(Fark)   See any good Cyber Monday deals? Post em yo
posted to Main » and Discussion » on 30 Nov 2020 at 10:31 AM



devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My jeep is going to need tires in a few months. I wonder if it would be worth buying them now.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think last year or the year before I did ALL of my Xxmas shopping online and I HATED it.

This year I'm forced to, pretty much.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you mean by participate - work. Yes, I'll be there today.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some offers ended up in my spam folder.  There seem to be for some good deals on male enhancement drugs if that is subby's problem.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone spot any Backblaze coupons?
 
great_tigers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

devine: My jeep is going to need tires in a few months. I wonder if it would be worth buying them now.


I've bought 4-5 sets of tires the last decade on Black Friday weekend. I am usually able to save 300 on most sets over regular price. They run specials for most every holiday but thanksgiving seems to be the best time to buy tires.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you are into Biblical and/or ancient languages, GlossaHouse has a 50% of everything deal. 

I live outside the US, so shipping and currency conversion sort of ruin the benefits, but if you live in the US and are a Latin, Greek, Hebrew, Amharic, etc. nerd then jump on it: 

https://www.glossahouse.com/
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amazon brought back Mr. Microphone.
Fark user image
In 1978, Mr. Microphone cost $12.88. That's $51.44 in today's money! Amazon's is $29.99 AND it has Bluetooth connectivity to link to a music source. Now if that's not a good deal, I don't know what is.

/"Hey, good-lookin', I'll be back to pick you up later!"
//I am old.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Red pocket wireless is selling unlimited everything with 8gb high speed cell service through the major providers at $204.99 for a year. Works out to be $17 a month.
 
The5thElement [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DON.MAC: Some offers ended up in my spam folder.  There seem to be for some good deals on male enhancement drugs if that is subby's problem.


Post those links bro. I keep getting offers for hot Russian blondes that want to meet me. Going to need some with all the action heading my way.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was briefly tempted by the Hulu offer for $1.99 per month until I saw it was the ad supported version. Fark you, if I'm paying a subscription, I'm not accepting ads too.

Otherwise haven't seen anything worth making a fuss about.
 
clancifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Echo Dot 4th Gen for $28.99 isn't a bad little deal.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07XJ8C8F5/​
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Amazon brought back Mr. Microphone.
[Fark user image image 87x240]
In 1978, Mr. Microphone cost $12.88. That's $51.44 in today's money! Amazon's is $29.99 AND it has Bluetooth connectivity to link to a music source. Now if that's not a good deal, I don't know what is.

/"Hey, good-lookin', I'll be back to pick you up later!"
//I am old.


Convoyyyyyy!!!
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tempted to look for a CPU upgrade but I'd have to figure out what the best upgrade I could fit in the same slot as my current i5-6402P is.  Lazyness may save me monies.

Bought Anarcute on Steam for 75% off, though.  Viva la cute revolution.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gaslight: Anyone spot any Backblaze coupons?


Stop, drop, and roll.
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looking at Instant Pots, knife sets, and possibly a computer.  Don't really need anything but perusing just in case...
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I broke my porn computer this weekend.  Well it's not just for porn it's my surfing computer that I don't conduct any financial transactions on.  I have a non surfing one for that.  Anyway, there are some good deals on cheap laptops out there...

/ok it's mostly for porn
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinner4ever: Red pocket wireless is selling unlimited everything with 8gb high speed cell service through the major providers at $204.99 for a year. Works out to be $17 a month.


I already have a Red Pocket account for $10 a month, paid monthly.

/of course, not unlimited everything
//of course, not high speed
///but then, I'm not unlimited or high-speed myself
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheFoz: Looking at Instant Pots, knife sets, and possibly a computer.  Don't really need anything but perusing just in case...


I love my instant pot. Wish I would've bought it a long time ago.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Amazon brought back Mr. Microphone.
[Fark user image 87x240]
In 1978, Mr. Microphone cost $12.88. That's $51.44 in today's money! Amazon's is $29.99 AND it has Bluetooth connectivity to link to a music source. Now if that's not a good deal, I don't know what is.

