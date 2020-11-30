 Skip to content
(CNN)   Iranian nuclear scientist killed by remote-controlled machine gun, which begs the question "How did the assassins snag one of those so close to Christmas?"   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Followup  
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They ordered in July.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Important safety tip, kids: if you're riding in a bullet-proof vehicle, and you think you can hear bullets hitting it, don't get out to check.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
d3gqasl9vmjfd8.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

revrendjim: [d3gqasl9vmjfd8.cloudfront.net image 444x253]


While that image might be denotatively correct, for all intensive purposes "beg the question" and "raise the question" are one in the same. Language evolves, and if you keep demanding that phrases only be used with their original meaning, you are literally spitting into the wind. Yes, maybe people could of nipped this in the butt a while ago if they'd been more zealous, but the unfortunately the writers of the world are not at your beckon call. Irregardless, while I understand your sediment, I could care less.
 
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm reminded of the "bad television" scene from Boondock Saints.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
GREAT! Now we'll never discover warp drive technology!
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Breaking News.  Video from incident.

media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: Wanted for questioning:[Fark user image 613x338]


Also:

Law Abiding Citizen (2009) - Jonas Cantrell Got Murdered in Cemetery
Youtube AHsEX_G-ess
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Again? Rough couple of days for that guy.
 
GRCooper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: revrendjim: [d3gqasl9vmjfd8.cloudfront.net image 444x253]

While that image might be denotatively correct, for all intensive purposes "beg the question" and "raise the question" are one in the same. Language evolves, and if you keep demanding that phrases only be used with their original meaning, you are literally spitting into the wind. Yes, maybe people could of nipped this in the butt a while ago if they'd been more zealous, but the unfortunately the writers of the world are not at your beckon call. Irregardless, while I understand your sediment, I could care less.


" if they'd of been more ..."

Sry. Pet peeve.
 
Stantz
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: Wanted for questioning:[Fark user image 613x338]


dammit. that much.

revrendjim: [d3gqasl9vmjfd8.cloudfront.net image 444x253]


''what is a colloquialism?"
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
TFers are you happy that your money goes to the same articles constantly being resubmitted leading to the same conversations over and over again?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
After recovering the gun, authorities believe it was a budget job.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fredsnake
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
jacob needs iran to complete his total global domination over issuance of currency plan :(
 
drewogatory
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Smells like...bullshiat to me. Iranians lying their asses off about being punked by Israel again. Business as usual in other words.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I love headlines that include "begs the question."
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'll take "People unclear on the concept", for $500.

/ Like taking off your helmet to see where it was just struck by a bullet.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Important safety tip, kids: if you're riding in a bullet-proof vehicle, and you think you can hear bullets hitting it, don't get out to check.


A friend of mine was in the initial actions in Afghanistan.  He said it was the strangest thing, if you took a long range shot at the Taliban, they'd stop in place looking around for who was shooting at them.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Israel trying to stir the pot while Trump is still in office.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sounds like a sophisticated and complicated attack (if true). Many countries could pull that off.

The real question is: how many could actually pull it off from inside Iran?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I hope the remote looks different from all the other remotes.  If this catches on, changing the channel may be the last thing you do.
 
orbister
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Exactly the same story, three greenlights apart. That's some mighty fine moderation there.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So if I read correctly, he heard gun fire outside his bullet proof car and decided that the best course of action was to open the door and get out of said bullet proof car?

He is the top nuclear scientist?

"The Fars News report said Fakhrizadeh was traveling with his wife in a bulletproof car, alongside three security personnel vehicles, when he heard what sounded like bullets hitting a vehicle, and he exited the car to determine what had happened."

He is now a Darwin Award recipient.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: TFers are you happy that your money goes to the same articles constantly being resubmitted leading to the same conversations over and over again?


It's not news, it's fark.com.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A machine gun attack from 150 meters away?  Hitting the target three times?  How many rounds were fired during this attack?
 
jim32rr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: TFers are you happy that your money goes to the same articles constantly being resubmitted leading to the same conversations over and over again?


NuFark is best Fark, yes.
 
MadMonk
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Jack Black was an Iranian nuclear scientist?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MadMonk: Jack Black was an Iranian nuclear scientist?


would that surprise you?
 
