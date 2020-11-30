 Skip to content
(NYPost)   But did he get a plate to go? This is important   (nypost.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
people have been saying there will be deaths because of thanksgiving gatherings, but did they listen...
 
jim32rr
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Peat, is that gravy on your lip or blood?
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Why did this get greenlit again? The Post didn't even add a puny headline.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: Why did this get greenlit again? The Post didn't even add a puny headline.


Guessing Wild Turkey greenlights
 
radiovox [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I hope everyone makes it through the holidays in good order.  We have Christmas parties and family gatherings plus New Year's Eve parties.  January & February could be really REALLY bad.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well he really shouldn't have been scooping out the mashed potatoes with his bare hands.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

radiovox: New Year's Eve parties


Has NYC canceled the Times Square festivities?
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

radiovox: I hope everyone makes it through the holidays in good order.  We have Christmas parties and family gatherings plus New Year's Eve parties.  January & February could be really REALLY bad.


you got eggnog on my gingerbread cookie!  no, you got gingerbread cookie in my eggnog!  I'll cut you...
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This ad always made me cringe.

Mint Mobile Film Finger Dip
Youtube IS0ixVz9uuQ
 
radiovox [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: radiovox: New Year's Eve parties

Has NYC canceled the Times Square festivities?


Good question - I saw the Macy's parade was without spectators (an odd sight) so I imagine that Times Square may be empty - an even more odd sight.
 
radiovox [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

darth sunshine: radiovox: I hope everyone makes it through the holidays in good order.  We have Christmas parties and family gatherings plus New Year's Eve parties.  January & February could be really REALLY bad.

you got eggnog on my gingerbread cookie!  no, you got gingerbread cookie in my eggnog!  I'll cut you...


Just don't get the gingerbread cookie in my boiled custard!

...eggnog...mmmmmm
 
chitownmike
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: Well he really shouldn't have been scooping out the mashed potatoes with his bare hands.


If it's gonna be that kind of party...
 
