Must watch:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Crypto Dentist
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I knew about the winter war. However, I did not know the Finns then fought alongside Nazi Germany for the next few years to get back from the USSR what they lost. Then, to cap it off, fought against the Nazis to close out WWII. Apparently, don't mess with Finland.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
During winter war A Soviet general hears someone shouting from wood - "One Finnish soldier is better than ten soviet". Angry, the general sends ten man to deal with annoying Fin.

After short period of shots and dying soviets screams, comes another shout - "One finnish soldier is better than hundred soviet". The general sends hundred soldier and again none of them comes back. Then general hears third shout - "One Finnish soldier is better than thousand soviets".

Furious general sends thousand man to deal with him. This time one of his soldiers manage to survive. The soldat crawls though the bushes, barely alive. He his brought on a stretcher to the general to speak his dying words:
"it's a trap: there are two of them".
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The reason Hitler decided to move up the time line for invading Russia.

Man, they too a serious ass beating.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

gaslight: During winter war A Soviet general hears someone shouting from wood - "One Finnish soldier is better than ten soviet". Angry, the general sends ten man to deal with annoying Fin.

After short period of shots and dying soviets screams, comes another shout - "One finnish soldier is better than hundred soviet". The general sends hundred soldier and again none of them comes back. Then general hears third shout - "One Finnish soldier is better than thousand soviets".

Furious general sends thousand man to deal with him. This time one of his soldiers manage to survive. The soldat crawls though the bushes, barely alive. He his brought on a stretcher to the general to speak his dying words:
"it's a trap: there are two of them".


i heard this joke except it was british columbians and newfies. canadian humor at its finest.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Ginnungagap42: [Fark user image 850x446]


Maybe the best sniper in WW2....
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Crypto Dentist: I knew about the winter war. However, I did not know the Finns then fought alongside Nazi Germany for the next few years to get back from the USSR what they lost. Then, to cap it off, fought against the Nazis to close out WWII. Apparently, don't mess with Finland.


They were on their own side - everything else was adjustable as necessary
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And god help you if you bring up the topic with a Finn, as they'll go on and on and on about it... especially if that person has been drinking.
 
mainsail
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

claytonemery: My favorite supposed tactic...  In WW2, Finnish soldiers, all in white, would burrow through the snow for hundreds of feet, come up behind Russian sentries, and slice their throats.  They would then carve out the sentry's LIVER, and vanish back under the snow.  This terror tactic left Russians standing around asking, "The Finns aren't really EATING those livers, are they?"  And then some sergeant would say, "Ivan, you're on sentry duty tonight."  Russians didn't get much sleep on the Finnish front.


"The Russian liver is small, hard, and can filter anything short of weed killer."
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I have two rifles that are Finish captures and rebuilds from soviet guns. They made and still make nice rifles. The russians could crank a lot out, but the quality is not as high.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: And god help you if you bring up the topic with a Finn, as they'll go on and on and on about it... especially if that person has been drinking.


So like three terse short sentences?
 
dragonchild
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Crypto Dentist: I knew about the winter war. However, I did not know the Finns then fought alongside Nazi Germany for the next few years to get back from the USSR what they lost. Then, to cap it off, fought against the Nazis to close out WWII. Apparently, don't mess with Finland.

They were caught between fascists and fascists; they were mostly trying to remain sovereign and it was impossible to remain neutral.  Their immediate threat was Russia so they sided with Germany by default.  They were about as enthusiastic about the Nazis as the French were, and still paid reparations after the war.
 
JayCab
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Gooch: SirEattonHogg: And god help you if you bring up the topic with a Finn, as they'll go on and on and on about it... especially if that person has been drinking.

So like three terse short sentences?


Bwoah.
 
Fissile [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Jelly Bean Raider: The reason Hitler decided to move up the time line for invading Russia.

Man, they too a serious ass beating.


It was Hitler's answer to critics of his USSR invasion plan.    This is a lot more complicated than people who got their degree in HItlerology from History Channel care to admit.

During WWI, Germany propped up the sclerotic Dual Monarchy, fought the British and French to a standstill, and knocked Russia out cold.

Just before WWIi Germany defeated the USSR in a proxy war in Spain, and Finland (Germany's ally) fought the Red Army to a standstill with only minor territorial losses.   When WWII started in earnest, Germany steamrolled France and sent the British diving into the Channel.

Considering the above, Hitler was not entirely delusional about chances for German victory against the Soviets.
 
Princip's Sandwich
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Gooch: SirEattonHogg: And god help you if you bring up the topic with a Finn, as they'll go on and on and on about it... especially if that person has been drinking.

So like three terse short sentences?


i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Related pic of exemplary Finn.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"That's nø way fjor a man to die...a parachute nøt opening...
getting caught yn the gears of a cømbine... having your nuts bit øff by the Laplander,,,
Ya, døt is the way I wan-to-go! "
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The Finn Lahti 20mm anti-tank rifle was a thing of beauty. No one else had one quite like it. The Russians learned the hard way ( first ) that gasoline engines tend to ignite easily and Finnish anti-tank teams made good use of that fact. The Winter War was pretty much the end for the BT-5s even though those were pressed into desperate service during Barbarosa.

/ Jelly of a friend actually got to fire one and yes ammo was expensive.
 
