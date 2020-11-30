 Skip to content
(CNN)   Dr. Birx, in desperate attempt to remain relevant, tells everyone who gathered for Thanksgiving to assume they're infected   (cnn.com) divider line
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
At some point in the last few weeks, she must've had some moment where she was like "f*ck...I don't have a career anymore"

You did this to yourself, b*tch.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just now?

Everyone, all year, should always assume they might be carriers and act accordingly.  Everyone!
 
Dumski [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Who?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I wonder if she picked at her Thanksgiving meal or scarfed it down.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Trump prop with scarf makes useless comments from the corner
 
Milk D
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If you are in a major city (regardless of Thanksgiving) and you think you haven't come into contact with someone that has come into contact with someone that has come into contact with a covid carrier...you're lying to yourself.
 
ABQGOD
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I've been assuming I might be infected since March. My level of carefulness has turned off some friends and family, but I intend to be around next year.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ABQGOD: I've been assuming I might be infected since March. My level of carefulness has turned off some friends and family, but I intend to be around next year.


Got you beat. I was quarantining since Feb, before it was cool. But I got a cold shortly after a flight back then. Since I had a stopover in Chicago, which is a huge travel hub, I acted as though I could have had covid, even though it was more likely that my littlest niece had given me a cold.

Farking pre schoolers used to be the worse when it came to getting people sick. Now, it's farking grown conservative aholes who are more childish than preschoolers.
 
inelegy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I understand the use of the "Unlikely" tag is for Birx's sincerity... but... It does seem very likely that with so many people infected already, whoever traveled to a family gathering is infected, or re-infected.

What's really sad is, the tv show Supernatural warned us this would happen with their whole Croatoan Virus story arc.

What Americans should do is pair-off and live in their cars, quarantining themselves in motels, reading the news for eerie events that they can investigate.
 