/"Hey, good-lookin', I'll be back to pick you up later!"
//I am old.


Even then we knew that approach would never work. It might lead to their meeting the girls' fathers or their brothers when they came back...  But that was a different era when such responses weren't only allowed but expected, maybe even encouraged.
 
squidloe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheFoz: Looking at Instant Pots, knife sets, and possibly a computer.  Don't really need anything but perusing just in case...


This just popped up on my feed...

https://bgr.com/2020/11/30/instant-po​t​-cyber-monday-2020-deals-at-amazon-pri​me/
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just a warning for people shopping on Amazon --

This year, I bought a few things for the whole 'Prime Day' period, and as most of them were christmas gifts that I didn't need any time soon, I chose the slow shipping option where they give you some credits for digital purchases.  And so they combined most of the things I ordered into one shipment.

A few days later, I got an email that said:

"Unfortunately, a problem occurred during shipping and we had to cancel your delivery. The package is being returned, and we will issue a refund within 3 - 5 business days after the return is processed. We're very sorry for the inconvenience."

I have no clue what happened ... did it get damaged in transit?  (I had looked online for package tracking, and it mentioned "Springfield", but no state, so I have no idea if it just got sent to the wrong place).  But re-ordering everything made no sense, as I'd have to do it at the regular price, not the discounted price, which for a few things was quite significant.

So well, if you're ordering things on Amazon and get a good discount on them, you might want to avoid the slow shipping option so if things go wrong, it's only an item or two, and not almost everything you ordered.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

devine: My jeep is going to need tires in a few months. I wonder if it would be worth buying them now.


Don't know if you're familiar with them, but if not, look into tirerack.com.
I've been using them for 20 yrs or so.
 
TheGreatGazoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheFoz: Looking at Instant Pots, knife sets, and possibly a computer.  Don't really need anything but perusing just in case...


The Victorinox Fibrox Pro Chef's Knife, 8-Inch is both awesome and cheap for what you get.  Not really on sale anywhere that I've seen in 2 seconds of looking.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DON.MAC: Some offers ended up in my spam folder.  There seem to be for some good deals on male enhancement drugs if that is subby's problem.


It isn't.
 
Fark Me Too
‘’ 1 hour ago  

8 inches: DON.MAC: Some offers ended up in my spam folder.  There seem to be for some good deals on male enhancement drugs if that is subby's problem.

It isn't.


Username checks out.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got my insta-pot on Amazon last year on Cyber Monday.
One of the better decisions in my life.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oneiros: Just a warning for people shopping on Amazon --

This year, I bought a few things for the whole 'Prime Day' period, and as most of them were christmas gifts that I didn't need any time soon, I chose the slow shipping option where they give you some credits for digital purchases.  And so they combined most of the things I ordered into one shipment.

A few days later, I got an email that said:

"Unfortunately, a problem occurred during shipping and we had to cancel your delivery. The package is being returned, and we will issue a refund within 3 - 5 business days after the return is processed. We're very sorry for the inconvenience."

I have no clue what happened ... did it get damaged in transit?  (I had looked online for package tracking, and it mentioned "Springfield", but no state, so I have no idea if it just got sent to the wrong place).  But re-ordering everything made no sense, as I'd have to do it at the regular price, not the discounted price, which for a few things was quite significant.

So well, if you're ordering things on Amazon and get a good discount on them, you might want to avoid the slow shipping option so if things go wrong, it's only an item or two, and not almost everything you ordered.


Had that happen recently with one of my wife's orders. She tends to forget to filter  for Prime offers only and gets me into these rabbit-hole chases for returns, is it's par for the course...

... but it has me wondering if this is some kind of scam to move product; they oversell their inventory and, if no more become available, they prioritize those with faster shipping (in non-Prime cases, those who paid more to ship).

Just being suspicious is all.
 
ShadowWolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still looking for an RTX graphics card or a PS5...
Not holding breath...
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElecricalPast: Got my insta-pot on Amazon last year on Cyber Monday.
One of the better decisions in my life.


