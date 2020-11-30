 Skip to content
 
(Al Jazeera)   The war between China and Australia heats up on Twitter, as military analysts predict a winter counteroffensive on TikTok to breach the Facebook Maginot line with the loser being forced to retreat to MySpace   (aljazeera.com) divider line
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The real news is, a government official causing outrage on Twitter isn't Donald Trump.  Also, watch out for a surprise attack through WeChat.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's serious business in China, anyway.  Buzzfeed has a story today, interviewing people who've been in Chinese detainment camps.  One of them was in there for using WhatsApp.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*topples Risk board, storms out of room*
 
Nikan1 [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I know this game.  Let me play!

Instagram convoy LinkedIn to Pinterest
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ZAZ: The real news is, a government official causing outrage on Twitter isn't Donald Trump.  Also, watch out for a surprise attack through WeChat.


So what are your thoughts on "re-education" camps?
 
morg
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Both sides would be wise to come to agreement before the kpop fans get involved.
 
Mock26
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wow. Talk about blatantly fake! I mean, seriously, they have the Australian soldier standing on top of an Australian flag and an oversized jigsaw puzzle.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AnotherAussiefarker
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Australia will be spending scouts via the yahoo and Bing fields, mostly abandoned since the Google takeover. Unfortunately, Parlor is expected to lunch a strike at both parties any moment.
 
