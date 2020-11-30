 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   The Monolith will keep appearing at key locations around the world until The Visitors arrive (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh, yeah, that's not freshly-disturbed earth all around it, like it was JUST BURIED THERE.

//and freshly-brushed aluminum.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Someone stole the one in Utah already?
 
kevlar51 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I guess it's just coincidence that these things are discovered in remote areas so quickly and reported to the press.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The Monolith has a name -- Clickbait.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The prayers of meth heads and scrap dealers have finally been answered.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: The Monolith has a name -- Clickbait.



the internet gods put it there for clicks
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oopsboom [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: Someone stole the one in Utah already?


to be fair, that looks like a LOT of aluminum.  if i thought noone was claiming it and i could tip it into a pickup i'd consider it.
 
Lord Brixton
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I don't want to be that guy, but if it's made of metal can we cll it a mono-lith? Monosteel?
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Lord Brixton: I don't want to be that guy, but if it's made of metal can we cll it a mono-lith? Monosteel?


too late! you're that guy!

/and you're technically correct (the best kind of correct)
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Lord Brixton: I don't want to be that guy, but if it's made of metal can we cll it a mono-lith? Monosteel?

too late! you're that guy!

/and you're technically correct (the best kind of correct)


Monoluminum
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: [Fark user image 615x409]

Oh, yeah, that's not freshly-disturbed earth all around it, like it was JUST BURIED THERE.

//and freshly-brushed aluminum.


It's Q&D and looks like shiat. There Utah one is nice.
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Identical? This is the kind of bullshiat reporting that causes things like the present.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: brainlordmesomorph: Lord Brixton: I don't want to be that guy, but if it's made of metal can we cll it a mono-lith? Monosteel?

too late! you're that guy!

/and you're technically correct (the best kind of correct)

Monoluminum


Uh, as far as the googles will tell me:
'trigonikí vourtsisméni metallikí pagída'
 
cleek
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
monolith means 'one stone'.

it's made of metal.

it's a monometallum.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: The Monolith has a name -- Clickbait.


To be fair, the aliens don't really have vocal cords, so that's just the best we humans can approximate.
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The Swansea Frog did it better.
 
zombietheclown
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

edmo: Devolving_Spud: [Fark user image 615x409]

Oh, yeah, that's not freshly-disturbed earth all around it, like it was JUST BURIED THERE.

//and freshly-brushed aluminum.

It's Q&D and looks like shiat. There Utah one is nice.


yeah, the part of the article "covered in strange scrawls" made me chuckle

They're not strange, it's a shiatty polishing job
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

oopsboom: Driedsponge: Someone stole the one in Utah already?

to be fair, that looks like a LOT of aluminum.  if i thought noone was claiming it and i could tip it into a pickup i'd consider it.


Where did you say this thing was again?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
static01.nyt.comView Full Size

this means something
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

oopsboom: Driedsponge: Someone stole the one in Utah already?

to be fair, that looks like a LOT of aluminum.  if i thought noone was claiming it and i could tip it into a pickup i'd consider it.


So, how long have you and meth been good buddies?
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"While the Utah object appeared to be smooth, the new Romanian 'monolith' is covered in weird scrawled markings"

From the pics, it's not "scrawled markings" at all -- it's a half-ass polishing job done with and orbital sander

Not the same monolith
 
farkinlovit
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Driedsponge: Someone stole the one in Utah already?


Someone actually just did.  I was just reading about it somewhere.  Some tweaker prolly cut it up for scrap.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"While the Utah object appeared to be smooth, the new Romanian 'monolith' is covered in weird scrawled markings"

Uh that's not some alien language, it's from a common tool you can find at any hardware store.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Do they do weddings and political rallies?
Asking for a friend, of course.
 