I just picked up an air fryer this year. It makes excellent wings, so I'm very happy with the purchase.
 
andyourdog2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was thinking about this, but not to use on a dog ! " ARE YOU WATCHING HANNITY AGAIN ! "
BIZZZZZAT
PATPET Dog Training Collar with Remote Rechargeable Waterproof Shock Collar for Dogs w/3 Training Modes, Beep Vibration and Shock, Up to 1000Ft Remote Range $26
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

great_tigers: devine: My jeep is going to need tires in a few months. I wonder if it would be worth buying them now.

I've bought 4-5 sets of tires the last decade on Black Friday weekend. I am usually able to save 300 on most sets over regular price. They run specials for most every holiday but thanksgiving seems to be the best time to buy tires.


I have a friend that is the manager of a Pep Boys that gave me a crazy good deal.  Not that he won't cut just about anyone a hella-great deal.  He exemplifies "a fast nickle beats a slow dime."

/Dacula, GA
//Ask for Kevin
///DaCYOOla
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: Red pocket wireless is selling unlimited everything with 8gb high speed cell service through the major providers at $204.99 for a year. Works out to be $17 a month.


Interesting. I've been looking for a new MVNO, hadn't heard of them. Thank you for the heads up
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I broke my porn computer this weekend.  Well it's not just for porn it's my surfing computer that I don't conduct any financial transactions on.  I have a non surfing one for that.  Anyway, there are some good deals on cheap laptops out there...

/ok it's mostly for porn


Did the fan finally take in too many pubes?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: TheFoz: Looking at Instant Pots, knife sets, and possibly a computer.  Don't really need anything but perusing just in case...

I love my instant pot. Wish I would've bought it a long time ago.


Pressure cookers are one of the best things you can buy to save money on food.  And a vacuum sealer to go with it.

I'll make a huge meal in the PC then portion it out and vacuum seal the portions and toss em in the freezer.  Homemade microwave meals ;-)

/they make great split pea soup quickly
 
Photoshop This [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Steam has some fantastic games on sale. I already bought about five this weekend
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TheFoz: Looking at Instant Pots, knife sets, and possibly a computer.  Don't really need anything but perusing just in case...


https://www.walmart.com/cp/instant-po​t​/4779092

If you want to shop from the evil empire.  $50 not sure about the size
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: sinner4ever: Red pocket wireless is selling unlimited everything with 8gb high speed cell service through the major providers at $204.99 for a year. Works out to be $17 a month.

Interesting. I've been looking for a new MVNO, hadn't heard of them. Thank you for the heads up


I have been using it for my unlocked cricket wireless phone.
I forgot to say they have the packet on sale on ebay.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Yellow Beard: TheFoz: Looking at Instant Pots, knife sets, and possibly a computer.  Don't really need anything but perusing just in case...

I love my instant pot. Wish I would've bought it a long time ago.

Pressure cookers are one of the best things you can buy to save money on food.  And a vacuum sealer to go with it.

I'll make a huge meal in the PC then portion it out and vacuum seal the portions and toss em in the freezer.  Homemade microwave meals ;-)

/they make great split pea soup quickly


I have yet to make anything in mine that I didn't like. The only thing to learn is to use way less seasonings than you normally would. Especially salt, rosemary, etc.
 
Sharksfan
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Just a warning for people shopping on Amazon --

This year, I bought a few things for the whole 'Prime Day' period, and as most of them were christmas gifts that I didn't need any time soon, I chose the slow shipping option where they give you some credits for digital purchases.  And so they combined most of the things I ordered into one shipment.

A few days later, I got an email that said:

"Unfortunately, a problem occurred during shipping and we had to cancel your delivery. The package is being returned, and we will issue a refund within 3 - 5 business days after the return is processed. We're very sorry for the inconvenience."

I have no clue what happened ... did it get damaged in transit?  (I had looked online for package tracking, and it mentioned "Springfield", but no state, so I have no idea if it just got sent to the wrong place).  But re-ordering everything made no sense, as I'd have to do it at the regular price, not the discounted price, which for a few things was quite significant.

So well, if you're ordering things on Amazon and get a good discount on them, you might want to avoid the slow shipping option so if things go wrong, it's only an item or two, and not almost everything you ordered.


I had this happen once - I ordered a wine making kit which is basically concentrated grape juice plus a few other things in the box.  I got an email from Amazon saying the order was damaged and we being returned and cancelled.

I can't imagine having to clean up a gallon or so of concentrated grape juice.  That's got to be a giant sticky mess.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: In 1978, Mr. Microphone cost $12.88. That's $51.44 in today's money!


I think this is a ridiculous statement made by a ridiculous person.  Then I realize that the time between 2020 and 1978 is the same as the time between 1978 and 1936 and I'm going to take this adult vitamin and lie down for a while.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

jimjays: Even then we knew that approach would never work. It might lead to their meeting the girls' fathers or their brothers when they came back...  But that was a different era when such responses weren't only allowed but expected, maybe even encouraged.


I got a Mr. Microphone for Christmas, probably in 1978. I used it almost exclusively for fart noises. Not for singing, not for picking up chicks. Fart noises.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Why isn't Borderlands 3 for Mac on Steam yet?
 
Oneiros
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: NotThatGuyAgain: Yellow Beard: TheFoz: Looking at Instant Pots, knife sets, and possibly a computer.  Don't really need anything but perusing just in case...

I love my instant pot. Wish I would've bought it a long time ago.

Pressure cookers are one of the best things you can buy to save money on food.  And a vacuum sealer to go with it.

I'll make a huge meal in the PC then portion it out and vacuum seal the portions and toss em in the freezer.  Homemade microwave meals ;-)

/they make great split pea soup quickly

I have yet to make anything in mine that I didn't like. The only thing to learn is to use way less seasonings than you normally would. Especially salt, rosemary, etc.


I find I need to add more garlic if you're trying to work from a non-pressure cooker recipe.

I typed up some other comments about converting slow cooker recipes for pressure cookers on Seasoned Advice: https://cooking.stackexchange.com/a/1​1​2227/67
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

allthesametome: TheFoz: Looking at Instant Pots, knife sets, and possibly a computer.  Don't really need anything but perusing just in case...

https://www.walmart.com/cp/instant-pot​/4779092

If you want to shop from the evil empire.  $50 not sure about the size


Next to Amazon, WalMart is the not as evil empire.
 
6nome
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

clancifer: Echo Dot 4th Gen for $28.99 isn't a bad little deal.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07XJ8C8F5/


I snagged one and got the 6 months free Amazon music. Not bad, not bad.
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Yellow Beard: NotThatGuyAgain: Yellow Beard: TheFoz: Looking at Instant Pots, knife sets, and possibly a computer.  Don't really need anything but perusing just in case...

I love my instant pot. Wish I would've bought it a long time ago.

Pressure cookers are one of the best things you can buy to save money on food.  And a vacuum sealer to go with it.

I'll make a huge meal in the PC then portion it out and vacuum seal the portions and toss em in the freezer.  Homemade microwave meals ;-)

/they make great split pea soup quickly

I have yet to make anything in mine that I didn't like. The only thing to learn is to use way less seasonings than you normally would. Especially salt, rosemary, etc.

I find I need to add more garlic if you're trying to work from a non-pressure cooker recipe.

I typed up some other comments about converting slow cooker recipes for pressure cookers on Seasoned Advice: https://cooking.stackexchange.com/a/11​2227/67


Thanks for the tips although to be perfectly honest you should always add more garlic no matter the recipe or method of cooking.

Mmmmm garlic.
 
margarito bandito
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Walgreen's 30% off and free shipping as well as juiced up shopping portal rates. Yay for razors and tissues?
 
Creoena
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Amazon's offering $50 off a Sonos SL, so I picked up a 6th one, in addition to my beam, for a 1000sq space.  Because fark the neighbors, I guess.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

gaslight: Why isn't Borderlands 3 for Mac on Steam yet?


Because nobody plays games on a Mac?
 
